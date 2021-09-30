Common Desktop Environment (CDE), Other Desktop Environments, and Rust
-
I will forever stand by my article from 14 years ago and you can put on my gravestone that I truly think CDE is one of the best graphical user interfaces ever conceived. CDE was released as open source software about nine years ago, and is still being developed.
-
System76 has revealed it is working a new desktop environment that is not based on GNOME Shell.
The US-based company already maintains its own Ubuntu-based Linux distro called Pop!_OS. Presently, that distro ships with a modified version of the GNOME desktop called ‘COSMIC‘ (all caps, not me shouting).
Word of its new project comes by way of System76’s Michael Murphy, who shared some of the rationale and motivation behind the new DE in series of comments posted on Pop!_OS Sub-reddit at the weekend.
And all told: they make for a pretty exciting read.
-
Released this week was Rav1e 0.5 as the newest feature release for this Rust-written AV1 video encoder backed by Xiph.Org and self-proclaimed to be the world's "fastest and safest" AV1 encoder.
With Rav1e 0.4 having debuted back in January, there has been a lot of code churn since that point now part of Rav1e 0.5. There has been rebalancing of the speed levels and a variety of other enhancements over the course of the year.
Devices: DIY, Raspberry Pi, DragonOS, and More
-
All of the projects are fantastic, but we chose to highlight the Wunderwaffe DG-2 from COD: Zombies because, well, vacuum tubes. For those unfamiliar with the ‘waffe’s operation, those vacuum tubes act as ammo magazines. Once they’re empty, you power them down with that big red switch and eject them one at a time with the lever, just like in the game.
Inside is a Feather M0 Express that runs the RGB LEDs and uses a Hall effect sensor to read magnets in the quick-change ammo magazine. You can see how it works in the demo video after the break.
There are BOMs for several of the prop weapons, along with assembly drawings and support forums for anyone who wants to build their own. Don’t feel like gathering all the bits and bobs yourself? [Andrew] is selling hardware packs for the ray gun, but you’ll have to scrounge the parts yourself if you want to build the Wunderwaffle.
-
Python has a great spreading in science because of its poweful modules to manage numbers and graph them. In some cases you may need to show these graphs outside of your Raspberry PI, without remoting your desktop or with a headless installation. Publishing Python results on web pages is achievable with Dash on Raspberry PI
In this post, I’m going to show you how to install and use Dash on Raspberry PI.
Dash is an open source python library to build and deploy data applications from a number of languages, the most common being python. It is based on Flask, but also uses Plotly to better manage graphical paths on web pages viewable from a remote computer or a mobile using a common web browser.
-
In the past we've posted many times about DragonOS which is an Ubuntu Linux image that comes preinstalled with multiple SDR software packages. This takes the hassle out of needing to compile and install programs on Linux, some of which can often be very difficult and time consuming to get up and running. Aaron who is the creator of DragonOS also runs a YouTube channel where he provides multiple tutorials and demos of the software installed.
-
Some say there’s no treasure quite as valuable as the almighty dollar. [Norbert Zare] likes alt-rock soundtracks on Youtube videos and robots obsessed with money, so set about building the latter.
The project is fundamentally a simple one. A Raspberry Pi 3B+ is outfitted with a Pi Camera, and set up to control twin servo motors attached to a simple pan/tilt assembly. The Pi runs OpenCV set up in a face-tracking mode. This allows the robot to readily track money in its field of view, as the vast majority of money out there has someone’s face on it. OpenCV is used to detect where the money is in the field of view, and guide the Pi’s camera towards the cash.
-
Its ready-to-use modular components can be deployed on a wide range of Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), protocol gateways and devices using Linux-based operating systems.
Security Leftovers
-
The Linux Foundation has raised $10 million in new investments to expand and support the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), a cross-industry collaboration that brings together multiple open source software initiatives under one umbrella to identify and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities in open source software and develop improved tooling, training, research, best practices and vulnerability disclosure practices.
-
Zero trust might feel like just another cybersecurity trend, but it has been around for a while.
In 2014, hackers breached the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, exposing the confidential data of more than 22 million federal employees and contractors. The breach led the U.S. government to establish a working group on zero trust. In August 2020, NIST released a general guidance document laying out details on zero-trust network architectures.
An executive order signed by President Joe Biden in May 2021 brought zero trust back to center stage. Critics have questioned the integrity of the order and whether it a marketing ploy.
-
Polkit explained What is PolKit PolKit is a standard authorization method for Linux. It usually consists of PolKit daemon, PolKit session agent and the helper program shipped by applications who use PolKit. As an user, you don’t really deal with PolKit itself, normally you interact with PolKit session agent. Like KDE’s PolKit agent: You can think it as Gui’s sudo. But it works totally different from sudo. I spent two days to figure what is PolKit, how does it work, and how one can utilize it to write a Gui tool that requires root permission but can’t be started as root itself.
today's howtos
-
Docker is a set of platform as a service (PaaS) products that use OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers.
Docker containers are built from Docker images. These images are retrieved from Docker Hub, a registry managed by the Docker project. You can host Docker images on the Hub. It’s the most popular place to grab images with more than 100,000 container images.
However, a huge number of these images are unmaintained, so you need to be selective about which images to explore.
-
The latest version of VMware Workstation Pro is 16. VMware Workstation Pro 16 is one of the best Type-2 Hypervisor. It has outstanding 3D acceleration support for both the Windows and Linux virtual machines. The VMware Workstation Pro 16 supports DirectX 11 3D acceleration for Windows virtual machines. For Linux virtual machines, VMware Workstation Pro 16 supports OpenGL 4.1 3D acceleration. So, technically you can play games on your VMware Workstation Pro 16 virtual machines. The user interface of the virtual machine will also be very responsive. You will have amazing experience running virtual machines on VMware Workstation Pro 16.
In this article, I am going to show you how to install VMware Workstation Pro 16 on some common Linux distributions, such as Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Debian 11, and Fedora 34. Now, let’s get started.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Memcached on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Memcached is a free and open-source high-performance distributed memory caching system. Memcached is used to speed up dynamic database-driven websites by caching data and objects in RAM. This reduces the number of times an external data source must be read, which lowers overheads and speeds up response times.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Memcached distributed memory object caching system on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
There is a lot of scripts to setup your new cool Fedora Linux 35 installation
Many companies uses Ansible to setup computers, but you can also use it to setup your own local system.
-
If you are new to Fedora and looking for some helpful resources to help you get started with it, you are at the right place.
This is a curated collection of tutorials segregated into sections. This will guide you at various stages of your Fedora journey. You can go through the topics you like and skip the one you are familiar with or the ones that are not applicable to your system.
