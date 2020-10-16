MongoDB HowTos and News
-
How to use $eq operator in MongoDB
MongoDB is a database management system to store and retrieve a bulk amount of data in an effective manner. Like other databases, MongoDB also has several data manipulation commands and operators that can be used to store as well as retrieve data from a collection of documents. Several commonly used operators in MongoDB include $eq, $lt, $and, $or etc. These commands and operators relate to other databases as well; for instance, the $eq operators perform the same operation as where clause in SQL databases.
In this article, a Comparison Query Operator operator $eq will be explained in the context of MongoDB:
-
How to use $all operator in MongoDB
MongoDB is a NoSQL database that provides extensive support of operator classes to help in retrieving data. The $all operator falls under the category of an array operator class. As the name of $all (all operators in MongoDB) indicates, it is used to get the document from a database collection if it matches all the values in an array field.
Moreover, the $all operator also provides support to match nested arrays if present in any field.
In this article, a brief insight into usage of $all operator in the context in MongoDB is provided.
-
How to sort documents by date in MongoDB
MongoDB belongs to the NoSQL category of databases and thus it stores data in JSON format. In database management systems, the sorting phenomenon is used to retrieve documents in a sequential manner. The sort by date support of MongoDB helps to get the documents that are arranged according to the date field.
As, sorting can be performed either in ascending or descending manner; similarly, the sort by date also allows retrieving documents in both orders. After getting through this post, you’ll be able to apply the sort by date functionality in MongoBD.
-
What are the valid MongoDB datatypes
MongoDB is a widely used non-relational database management system. The data storing mechanism of MongoDB (or any other database) strongly relies on the data types supported by that database management system. MongoDB stores data in the form of BSON, which is a binary-encoded format of JSON as its name is also derived from “Binary” and “JSON”. The data types that BSON supports are considered valid for MongoDB.
This article of the MongoDB series will provide detailed information about the data types used in MongoDB. But before that, let’s have a comparison of JSON format and its binary extension BSON.
-
How to use where Operator in MongoDB
MongoDB provides a strong querying system supported by several commands and operators. There exists a long list of operators (like $size, $where, $gt, $regex, and many more) that have extended the MongoDB use to fulfill the basic functionality of any database. The $where operator belongs to the evaluation query operators class and can be exercised to pass a JavaScript-based string or JavaScript function. The $where operator is used in MongoDB to get only those documents that match JavaScript expressions.
In this descriptive post, we have provided an insight into the usage of $where operator in context of MongoDB.
-
How to use findOneAndUpdate method in MongoDB
MongoDB supports multiple functions that are used to process data in databases. In any database, the data updating process is inevitable and is performed frequently. The findOneAndUpdate method is used to update a single document that matches the condition, and this method is an extension of the core update method of MongoDB.
The findOneAndUpdate() method returns the document after the update, whereas the updateOne() method of MongoDB also updates one document but it does not return any document.
In this article, you will learn to understand and apply the findOneAndUpdate() method of MongoDB to match and update a single document.
-
Splunk’s Simon Eid joins MongoDB in APAC lead role
Eid, who was with software solutions provider Splunk for six years, has 25-plus years of sales and business management experience, having held leading positions at a variety of enterprise technology organisations including Dell EMC and Symantec.
-
