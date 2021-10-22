On 10/22/2021 Softmaker FreeOffice was released, another office suite option for Linux. Our beloved operating system is reasonably well served in this area, with several options: Softmaker FreeOffice, OnlyOffice, LibreOffice, Calligra suite, and OpenOffice is still maintained by the Apache Foundation.

I tend to be a late adopter of technology, with an attitude of "don't fix what ain't broken." So even though I was aware of PCLinuxOS's shift to Network Manager, I continued using the time-tested combination of PCC (PCLinuxOS Control Center) and net_applet because they were working well on my local systems. However, my primary desktop PC was one of the machines affected by an update involving the glitchy 1.33.2-1 version of networkmanager on Sept. 16, 2021, which wiped out all network connectivity (until Texstar and yodelu could provide a corrected package [1.33.2-3]). At that point, I realized that I needed to learn more about Network Manager. In addition to browsing forum posts, I read parnote's article, "Network Manager: The Low-Down On Getting Up To Speed" in the July 2021 issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine. Paul's article is an excellent starting point, with a discussion of Network Manager's history, why its implementation in PCLinuxOS will benefit us, and a detailed procedure for making the switch. I recommend that you read the article to gain a better understanding of Network Manager (NM). Once you have an overview of NM, you can follow the steps in this tutorial. I have tried to distill parnote's article into a quick-and-dirty cheat sheet which is (hopefully) easy to follow.

today's leftovers Linux From Scratch: How Can We Destroy Linux Today - Invidious Last week I half destroyed my Linux VM and almost had to restart the entire Linux from scratch project and today I hope I don't somehow do the same.

Jenkins with FreeBSD Agents in ec2 One of my customers needs to have builds done on arm64 hosts, but they lack the necessary hardware to do so in house and procuring such hardware can be very difficult due to vendors EoL some hardware without the replacement hardware being ready to ship. Currently they already have Jenkins configured with a couple of amd64 build agents that do most of the building, so we wanted something we could just drop in to their existing infrastructure. So we started evaluating different options like Equinix Metal (formerly Packet.net) and AWS ec2. Both provide nice options for being able to fire up a host and do a build and then shut it off when the build is complete.

Looking Towards the Future: FreeBSD on the RISC-V Architecture The software and hardware worlds are constantly evolving, so one can never get too comfortable. For decades now, much of the world has grown accustomed to the x86 architecture forming the basis of the personal computer, but the continued growth of the 64-bit ARM architecture presents a new challenge to this notion. Large-scale changes of this type are inevitable, so it is important for a project of the scale and scope of FreeBSD to be proactive about supporting the hardware platforms of the future, and letting go of the platforms of the past. The RISC-V architecture is FreeBSD’s youngest supported platform, and despite its age it has a lot of momentum behind it. This article will introduce t his history of the platform, and why this support is important for the FreeBSD project.

Short Topix: Google Chrome Could Break Ad Blockers Current extensions to the Google Chrome browser use the Manifest V2 framework. Starting January 17, 2022, no new extensions utilizing Manifest V2 will be accepted in the Chrome Web Store, according to an article on TechSpot. Then, one year later in January 2023, all Manifest V2 extensions will cease working. In the interim, Google will release Manifest V3, which has been "in the works" for years. While Manifest V2 could be exploited to create malware and retrieve sensitive data, Manifest V3 addresses security and performance concerns of V2. One side effect of the switch to Manifest V3 is that most current ad blockers will cease to function, or at best, be seriously crippled. Most ad blockers rely on intercepting or blocking the webRequest API. Manifest V3 replaces access to the webRequest API with declarativeNetRequest (DNR, which in medical terms means Do Not Resuscitate). For comparison, Mozilla has stated that they will mostly adapt Manifest V3, but they will not replace webRequest API with Google's new declarative NetRequest. Google is an advertising company. As such, they lose BILLIONS of dollars in advertising revenue from users utilizing ad blockers. Citing privacy and security concerns, Google thinks it can fool developers and users into supporting their move to Manifest V3 and blocking access to the webRequest API. But anyone who is potty trained will realize that it's all about money.

Lawmakers eye expanding electronic, open-source access to combat college textbook costs The intent, said Rep. Rene Plasencia, the subcommittee chair, was to continue a push toward low-cost, no-cost and open access to e-textbooks, a trend running in tandem with the increased digitization of media. “The education industry is moving in that direction, rightfully so,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’re proactively, as a body, making sure we are engaging in that conversation and not an impediment to any growth that is possible.” In June, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 847, which created the Florida Postsecondary Academic Library Network. The network consolidated a range of resources and responsibilities for the operation of a centralized library system in Florida, allowing for the coordination and operation of an online distance-learning catalogue and centralized advising services for all 40 public higher education institutions in the state.

What If The Era Of Video Game Mashups Is About To Begin? Search the Techdirt pages for the term "mashup" and you will see a metric ton of ink spilled on the topic. Most of those posts deal with the copyright implications of mashup creators, be they for music or literature. It is, frankly, a tortured landscape largely littered with the metaphorical bodies of artists creating new and interesting artwork by combining previous works to create something new. Music is the easiest entry point for those not in the know. Take the music from one song and lyrical output from another, put them together, and you get something new and interesting. When done well, the results are mind-blowing. As are the constant attacks from original creators and rightsholders that seem to see such mashup work as a threat to the originals.