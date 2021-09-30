Open source solar power for anyone
Yes, thanks to open source tech development, you absolutely can. If you are a little handy, you can cut the costs of solar power even further by building your own systems of any size and budget, and To Catch the Sun guides you on exactly how to do it. To Catch the Sun is a brand new book I co-authored with the legendary open source appropriate technology hacker and Appropedia founder Lonny Grafman. Built on open source MediaWiki and Semantic MediaWiki, Appropedia is the largest wiki dedicated to developing and sharing collaborative solutions in sustainability, poverty reduction, and international development through the use of sound principles and appropriate technology. Together we are something like the double-O 7 team of the solar world. A bit like James Bond, Lonny Grafman from sunny California, is an adventurer taking his students from Humboldt State University all over the world to build solar photovoltaic systems in the most challenging conditions. I am perhaps more Q-like, developing open source solar photovoltaic technology quietly from my labs deep in the north at Western University in Canada. Together we provide ways to make solar work for you in just about any context.
