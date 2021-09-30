today's howtos
Building the Linux Kernel in a GitLab Runner | Adam Young’s Web Log
Git Lab provides a mechanism to run workloads triggered by a git commit. We try to let the automation do as much work as possible before interrupting a human code reviewer. We want to know if the code is right in as objective a manner as possible before we take the expensive context switch to perform a code review.
We can think of the set of tasks in a three step process. The first step is fast up front checks. The second is long programmatic correctness checks. The final is regression tests. There is a natural ordering between these, and they also progress in an increasing order of time and resource commitments.
The Linux Kernel is a C program, and the long, programmatic correctness check is the compile and link processes. It is worthwhile to think in terms of the third level tests, though, and package up the result of the compilation for later install on a wide array of systems based on a binary packaging format, either RPM or .DEB. We’re testing on Fedora, so we need an rpm.
-
How to rsync files between two remotes?
scp -3 can copy files between two remote hosts through localhost. This comes in handy when the two servers cannot communicate directly or if they are unable to authenticate one to the other.1 Unfortunately, rsync does not support such a feature. Here is a trick to emulate the behavior of scp -3 with SSH tunnels.
When syncing with a remote host, rsync invokes ssh to spawn a remote rsync --server process. It interacts with it through its standard input and output. The idea is to recreate the same setup using SSH tunnels and socat, a versatile tool to establish bidirectional data transfers.
The first step is to connect to the source server and ask rsync the command-line to spawn the remote rsync --server process. The -e flag overrides the command to use to get a remote shell: instead of ssh, we use echo.
-
OpenFaaS: Getting started tutorial on Kubernetes - Anto ./ Online
OpenFaaS ( Function as a Service) is a popular serverless framework. It provides an easy way to create portable functions, microservices, and APIs using Kubernetes and Docker. This tutorial guide will serve as your OpenFaaS introduction to get you up and running quickly.
-
How to create snapshots in openSUSE with YaST2 - TechRepublic
OpenSUSE is yet another outstanding Linux distribution that has plenty to offer. Many believe openSUSE is one of the best flavors of Linux for business desktop use cases. One of the many reasons for that is the built-in snapshot tool made possible by a combination of the btrfs file system and the YaST2 snapper plugin.
-
Linux 101: What tech pros need to know
-
How to Install and configure Jenkins on CentOS 8 / RHEL 8 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Jenkins is an open source automation server. It helps automate the parts of software development related to building, testing, and deploying, facilitating continuous integration and continuous delivery.
Jenkins is based on Java and helps with every part of the software development process.
Jenkins is a server-based system that runs in servlet containers such as Apache Tomcat. It supports version control tools, including AccuRev, CVS, Subversion, Git, Mercurial, Perforce, ClearCase and RTC, and can execute Apache Ant, Apache Maven and sbt based projects as well as arbitrary shell scripts and Windows batch commands.
-
How To Upgrade Ubuntu To 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish is due to release on April 21, 2022. However, users of Ubuntu 21.10 are able to upgrade to the latest release right now.
In this tutorial, we will cover the step by step instructions to upgrade your Ubuntu system to version 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish, which is the latest long term support release.
-
