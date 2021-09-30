The USB and Thunderbolt updates for the Linux 5.16 kernel have arrived. This time around the changes are on the smaller side but there are two additions worth mentioning. In the USB/Thunderbolt pull request Greg Kroah-Hartman summarizes this cycle's work as "nothing major in here, just lots of little cleanups and additions for new hardware."

With the upcoming 1.11 patch Paradox will be retiring some old Linux and Mac platforms that aren't maintained by their own developers anymore, but more importantly, switching to DirectX 11. That's right, the next HoI4 release will join Stellaris and the other more recent PDS games by adding DirectX 11 support. DirectX 9 will still be the default for now, but you will be able to select another renderer in the launcher settings.

The Apache CloudStack Collaboration Conference, which opens Monday for a five day run, is again this year going to be an all virtual event due to the ongoing pandemic. CloudStack’s organizers have put a positive spin on the situation by saying it sees the situation as an opportunity to educate a larger number of people about Apache’s contribution to modern, multi-cloud infrastructure. Some of that education would probably be making people more aware that cloud native software projects aren’t exclusively under the care of the Linux Foundation’s Cloud Native Computing Foundation, but that the Apache Foundation and others contribute to cloud native space as well. [...] The event seems to be timed to make it convenient for as many people in Europe and North America as possible, which means waking up early for those on the West Coast in North America, where the event will get going at 5 am on Tuesday and Friday, and at 4 am on Wednesday and Thursday. It’s not known whether recordings of the workshops will be available for on-demand viewing for those who might balk at such early hours.

iXsystems – most well-known as a supplier of network-attached storage (NAS) software and entry-level products – has taken its hyper-converged TrueNAS Scale into general availability. iXsystems uses open source operating systems and commodity hardware, delivering hyper-converged products that can be half the price of those from Dell EMC or HPE. However, the key aim for iXsystems has been to become competitive by adding scale-out capability. “TrueNAS Scale brings the ability to run applications in the form of KVM virtual machines or in Kubernetes containers,” said iXsystems director general Brett Davis in an interview with Computer Weekly sister publication LeMagIT.

While it was initially communicated by Intel that Alder Lake's Golden Cove P-Cores has AVX-512 "fused off", that has turned out not to be the case at least with the initial batch of processors and current BIOS/firmware configurations. If disabling the power-efficient Gracemont E-Cores, it's possible to enable AVX-512 and make use of it. Here are some initial AVX-512 benchmarks in such a configuration under Linux with the Core i9 12900K.

Common Desktop Environment (CDE), Other Desktop Environments, and Rust The Common Desktop Environment (CDE) is still developed and modern in 2021 I will forever stand by my article from 14 years ago and you can put on my gravestone that I truly think CDE is one of the best graphical user interfaces ever conceived. CDE was released as open source software about nine years ago, and is still being developed.

System76 is Building its Own Desktop Environment System76 has revealed it is working a new desktop environment that is not based on GNOME Shell. The US-based company already maintains its own Ubuntu-based Linux distro called Pop!_OS. Presently, that distro ships with a modified version of the GNOME desktop called ‘COSMIC‘ (all caps, not me shouting). Word of its new project comes by way of System76’s Michael Murphy, who shared some of the rationale and motivation behind the new DE in series of comments posted on Pop!_OS Sub-reddit at the weekend. And all told: they make for a pretty exciting read.

Rav1e 0.5 Brings More Speed-Ups For This Rust AV1 Encoder Released this week was Rav1e 0.5 as the newest feature release for this Rust-written AV1 video encoder backed by Xiph.Org and self-proclaimed to be the world's "fastest and safest" AV1 encoder. With Rav1e 0.4 having debuted back in January, there has been a lot of code churn since that point now part of Rav1e 0.5. There has been rebalancing of the speed levels and a variety of other enhancements over the course of the year.