PHP Calendar: A free simple web-based calendar
PHP Calendar is a free, open-source self-hosted web calendar. The system is built on it of PHP5.3, and MySQL 4.1. It uses jQuery and jQuery UI.
It helps you to keep track of your events, similar to Google Calendar, however, it lacks many features.
PHP-Calendar features a quick event add, events search, and multi-view for the calendar.
Arch Linux Installer Updated With Btrfs Subvolumes Support, Reworked Partitioning
Added to the Arch Linux ISOs earlier this year was Archinstall as an easy-to-use installer for Arch. In the months since its introduction the code continues to be improved upon and is preparing for its next feature release.
Archinstall 2.3-rc1 was tagged today as the latest test build for this easy-to-use, text-based Arch Linux installer that can get this popular Linux distribution deployed in just a matter of minutes.
Docker is a set of platform as a service (PaaS) products that use OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers.
If you want to flash a custom ROM or control an Android smartphone using your Linux machine, you'll have to set up ADB and fastboot drivers.
Ruby is a dynamic, open source programming language with a focus on simplicity and productivity. It has an elegant syntax that is natural to read and easy to write.
Ruby is seen as a flexible language, since it allows its users to freely alter its parts. Essential parts of Ruby can be removed or redefined, at will. Existing parts can added upon. Ruby tries not to restrict the coder.
The language serves as the basis of the Ruby on Rails framework and is used for general-purpose programming, data analysis, and web applications.
Ruby can be used in diverse applications such as data analysis and prototyping.
In this installation guide, you will learn how to install Ruby on Ubuntu 20.04 with three different methods.
If you want to install Ruby On CentOS / RHEL 8 , Kindly visit this article Ruby on CentOS 8
You may also need to install Ruby on Rails, So visit this article Ruby on Rails on CentOS 8
In this guide we are going to learn how to install vim text editor on fedora 35.
Vim text editor is a free and open source screen based text editor program for Unix. It is highly configurable that make it easy to use and adapt to different programming languages. It also integrates well with other tools. It supports extensive plugin systems.
Fedy is a free, and open-source application that allows you to install several third-party applications in Fedora. Fedy will automatically add the respective repositories and install the selected applications in your Fedora.
This is quick guide howto install Rocky Linux 8 (currently 8.4) on real PC. I use here Rocky-8.4-x86_64-boot.iso just boot installer and then run install from fresh repo packages. Same method works for users with full DVD image (Rocky-8.4-x86_64-dvd1.iso) or minimal image (Rocky-8.4-x86_64-minimal.iso).
We have published a video with an online session we made as an introduction of GNU poke internals for new developers. We mainly covered the Poke compiler and the poke virtual machine (PVM) and how to extend them to implement new language constructions.
Here's a look at the best open-source, cloud-native security tools that contribute to a culture of DevSecOps.
Mohan Ram, the go-to-market lead for the Asia-Pacific region at cloud infrastructure provider Digital-Ocean, said its annual Hacktoberfest, a month-long celebration during which developers contribute to open-source projects, drew over 150,000 enthusiasts this year. Hacktoberfest, as the name suggests, is held in October.
Given the rapid technological advancements, making your children future-ready is the need of the hour. Abhishek, Founder at JetLearn - an Amsterdam-based coding & robotics academy for kids - helps you pave a path for your child’s successful digital future.
Technology is transforming the world
“The last decade has been the decade of software eating the world.” - Marc Andreessen, co-founder of famed Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and inventor of the web browser.
What’s wasmCloud and what are its use cases? Liam Randall and Stuart Harris spoke to us about wasmcloud: a higher level abstraction for the cloud that uses WebAssembly to run everywhere securely. See what’s new in the 0.50 release, what’s in store for the future, and what its benefits are.
[...]
Liam Randall and Stuart Harris: The entire wasmCloud team and project is built with best-of-breed open source projects, including Nats, Elixir/OTP and the Smithy project from AWS. Nats, from Synadia, has emerged as the internet’s dialtone – and in wasmCloud we use this to seamlessly connect wasmCloud hosts at the application layer. Elixir/OTP has over the last 20 years become the default way to scale to millions of processes and we adopted it on our backend in order to offer that incredible approach to our community. And while Smithy is a new project, it has been used successfully within AWS to model and design hundreds of APIs.
From a consumer’s perspective, according to Red Badger: As a consultancy that helps large organizations with their digital product transformation, we have many clients who need a true multi-cloud platform — possibly better expressed as location transparency for their workloads. For many years, the cloud has been seen as the destination, but wasmCloud allows us to rethink the cloud as just a stop on the way, a utility on top of which we can build a homogenous surface for hosting truly portable workloads. Our clients can finally contribute resources from many clouds, on-premise data centers, near and far edge — even browser tabs — to a single, potentially global, platform that is secure, whilst being totally agnostic of underlying network topology. Not only does this give us flexibility, and way more reliability, but it dramatically simplifies the dark art of building modern distributed applications, allowing us to concentrate on what really matters — generating value for our clients.
Toolbx (formerly known as Toolbox) is our tool to allow you to use containers as a tool to make development simpler and better. It allows you to put each project you work on into a separate container and have a different set of tools and libraries installed for it. It even allows you to work on a different operating system, like RHEL, on top of Fedora. To learn a little about both the history and the future for this project we will interview Debarshi Ray who created Toolbx.
Christian Schaller: Hi Debarshi. To kick this interview off, can you tell us a little about yourself and how you became involved with open source development?
Debarshi: Hi Christian. I am Rishi. I am part of the Red Hat Desktop Team where we work on the Fedora and RHEL Workstations, and these days also on Silverblue. I first heard of free software or open source in 1999 through a newspaper article on Linux. I knew a little bit of C, and had been told that one could write everything from operating systems to video games with it. Hence the idea that I could actually look at the sources of a real piece of software was very appealing. However, I didn’t have access to the Internet and all I had was the shared family computer running Windows, so I had to wait.
A few years later, when I got my own computer, I decided that I had to put Linux on it. Somebody passed me a Fedora Core 1 DVD, and I was hooked. At some point I heard of this thing called Google Summer of Code, and in 2007 I applied and was selected for an internship at Fedora. Then in 2009, Rahul Sundaram, from Fedora, told me that this application called Gnote that we were shipping in Fedora needed a new upstream maintainer. I was already lurking around the GNOME community by then, and had been doing C++ as part of my day job. So I picked it up. Two years later, I applied for a position in some team at Red Hat. The recruiter spotted my Fedora and GNOME background, redirected me to the Desktop Team where an opening had miraculously shown up, and here I am.
Christian Schaller: So tell us a little about the origin of Toolbx, what were the ideas and goals at the outset of the project?
Debarshi: In the beginning of 2018, there was a surge in interest around what was then called Fedora Atomic Workstation. A decision was taken to rebrand it as Silverblue for better visibility, but it had one big problem. While Silverblue was already a fantastic option for non-technical users, it was quite annoying to set up a development environment on it for writing software. Typically, developers have to install a bunch of development tools, frameworks and editors on top of the core operating system, and on Silverblue every equivalent of ‘dnf install’ requires a reboot. Moreover, every such operation tampered with the core OS image and could potentially negate the two biggest advantages of Silverblue – robustness and testability.
The promise of using Docker during development is to deliver a consistent environment for testing across developer machines and the various environments (like QA and production) in use. The difficulty is that Docker containers introduce an extra layer of abstraction that developers must manage during coding.
Docker enables application code to be bundled with its system requirements definition in a cross-platform, runnable package. This is a graceful abstraction for solving a fundamental need in deploying and managing software runtimes, but it introduces an extra layer of indirection that must be dealt with when programmers are doing what they do: iteratively modifying and testing the internals of the software and its dependencies.
