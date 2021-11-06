The November 2021 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the November 2021 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the November 2021 issue: * Happy 25th Birthday, KDE! * GIMP Tutorial: Common GIMP Mistakes * Softmaker FreeOffice 2021 On PCLinuxOS * Short Topix: Google Chrome Could Break Ad Blockers * Facial Recognition: The New Digital Menace * Life’s Better When You Avoid Windows 11 * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Blackened Shrimp Avocado Cucumber Bites * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by parnote. Download the PDF (8.7 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2021-11.pdf Download the EPUB Version (4.6 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202111epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (5.1 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202111mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html

