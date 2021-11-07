Language Selection

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 7th, 2021

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Monday 8th of November 2021 01:11:39 AM
Linux
News

This week has been great for fans of the Fedora Linux distribution (yes, that includes me) and the GNOME desktop environment (that also includes me) as we saw the release of Fedora Linux 35 with the latest GNOME 41.1 desktop environment, and GNOME 40 folks were also updated to the 40.5 point release.

But there were many awesome Linux news this week, starting with the release of the LXQt 1.0 desktop environment and Mozilla Firefox 94 web browser, and continuing with the GNU Linux-libre 5.15 kernel, LibreOffice 7.1.7 office suite, and HPLIP 3.21.10 printer/scanner drivers.

  • List Open Files On Linux With The Lsof Command - Invidious

    Sometimes processes running on Linux will lock down files and today we're going to look at a program that'll help you identify which programs are doing that and which files are locked, this is lsof

  • How to enable Function Keys on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to enable Function Keys on a Chromebook Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to install the Opera Browser on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install the Opera Browser on Elementary OS 6.0.

  • How To Install Blue Recorder on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Blue Recorder on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Blue Recorder is a simple desktop recorder for Linux systems. It is released under open-source GNU General Public License version 3 and built using Rust, GTK+ 3, and FFmpeg. You can record video in Mkv, Avi, mp4, WMV, gif, and nut file formats. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Blue Recorder screen recorder on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

ODROID-N2+ review with Ubuntu 21.10 using Wayland and Panfrost

ODROID-N2+ was launched in July 2020, but I only got the Amlogic S922X Rev C SBC recently with Hardkernel wanting me to test their latest Ubuntu 21.10 image with the Panfrost open-source GPU driver. Read more

Intel Core i9 12900K "Alder Lake" AVX-512 On Linux

While it was initially communicated by Intel that Alder Lake's Golden Cove P-Cores has AVX-512 "fused off", that has turned out not to be the case at least with the initial batch of processors and current BIOS/firmware configurations. If disabling the power-efficient Gracemont E-Cores, it's possible to enable AVX-512 and make use of it. Here are some initial AVX-512 benchmarks in such a configuration under Linux with the Core i9 12900K. Read more

