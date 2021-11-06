Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

The November 2021 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

Submitted by MeeMaw on Saturday 6th of November 2021 02:31:14 PM Filed under
PCLOS

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the November 2021 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the November 2021 issue:

* Happy 25th Birthday, KDE!
* GIMP Tutorial: Common GIMP Mistakes
* Softmaker FreeOffice 2021 On PCLinuxOS
* Short Topix: Google Chrome Could Break Ad Blockers
* Facial Recognition: The New Digital Menace
* Life’s Better When You Avoid Windows 11
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Blackened Shrimp Avocado Cucumber Bites
* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was designed by parnote.

Download the PDF (8.7 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2021-11.pdf

Download the EPUB Version (4.6 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202111epub.epub

Download the MOBI Version (5.1 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202111mobi.mobi

Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html

»

More in Tux Machines

What is the Release Schedule for Linux Kernel? How Long a Linux Kernel is Supported?

Linux kernel is complicated. And I am not even talking about the code. The code itself is complicated but you do not need to bother with that. I am talking about the release schedule of a Linux kernel. How often a new kernel version is released in a year? How long a kernel is supported? There are LTS (Long Term Support) kernels. How long the LTS Linux kernels are supported? The thing is that while these questions may seem simple, the answer is not. There is no one answer to these questions and it needs some explaining to do and that’s what I am going to do in this article. Read more

This week in KDE: more stability, more features, prettier bug tracker

Keep in mind that this blog only covers the tip of the iceberg! Tons of KDE apps whose development I don’t have time to follow aren’t represented here, and I also don’t mention backend refactoring, improved test coverage, and other changes that are generally not user-facing. If you’re hungry for more, check out https://planet.kde.org/, where you can find blog posts by other KDE contributors detailing the work they’re doing. Read more

Android Leftovers

Devices: Canonical Buzzwords and Modding Projects, 3D-Printing

  • Five reasons to manage your IoT edge devices | Ubuntu

    The Internet of Things adoption is growing faster than ever before. As connected devices become more affordable, they find their place in many aspects of our lives. Users worldwide can benefit from a large ecosystem of IoT solutions. However, this rapid growth comes at a cost. Different IoT edge devices have different interfaces, speak different languages and many are not supported soon after manufacturing. Over time, this presents challenges not only to usability, but also to security and privacy.

  • Automation Allows You To Leaf Your Plants Alone | Hackaday

    If you haven’t seen the earlier stages of the project, they’re definitely worth checking out. The short version is that [Sasa] has developed a watering system that uses I2C to communicate with soil moisture, temperature, and light sensors as well as to control solenoids that allow for individual plants to be watered as needed. An ESP32 serves as a bridge, allowing for the sensors to be read and the water to be dispensed via an HTTP interface.

  • ETH0 Autumn 2021: Tiny Camp Manages COVID Precautions Indoors

    It’s tempting despite news of stubbornly higher-than-ideal COVID infection figures, to imagine that just maybe the world might be returning to some semblance of pre-pandemic normality.

  • DIY CNC Uses Lots Of 3D-Printed Parts | Hackaday

    There are probably almost as many DIY CNC designs as there are DIY CNCs. And there’s nothing wrong with that! We really liked [maxvfischer’s] documentation on GitHub for a machine he made based on a design by [Ivan Miranada]. In addition to a complete bill of materials, there are Fusion 360 files and very good instructions. There are several tips that seemed like they would help even if you were building similar machines. The machine uses HTD5M belts instead of the more prevalent lead screw design. Everything slides on MGN12H slides. There are detailed photographs covering not just the tricky parts but even how to extend the stepper motor wires.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6