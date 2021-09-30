Today in Techrights
- Life Before Techrights
- Year 16
- Links 7/11/2021: More Desktop Environments and Big Patent Catch-up
- Links 7/11/2021: qBittorrent 4.3.9, Chimera Linux, and Much More
- 15 Years Saying the Unsayable (Taboo Subjects, Suppressed Information, and Unpopular or Inconvenient Truths)
- Opinion: The GPL and Politics
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, November 06, 2021
- Links 6/11/2021: Godot 3.4 Release, Steam Linux Beta Turns 9
- [Meme] IBM 'Soup Nazi'
- Must be Terrifying to Microsoft: After the Release of Vista 11 the Market Share of Windows Still Goes Down
Intel Core i9 12900K "Alder Lake" AVX-512 On Linux
While it was initially communicated by Intel that Alder Lake's Golden Cove P-Cores has AVX-512 "fused off", that has turned out not to be the case at least with the initial batch of processors and current BIOS/firmware configurations. If disabling the power-efficient Gracemont E-Cores, it's possible to enable AVX-512 and make use of it. Here are some initial AVX-512 benchmarks in such a configuration under Linux with the Core i9 12900K.
today's leftovers
Common Desktop Environment (CDE), Other Desktop Environments, and Rust
Devices: DIY, Raspberry Pi, DragonOS, and More
