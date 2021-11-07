ODROID-N2+ review with Ubuntu 21.10 using Wayland and Panfrost

In summary, ODROID-N2+ is fast for an Arm platform. For perfectly smooth video playback in YouTube better use 720p at this time. Firefox uses H.264 video decoding limited to 1080p, while Chromium supports up to 4K using VP9, but it’s unwatchable. The WebGL aquarium demo renders at 16-17 fps in Firefox with 500 fish, but only 3 fps in Chromium, probably because GPU acceleration is not supported/enabled? SuperTuxKart plays OK in full-screen mode, but it’s not as smooth as I would like. I tried Super Mario Sunshine in the Dolphin emulator, and it worked very well. I had an issue with white text on white background in the Dolphin emulator, and the workaround was to switch to the dark theme in Ubuntu’s Appearance Settings.

Review: MX Linux 21

There is no reason why MX Linux 21, the newest version of yet another of Linux's seemingly infinite number of community-based operating systems, should be this well done. This is, after all, a mostly volunteer operation, just like all the other of Linux's seemingly infinite number of community-based operating systems. But it is that well done. That MX 21, codenamed Wildflower, is such a joy to use speaks volumes about Linux and its potential on the desktop, the dedication of its users, and why so many of us never want to boot a Big Tech operating system ever again. It's not so much that MX 21 just works, but that its developers have made a serious effort to identify what would make it work even better.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 7th, 2021

This week has been great for fans of the Fedora Linux distribution (yes, that includes me) and the GNOME desktop environment (that also includes me) as we saw the release of Fedora Linux 35 with the latest GNOME 41.1 desktop environment, and GNOME 40 folks were also updated to the 40.5 point release. But there were many awesome Linux news this week, starting with the release of the LXQt 1.0 desktop environment and Mozilla Firefox 94 web browser, and continuing with the GNU Linux-libre 5.15 kernel, LibreOffice 7.1.7 office suite, and HPLIP 3.21.10 printer/scanner drivers.