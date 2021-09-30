Android Leftovers
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 61 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
This week in KDE: more stability, more features, prettier bug tracker
Keep in mind that this blog only covers the tip of the iceberg! Tons of KDE apps whose development I don’t have time to follow aren’t represented here, and I also don’t mention backend refactoring, improved test coverage, and other changes that are generally not user-facing. If you’re hungry for more, check out https://planet.kde.org/, where you can find blog posts by other KDE contributors detailing the work they’re doing.
Android Leftovers
Devices: Canonical Buzzwords and Modding Projects, 3D-Printing
Wine 6.21 Announcement
The Wine development release 6.21 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - WinSpool, GPhoto, and a few other modules converted to PE. - Better support for inline functions in DbgHelp. - Beginnings of a MSDASQL implementation. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.21.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.21.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 6.21 Released, Begins Hacking On MSDASQL - Phoronix
Recent comments
3 min 35 sec ago
9 hours 22 min ago
9 hours 54 min ago
10 hours 33 min ago
11 hours 1 min ago
11 hours 10 min ago
11 hours 58 min ago
12 hours 20 min ago
15 hours 40 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago