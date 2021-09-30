today's howtos
List Open Files On Linux With The Lsof Command - Invidious
Sometimes processes running on Linux will lock down files and today we're going to look at a program that'll help you identify which programs are doing that and which files are locked, this is lsof
How to enable Function Keys on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to enable Function Keys on a Chromebook Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to install the Opera Browser on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install the Opera Browser on Elementary OS 6.0.
How To Install Blue Recorder on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Blue Recorder on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Blue Recorder is a simple desktop recorder for Linux systems. It is released under open-source GNU General Public License version 3 and built using Rust, GTK+ 3, and FFmpeg. You can record video in Mkv, Avi, mp4, WMV, gif, and nut file formats.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Blue Recorder screen recorder on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Intel Core i9 12900K "Alder Lake" AVX-512 On Linux
While it was initially communicated by Intel that Alder Lake's Golden Cove P-Cores has AVX-512 "fused off", that has turned out not to be the case at least with the initial batch of processors and current BIOS/firmware configurations. If disabling the power-efficient Gracemont E-Cores, it's possible to enable AVX-512 and make use of it. Here are some initial AVX-512 benchmarks in such a configuration under Linux with the Core i9 12900K.
today's leftovers
Common Desktop Environment (CDE), Other Desktop Environments, and Rust
Devices: DIY, Raspberry Pi, DragonOS, and More
