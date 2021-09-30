Free Software Leftovers
Managing a long line of crowds is a tricky business. At a certain point, the service should be automated to ensure disciplinary queue management among the customers.
For our entire collection, check out the categories below. This is the largest compilation of recommended software. The collection includes hundreds of articles, with comprehensive sections on internet, graphics, games, programming, science, office, utilities, and more. Almost all of the software is free and open source.
Yes, thanks to open source tech development, you absolutely can. If you are a little handy, you can cut the costs of solar power even further by building your own systems of any size and budget, and To Catch the Sun guides you on exactly how to do it. To Catch the Sun is a brand new book I co-authored with the legendary open source appropriate technology hacker and Appropedia founder Lonny Grafman. Built on open source MediaWiki and Semantic MediaWiki, Appropedia is the largest wiki dedicated to developing and sharing collaborative solutions in sustainability, poverty reduction, and international development through the use of sound principles and appropriate technology. Together we are something like the double-O 7 team of the solar world. A bit like James Bond, Lonny Grafman from sunny California, is an adventurer taking his students from Humboldt State University all over the world to build solar photovoltaic systems in the most challenging conditions. I am perhaps more Q-like, developing open source solar photovoltaic technology quietly from my labs deep in the north at Western University in Canada. Together we provide ways to make solar work for you in just about any context.
Programming Leftovers
Have you ever had a program crash before your main function executes? it is rare, but it can happen. When it does, you need to understand what happens behind the scenes between the time the operating system starts your program and your first line of code in main executes. Luckily [Patrick Horgan] has a tutorial about the subject that’s very detailed. It doesn’t cover statically linked libraries but, as he points out, if you understand what he does cover, that’s easy to figure out on your own.
The operating system, it turns out, knows nothing about main. It does, however, know about a symbol called _start. Your runtime library provides this. That code contains some stack manipulation and eventually calls __libc_start_main which is also provided by the library.
Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced that it has signed XtremeEDA - a Design and Functional Verification services to the ASIC, SoC, and FPGA hardware industry - as a Codasip Certified Design Services Company. This means it will enlarge the experienced engineering resources available to support Codasip customers with their custom RISC-V processor designs.
When I was a software developer long ago, I was always excited about optimizing the platforms, tools, and libraries that enabled writing code, building applications, and deploying them to environments. I started out using Concurrent Versions System and SubVersion for version control, writing makefiles for C++ apps, developing Apache Ant scripts to package Java apps, and writing way too many Unix scripts to automate deployments. Today, Git, Jenkins, and other tools have simplified many essential devops practices, and many organizations consider them necessary software development tools.
Solidity is the programming language used by smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. It's a statically-typed, object-oriented programming language.
Solidity uses a semantic versioning scheme and, at the time of writing, the latest version is 0.8.9. As you can see, the language uses a semantic X.Y.Z versioning format, which indicates how fast-paced its changes are.
Programming languages such as C++ and JavaScript inspired the Solidity language. In this guide, you'll see how you can write and compile your first smart contract.
The PaSh Project gives your POSIX script superpowers by utilizing parallelization in order to speed up execution times. This leads to faster results for data scientists, engineers, biologists, economists, administrators, and programmers.
I remember the time when the saying was "Learn Perl so you don't have to learn the Shell and its hundreds of utilities".
Fast forward some decades and the use of shell scripts still has not been eradicated. On the contrary, their use has increased due to the rise of containers, VM's, administering the cloud, and Linux itself.
This also serves as a lesson to those who are quick to denounce technologies as 'dead'. There's a time where a new use case revitalizes an old technology.
Videos: Orchis Theme GTK Theme, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Vs Ubuntu 21.10, Linux From Scratch
This setup using Arch Linux with GNOME 3.38 series. It also works on most popular Linux Distributions with GNOME 3.38 as the default desktop, such as Ubuntu, Pop_OS, Manjaro GNOME Edition, Fedora Workstation, Debian, Solus GNOME Edition, OpenSUSE Leap GNOME, Zorin OS, and Mageia GNOME edition.
Ubuntu 21.10, Impish Indri is out and like all non-LTS releases, this version is packed with new features and changes. We get a ton of improvements in the user interface especially.
Last week I half destroyed my Linux VM and almost had to restart the entire Linux from scratch project and today I hope I don't somehow do the same.
Kernel: Stable Branch, New Release, and Mesa Size
Proposed Linux kernel patches by a Google engineer -- based on existing functionality found within Android and Chrome OS kernel builds -- would allow Linux's DRM display/GPU drivers to more easily know when system input events occur.
Why should the Linux Direct Rendering Manager drivers be looking out for user-initiated input events? Ultimately it's about speculatively trying to reduce latency. If the system has been idle but an input event just occurred, chances are there will be text or a portion of the rendered display changing.
There isn't any shiny new drivers part of the kernel's staging area for Linux 5.16 but exciting from a maintenance perspective is a rather healthy clean-up affecting multiple areas of this "proving grounds" area of the kernel.
While no big additions for staging in Linux 5.16, there are multiple clean-ups to different staging components that yielded a lot of code removed. In fact, over 20k lines of code were removed from the staging area for Linux 5.16.
Sent in on Friday by Bjorn Helgaas were all of the PCI subsystem updates for the Linux 5.16 merge window.
Arguably most notable with the PCI feature pull request is the introduction of the Apple Silicon PCIe driver. That Apple PCIe driver written by Alyssa Rosenzweig and Marc Zyngier is to get more components working for the Apple M1 MacBook and Mac Mini systems. Besides PCI Express itself being important, getting this driver mainlined is necessary for being able to get USB Type-A, Ethernet, WiFi, and Bluetooth working on the Apple M1 hardware.
Furthermore, those two groups are only different by 25 bytes.
I could post-process the mesa package and convert the two groups into symlinks. So instead of 11 files occupying 139MB, there would be just 2 files occupying 26MB. The size difference is staggering!
Today I decided to try and find out how this has come about in the first place. Well, it seems that the mesa developers are incredibly stupid: they create these drivers as hardlinked files. However, hardlinked files cannot be copied across filesystems, they become separate files. The mesa project has done this right from the start, which I find extraordinary.
Do they have some good reason to do this? Are they in fact not stupid? Have I misunderstood something?
