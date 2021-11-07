Language Selection

ODROID-N2+ review with Ubuntu 21.10 using Wayland and Panfrost

Reviews

In summary, ODROID-N2+ is fast for an Arm platform. For perfectly smooth video playback in YouTube better use 720p at this time. Firefox uses H.264 video decoding limited to 1080p, while Chromium supports up to 4K using VP9, but it’s unwatchable. The WebGL aquarium demo renders at 16-17 fps in Firefox with 500 fish, but only 3 fps in Chromium, probably because GPU acceleration is not supported/enabled? SuperTuxKart plays OK in full-screen mode, but it’s not as smooth as I would like. I tried Super Mario Sunshine in the Dolphin emulator, and it worked very well.

I had an issue with white text on white background in the Dolphin emulator, and the workaround was to switch to the dark theme in Ubuntu’s Appearance Settings.

ODROID-N2+ review with Ubuntu 21.10 using Wayland and Panfrost

ODROID-N2+ was launched in July 2020, but I only got the Amlogic S922X Rev C SBC recently with Hardkernel wanting me to test their latest Ubuntu 21.10 image with the Panfrost open-source GPU driver. Read more

Intel Core i9 12900K "Alder Lake" AVX-512 On Linux

While it was initially communicated by Intel that Alder Lake's Golden Cove P-Cores has AVX-512 "fused off", that has turned out not to be the case at least with the initial batch of processors and current BIOS/firmware configurations. If disabling the power-efficient Gracemont E-Cores, it's possible to enable AVX-512 and make use of it. Here are some initial AVX-512 benchmarks in such a configuration under Linux with the Core i9 12900K. Read more

