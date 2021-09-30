In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Sails.js Framework with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Sails.js is a Javascript framework for Node.js. It is used for developing real-time applications very quickly. Sails.js is designed to resemble the MVC architecture from frameworks like Ruby on Rails, but with support for the more modern, data-oriented style of web app development. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Sails.js Framework on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

Once you get a VPS at a hosting provider like DigitalOcean or OVH, you might want to customize the partition layout. However, often you have no choice: you select the desired OS and then it gets installed on a single partition, taking all the available disk space. Yet, VPS are not only for single-partitioned web servers! Depending on your needs, you may want to add a swap partition, another for your data…

In this Guide we are going to learn how to install and configure Jenkins in Fedora 35. Jenkins is a popular open source automation tool to perform continuous integration and build automation. Jenkins allows to execute a predefined list of steps, e.g. to compile golang source code to build build binary file. The trigger for this execution can be time or event based.

Follow through this tutorial to learn how to install Webmin on Debian 11. Webmin is a web based control panel that allows system administrators to manage system administration tasks such as user account management, package management, e.t.c from the browser.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bitwarden on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Bitwarden is a secure and free password manager for all of your devices. It allows you to store all of your login credentials and keep them synced between all of your devices. It is designed for individuals, teams, and business organizations to manage their credentials from a centralized location. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Bitwarden password manager on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

The Fedora project will not include any package that doesn't comply with Fedora licensing policies in the official repositories. So, many users rely on third-party repositories like RPM Fusion to install propriety drivers, software and codecs that Fedora doesn't want to ship due to legal and licensing reasons. In this guide, we will see what is Fedy and how to install third-party software and multimedia codecs with Fedy in Fedora Linux operating systems.

In this tutorial you will learn how to make a windows bootable usb on Linux. When using Linux it's not that you have a lot of choices what software to use to make bootable usb, one of the best software is etcher but this software doesn't work to make Windows bootable usb only other OS, so one of the best and one that works perfect for Linux is WoeUSB.

In this guide we are going to explore how to install Java Runtime Environment (JRE) and the Java Developer Kit (JDK) in Fedora 35 system. Java and the JVM (Java’s virtual machine) are required for many kinds of software, including Tomcat, Jetty, Glassfish, Cassandra and Jenkins. Java is a high-level, class-based, object-oriented programming language that is designed to have as few implementation dependencies as possible. Java was developed by Sun Microsystems (which is now the subsidiary of Oracle) in the year 1995. James Gosling is known as the father of Java.

Git is a mature, actively maintained open source project initially developed in 2005 by Linus Torvalds, the famous Linux operating system kernel creator. Git is designed for developers that need a pretty straightforward version control system. Most software is collaborative efforts and sometimes can have hundreds of people with commits working on software development projects. It is essential to track these commits customarily done in branches in most projects before being merged into the master for release. It is easy to review and track down any incorrect commits and revert, leading to a much easier development if anything goes wrong. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Git on your Fedora 35 operating system with various methods.

Mozilla Firefox is a free and open-source web browser developed by the Mozilla Foundation. Firefox utilizes the Gecko rendering engine to display web pages, which implements current and future anticipated web formats and standards. For the most part, Firefox is often up to date with the latest stable release on Ubuntu-based desktops, however non-stable builds such as beta or the more bleeding edge nightly builds can be installed and tested the new features or test your websites before its hits the stable repository. For the most part, the beta build is what curious users should be installing, and the nightly build should never be used by anyone other than sysadmins or developers looking to test a particular feature.

In this guide we are going to explore how to install Zoom Client on Fedora 35 Workstation. Zoom Meetings is a proprietary video teleconferencing software program developed by Zoom Video Communications. The free plan allows up to 100 concurrent participants, with a 40-minute time restriction. Users have the option to upgrade by subscribing to a paid plan. You can easily download Zoom on your PC to start video conferencing with your colleagues and friends around the world. Zoom offers remote conferencing services including video calls, online meetings, and collaborative tasks. Zoom is free to use but does offer paid subscriptions which offer additional features.

Telnet is a protocol that allows you to connect to remote computers (called hosts) over a TCP/IP network using a client-server protocol to establish a connection to Transmission Control Protocol port number 23 In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Telnet on a Fedora 35 operating system.

In this guide, we are going to install Apache OpenOffice – a free alternative for Office productivity tools – in Fedora Workstation. Apache OpenOffice is an open-source office productivity software suite containing word processor, spreadsheet, presentation, graphics, formula editor, and database management applications. OpenOffice is available in many languages, works on all common computers, stores data in ODF – the international open standard format – and is able to read and write files in other formats, included the format used by the most common office suite packages. OpenOffice is also able to export files in PDF format. OpenOffice has supported extensions, in a similar manner to Mozilla Firefox, making easy to add new functionality to an existing OpenOffice installation.

This simple tutorial shows how to limit the time that your kids spend on PC running with Ubuntu or Debian. GNOME, Ubuntu’s default desktop environment, is working on parental control app (Malcontent) though it so far lacks the time limitation feature. In this tutorial, I’m going to introduce Timekrp-nExT, a screen time managing app works on GNOME, XFCE, KDE, and all other Linux desktops.

Houston, we've had a problem: our rocket scientists don't entirely understand the nuances of software licensing. NASA, of course, is more than just rocket scientists. It's home to software engineers and other technical types, as well as those inclined to maintenance, management, and administration, and other less storied roles. But among those at the US space agency who deal with software – writing it, requisitioning it, glaring at it – there's less understanding of open-source software requirements than there should be. Or so say John Haiducek, Thom Edwards, Wade Duvall, Sarah Cannon, Kai Germaschewski, and Jason Kooi – a medley of boffins from the US Naval Research Laboratory, Technical University of Denmark, University of New Hampshire, and others. Haiducek et al. recently completed a short paper titled, "Recommendations to clarify NASA open source requirements," that was released via ArXiv. Therein the researchers observe that while NASA has a policy designed to encourage open source software development, its personnel continue to be confused about the specific meaning of terms like “open source software,” “free software,” and “permissive license.” "Some NASA documents and policies have acknowledged the OSI and FSF definitions as widely accepted, but NASA does not always use and apply these definitions consistently," the paper explains.

6 Best Free and Open Source IRC Servers Internet Relay Chat (IRC) is a form of real-time Internet text messaging (chat) or synchronous conferencing. IRC was born during summer 1988 when Jarkko Oikarinen wrote the first IRC client and server when he was working in the Department of Information Processing Science at the University of Oulu, Finland. This system enables millions of people around the world to communicate in real time. While IRC has lost some popularity, IRCv3 looks interesting with some advanced client features such as instant notifications, improved security and more. IRC is mainly designed for group communication in discussion forums, called channels, but it also allows one-to-one communication via private message as well as chat and data transfers via Direct Client-to-Client. IRC is used for many different purposes such as obtaining technical support from developers and users, for conducting meetings and even for rolegaming.