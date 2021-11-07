Language Selection

Review: MX Linux 21

Reviews

There is no reason why MX Linux 21, the newest version of yet another of Linux's seemingly infinite number of community-based operating systems, should be this well done. This is, after all, a mostly volunteer operation, just like all the other of Linux's seemingly infinite number of community-based operating systems.

But it is that well done.

That MX 21, codenamed Wildflower, is such a joy to use speaks volumes about Linux and its potential on the desktop, the dedication of its users, and why so many of us never want to boot a Big Tech operating system ever again. It's not so much that MX 21 just works, but that its developers have made a serious effort to identify what would make it work even better.

  • List Open Files On Linux With The Lsof Command - Invidious

    Sometimes processes running on Linux will lock down files and today we're going to look at a program that'll help you identify which programs are doing that and which files are locked, this is lsof

  • How to enable Function Keys on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to enable Function Keys on a Chromebook Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to install the Opera Browser on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install the Opera Browser on Elementary OS 6.0.

  • How To Install Blue Recorder on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Blue Recorder on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Blue Recorder is a simple desktop recorder for Linux systems. It is released under open-source GNU General Public License version 3 and built using Rust, GTK+ 3, and FFmpeg. You can record video in Mkv, Avi, mp4, WMV, gif, and nut file formats. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Blue Recorder screen recorder on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

ODROID-N2+ review with Ubuntu 21.10 using Wayland and Panfrost

ODROID-N2+ was launched in July 2020, but I only got the Amlogic S922X Rev C SBC recently with Hardkernel wanting me to test their latest Ubuntu 21.10 image with the Panfrost open-source GPU driver. Read more

Intel Core i9 12900K "Alder Lake" AVX-512 On Linux

While it was initially communicated by Intel that Alder Lake's Golden Cove P-Cores has AVX-512 "fused off", that has turned out not to be the case at least with the initial batch of processors and current BIOS/firmware configurations. If disabling the power-efficient Gracemont E-Cores, it's possible to enable AVX-512 and make use of it. Here are some initial AVX-512 benchmarks in such a configuration under Linux with the Core i9 12900K. Read more

