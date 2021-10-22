Today in Techrights
PCLOS: Desktops, Screenshots, and Softmaker FreeOffice
-
I tend to be a late adopter of technology, with an attitude of "don't fix what ain't broken." So even though I was aware of PCLinuxOS's shift to Network Manager, I continued using the time-tested combination of PCC (PCLinuxOS Control Center) and net_applet because they were working well on my local systems.
However, my primary desktop PC was one of the machines affected by an update involving the glitchy 1.33.2-1 version of networkmanager on Sept. 16, 2021, which wiped out all network connectivity (until Texstar and yodelu could provide a corrected package [1.33.2-3]). At that point, I realized that I needed to learn more about Network Manager. In addition to browsing forum posts, I read parnote's article, "Network Manager: The Low-Down On Getting Up To Speed" in the July 2021 issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine.
Paul's article is an excellent starting point, with a discussion of Network Manager's history, why its implementation in PCLinuxOS will benefit us, and a detailed procedure for making the switch. I recommend that you read the article to gain a better understanding of Network Manager (NM).
Once you have an overview of NM, you can follow the steps in this tutorial. I have tried to distill parnote's article into a quick-and-dirty cheat sheet which is (hopefully) easy to follow.
-
Marketing departments and lawyers. Do we really need them?
Without them, things might actually be simpler. Without the marketing department getting involved, we might actually be able to buy just shampoo, for example. But with them, we can only buy "invigorating shampoo," "refreshing shampoo," "moisturizing shampoo," or "energizing shampoo." I don't know about you, but I don't buy shampoo based on whether it invigorates, refreshes or energizes me. I buy shampoo to clean my hair. As for moisturizing, nearly all shampoos have to be used with water, so I don't need it to be "moisturizing" either. In fact, I don't know of anything more moist than the water that I must use the shampoo with.
-
On 10/22/2021 Softmaker FreeOffice was released, another office suite option for Linux. Our beloved operating system is reasonably well served in this area, with several options: Softmaker FreeOffice, OnlyOffice, LibreOffice, Calligra suite, and OpenOffice is still maintained by the Apache Foundation.
today's leftovers
-
Last week I half destroyed my Linux VM and almost had to restart the entire Linux from scratch project and today I hope I don't somehow do the same.
-
One of my customers needs to have builds done on arm64 hosts, but they lack the necessary hardware to do so in house and procuring such hardware can be very difficult due to vendors EoL some hardware without the replacement hardware being ready to ship. Currently they already have Jenkins configured with a couple of amd64 build agents that do most of the building, so we wanted something we could just drop in to their existing infrastructure. So we started evaluating different options like Equinix Metal (formerly Packet.net) and AWS ec2. Both provide nice options for being able to fire up a host and do a build and then shut it off when the build is complete.
-
The software and hardware worlds are constantly evolving, so one can never get too comfortable. For decades now, much of the world has grown accustomed to the x86 architecture forming the basis of the personal computer, but the continued growth of the 64-bit ARM architecture presents a new challenge to this notion. Large-scale changes of this type are inevitable, so it is important for a project of the scale and scope of FreeBSD to be proactive about supporting the hardware platforms of the future, and letting go of the platforms of the past.
The RISC-V architecture is FreeBSD’s youngest supported platform, and despite its age it has a lot of momentum behind it. This article will introduce t his history of the platform, and why this support is important for the FreeBSD project.
-
Current extensions to the Google Chrome browser use the Manifest V2 framework. Starting January 17, 2022, no new extensions utilizing Manifest V2 will be accepted in the Chrome Web Store, according to an article on TechSpot. Then, one year later in January 2023, all Manifest V2 extensions will cease working. In the interim, Google will release Manifest V3, which has been "in the works" for years. While Manifest V2 could be exploited to create malware and retrieve sensitive data, Manifest V3 addresses security and performance concerns of V2.
One side effect of the switch to Manifest V3 is that most current ad blockers will cease to function, or at best, be seriously crippled. Most ad blockers rely on intercepting or blocking the webRequest API. Manifest V3 replaces access to the webRequest API with declarativeNetRequest (DNR, which in medical terms means Do Not Resuscitate). For comparison, Mozilla has stated that they will mostly adapt Manifest V3, but they will not replace webRequest API with Google's new declarative NetRequest.
Google is an advertising company. As such, they lose BILLIONS of dollars in advertising revenue from users utilizing ad blockers. Citing privacy and security concerns, Google thinks it can fool developers and users into supporting their move to Manifest V3 and blocking access to the webRequest API. But anyone who is potty trained will realize that it's all about money.
-
The intent, said Rep. Rene Plasencia, the subcommittee chair, was to continue a push toward low-cost, no-cost and open access to e-textbooks, a trend running in tandem with the increased digitization of media.
“The education industry is moving in that direction, rightfully so,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’re proactively, as a body, making sure we are engaging in that conversation and not an impediment to any growth that is possible.”
In June, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 847, which created the Florida Postsecondary Academic Library Network. The network consolidated a range of resources and responsibilities for the operation of a centralized library system in Florida, allowing for the coordination and operation of an online distance-learning catalogue and centralized advising services for all 40 public higher education institutions in the state.
-
Search the Techdirt pages for the term "mashup" and you will see a metric ton of ink spilled on the topic. Most of those posts deal with the copyright implications of mashup creators, be they for music or literature. It is, frankly, a tortured landscape largely littered with the metaphorical bodies of artists creating new and interesting artwork by combining previous works to create something new. Music is the easiest entry point for those not in the know. Take the music from one song and lyrical output from another, put them together, and you get something new and interesting. When done well, the results are mind-blowing. As are the constant attacks from original creators and rightsholders that seem to see such mashup work as a threat to the originals.
today's howtos
-
Dronecode Foundation Program Manager Ramon Roche talks about the various open source components available to drone developers.
-
Today we are looking at how to install AnimeEffects on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
-
The OTRS – Open Ticket Request System, also known as Open Technology Real Services, is a well-recognized ticket system that is used by many notable companies to process customer inquiries. The community edition is free and open-source and available to use without paying any fees. Here we learn the steps and commands to install OTRS on AlmaLinux 8 or Rocky Linux 8 servers.
The software is written in Perl and the users can start it with a server having dual-core 2GHz CPU and 4GB RAM. Software requirements need are Nginx or Apache2 + mod_perl2 or a higher Web server; for storing Databases- MySQL 5.0 or higher, MariaDB PostgreSQL 9.2 or higher, or Oracle 10g.
-
While PowerShell is now a cross-platform project that runs on Windows, Linux and Mac systems, the management tool still needs a helping hand to work across these different OSes.
More Linux workloads continue to take up more infrastructure workloads traditionally held by Windows Server, such as Active Directory domain controllers. However, the management tools in Windows tend to be just that, and the spectrum of available tools may not support Linux. It's easy enough to use PowerShell to get information from Window Server systems, but despite PowerShell's cross-platform abilities, this work has always been more difficult with Linux servers. Rather than learning Bash scripting, administrators can tap their PowerShell skills to write code to gather information from Linux machines. A PowerShell module named Posh-SSH helps to bridge this administrative divide with a set of cmdlets to provide additional functionality to work with Linux systems.
-
While I was visiting the YouTube channel Logos by Nick, I noticed that he outlined five common GIMP mistakes that beginners make. Let's look at these:
1. Editing the wrong layer - Sometimes you're editing and the outcome isn't what you expected. It could be because you have the wrong layer chosen. In one of my first GIMP tutorials, I was manipulating two different layers to remove parts of each and merge the rest. Having the wrong layer chosen would have messed up everything I was trying to do.
2. Not adding alpha channels - Any time you want transparency in your creation, you need to have an alpha channel, which is what does that. If you start with a jpg image, you will need to add an alpha channel. The jpg file format doesn't handle transparency at all. Right click on the image in the Layers dialog, then select Add alpha channel. If you're going to work with this for a while, be sure to save it as a GIMP .xcf file, as it will save all your layers. If you need the transparency, you can export it as another image format, such as .png.
