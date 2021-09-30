Language Selection

News
Intel Core i9 12900K "Alder Lake" AVX-512 On Linux

While it was initially communicated by Intel that Alder Lake's Golden Cove P-Cores has AVX-512 "fused off", that has turned out not to be the case at least with the initial batch of processors and current BIOS/firmware configurations. If disabling the power-efficient Gracemont E-Cores, it's possible to enable AVX-512 and make use of it. Here are some initial AVX-512 benchmarks in such a configuration under Linux with the Core i9 12900K. Read more

today's leftovers

  • iXsystems entry-level NAS goes hyper-converged with TrueNAS Scale

    iXsystems – most well-known as a supplier of network-attached storage (NAS) software and entry-level products – has taken its hyper-converged TrueNAS Scale into general availability. iXsystems uses open source operating systems and commodity hardware, delivering hyper-converged products that can be half the price of those from Dell EMC or HPE. However, the key aim for iXsystems has been to become competitive by adding scale-out capability. “TrueNAS Scale brings the ability to run applications in the form of KVM virtual machines or in Kubernetes containers,” said iXsystems director general Brett Davis in an interview with Computer Weekly sister publication LeMagIT.

  • Again Virtual, CloudStack Collaboration Conference Opens Monday 11/8

    The Apache CloudStack Collaboration Conference, which opens Monday for a five day run, is again this year going to be an all virtual event due to the ongoing pandemic. CloudStack’s organizers have put a positive spin on the situation by saying it sees the situation as an opportunity to educate a larger number of people about Apache’s contribution to modern, multi-cloud infrastructure. Some of that education would probably be making people more aware that cloud native software projects aren’t exclusively under the care of the Linux Foundation’s Cloud Native Computing Foundation, but that the Apache Foundation and others contribute to cloud native space as well. [...] The event seems to be timed to make it convenient for as many people in Europe and North America as possible, which means waking up early for those on the West Coast in North America, where the event will get going at 5 am on Tuesday and Friday, and at 4 am on Wednesday and Thursday. It’s not known whether recordings of the workshops will be available for on-demand viewing for those who might balk at such early hours.

  • Hearts of Iron 4 switches to Direct X 11 with the 1.11 patch

    With the upcoming 1.11 patch Paradox will be retiring some old Linux and Mac platforms that aren't maintained by their own developers anymore, but more importantly, switching to DirectX 11. That's right, the next HoI4 release will join Stellaris and the other more recent PDS games by adding DirectX 11 support. DirectX 9 will still be the default for now, but you will be able to select another renderer in the launcher settings.

  • USB Additions For Linux 5.16 Include AMD Yellow Carp PM, Apple CD321X - Phoronix

    The USB and Thunderbolt updates for the Linux 5.16 kernel have arrived. This time around the changes are on the smaller side but there are two additions worth mentioning. In the USB/Thunderbolt pull request Greg Kroah-Hartman summarizes this cycle's work as "nothing major in here, just lots of little cleanups and additions for new hardware."

Common Desktop Environment (CDE), Other Desktop Environments, and Rust

  • The Common Desktop Environment (CDE) is still developed and modern in 2021

    I will forever stand by my article from 14 years ago and you can put on my gravestone that I truly think CDE is one of the best graphical user interfaces ever conceived. CDE was released as open source software about nine years ago, and is still being developed.

  • System76 is Building its Own Desktop Environment

    System76 has revealed it is working a new desktop environment that is not based on GNOME Shell. The US-based company already maintains its own Ubuntu-based Linux distro called Pop!_OS. Presently, that distro ships with a modified version of the GNOME desktop called ‘COSMIC‘ (all caps, not me shouting). Word of its new project comes by way of System76’s Michael Murphy, who shared some of the rationale and motivation behind the new DE in series of comments posted on Pop!_OS Sub-reddit at the weekend. And all told: they make for a pretty exciting read.

  • Rav1e 0.5 Brings More Speed-Ups For This Rust AV1 Encoder

    Released this week was Rav1e 0.5 as the newest feature release for this Rust-written AV1 video encoder backed by Xiph.Org and self-proclaimed to be the world's "fastest and safest" AV1 encoder. With Rav1e 0.4 having debuted back in January, there has been a lot of code churn since that point now part of Rav1e 0.5. There has been rebalancing of the speed levels and a variety of other enhancements over the course of the year.

Devices: DIY, Raspberry Pi, DragonOS, and More

  • DIY Wunderwaffe And Others Make Up This Open-Source Arsenal | Hackaday

    All of the projects are fantastic, but we chose to highlight the Wunderwaffe DG-2 from COD: Zombies because, well, vacuum tubes. For those unfamiliar with the ‘waffe’s operation, those vacuum tubes act as ammo magazines. Once they’re empty, you power them down with that big red switch and eject them one at a time with the lever, just like in the game. Inside is a Feather M0 Express that runs the RGB LEDs and uses a Hall effect sensor to read magnets in the quick-change ammo magazine. You can see how it works in the demo video after the break. There are BOMs for several of the prop weapons, along with assembly drawings and support forums for anyone who wants to build their own. Don’t feel like gathering all the bits and bobs yourself? [Andrew] is selling hardware packs for the ray gun, but you’ll have to scrounge the parts yourself if you want to build the Wunderwaffle.

  • Dash (Plotly) and Raspberry PI: Publish your Python Script on Web Pages

    Python has a great spreading in science because of its poweful modules to manage numbers and graph them. In some cases you may need to show these graphs outside of your Raspberry PI, without remoting your desktop or with a headless installation. Publishing Python results on web pages is achievable with Dash on Raspberry PI In this post, I’m going to show you how to install and use Dash on Raspberry PI. Dash is an open source python library to build and deploy data applications from a number of languages, the most common being python. It is based on Flask, but also uses Plotly to better manage graphical paths on web pages viewable from a remote computer or a mobile using a common web browser.

  • TechMinds: Testing DragonOS Focal, a Linux ISO with many SDR programs built-in

    In the past we've posted many times about DragonOS which is an Ubuntu Linux image that comes preinstalled with multiple SDR software packages. This takes the hassle out of needing to compile and install programs on Linux, some of which can often be very difficult and time consuming to get up and running. Aaron who is the creator of DragonOS also runs a YouTube channel where he provides multiple tutorials and demos of the software installed.

  • This Robot Can’t Keep Its Eyes Off The Money | Hackaday

    Some say there’s no treasure quite as valuable as the almighty dollar. [Norbert Zare] likes alt-rock soundtracks on Youtube videos and robots obsessed with money, so set about building the latter. The project is fundamentally a simple one. A Raspberry Pi 3B+ is outfitted with a Pi Camera, and set up to control twin servo motors attached to a simple pan/tilt assembly. The Pi runs OpenCV set up in a face-tracking mode. This allows the robot to readily track money in its field of view, as the vast majority of money out there has someone’s face on it. OpenCV is used to detect where the money is in the field of view, and guide the Pi’s camera towards the cash.

  • Software AG slices IoT down to thin edge - Open Source Insider

    Its ready-to-use modular components can be deployed on a wide range of Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), protocol gateways and devices using Linux-based operating systems. 

