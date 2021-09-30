Free Software Leftovers FQM: A Libre Free Queue Management System Managing a long line of crowds is a tricky business. At a certain point, the service should be automated to ensure disciplinary queue management among the customers.

Best Free and Open Source Software – October 2021 Updates For our entire collection, check out the categories below. This is the largest compilation of recommended software. The collection includes hundreds of articles, with comprehensive sections on internet, graphics, games, programming, science, office, utilities, and more. Almost all of the software is free and open source.

Open source solar power for anyone | Opensource.com Yes, thanks to open source tech development, you absolutely can. If you are a little handy, you can cut the costs of solar power even further by building your own systems of any size and budget, and To Catch the Sun guides you on exactly how to do it. To Catch the Sun is a brand new book I co-authored with the legendary open source appropriate technology hacker and Appropedia founder Lonny Grafman. Built on open source MediaWiki and Semantic MediaWiki, Appropedia is the largest wiki dedicated to developing and sharing collaborative solutions in sustainability, poverty reduction, and international development through the use of sound principles and appropriate technology. Together we are something like the double-O 7 team of the solar world. A bit like James Bond, Lonny Grafman from sunny California, is an adventurer taking his students from Humboldt State University all over the world to build solar photovoltaic systems in the most challenging conditions. I am perhaps more Q-like, developing open source solar photovoltaic technology quietly from my labs deep in the north at Western University in Canada. Together we provide ways to make solar work for you in just about any context.

7-Zip 21.04 Beta

Programming Leftovers The Linux X86 Journey To Main() | Hackaday Have you ever had a program crash before your main function executes? it is rare, but it can happen. When it does, you need to understand what happens behind the scenes between the time the operating system starts your program and your first line of code in main executes. Luckily [Patrick Horgan] has a tutorial about the subject that’s very detailed. It doesn’t cover statically linked libraries but, as he points out, if you understand what he does cover, that’s easy to figure out on your own. The operating system, it turns out, knows nothing about main. It does, however, know about a symbol called _start. Your runtime library provides this. That code contains some stack manipulation and eventually calls __libc_start_main which is also provided by the library.

Python Programming: Top 10 Applications of Python in Business in 2021

Codasip appoints Brett Cline to drive company growth worldwide

Codasip Expands Ecosystem with XtremeEDA Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced that it has signed XtremeEDA - a Design and Functional Verification services to the ASIC, SoC, and FPGA hardware industry - as a Codasip Certified Design Services Company. This means it will enlarge the experienced engineering resources available to support Codasip customers with their custom RISC-V processor designs.

5 devops use cases for developing with feature flags | InfoWorld When I was a software developer long ago, I was always excited about optimizing the platforms, tools, and libraries that enabled writing code, building applications, and deploying them to environments. I started out using Concurrent Versions System and SubVersion for version control, writing makefiles for C++ apps, developing Apache Ant scripts to package Java apps, and writing way too many Unix scripts to automate deployments. Today, Git, Jenkins, and other tools have simplified many essential devops practices, and many organizations consider them necessary software development tools.

How to Write & Compile Your First Solidity Code Solidity is the programming language used by smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. It's a statically-typed, object-oriented programming language. Solidity uses a semantic versioning scheme and, at the time of writing, the latest version is 0.8.9. As you can see, the language uses a semantic X.Y.Z versioning format, which indicates how fast-paced its changes are. Programming languages such as C++ and JavaScript inspired the Solidity language. In this guide, you'll see how you can write and compile your first smart contract.

The PaSh Project - Advancing the Unix Philosophy One Step Further The PaSh Project gives your POSIX script superpowers by utilizing parallelization in order to speed up execution times. This leads to faster results for data scientists, engineers, biologists, economists, administrators, and programmers. I remember the time when the saying was "Learn Perl so you don't have to learn the Shell and its hundreds of utilities". Fast forward some decades and the use of shell scripts still has not been eradicated. On the contrary, their use has increased due to the rise of containers, VM's, administering the cloud, and Linux itself. This also serves as a lesson to those who are quick to denounce technologies as 'dead'. There's a time where a new use case revitalizes an old technology.