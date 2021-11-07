Language Selection

Monday 8th of November 2021
HowTos
  • How to Installl OpenShift 4.9 on Bare Metal (UPI)

    Hello Techies, as you know Openshift provides container platform and can installed on onprem or in public cloud using different methods like IPI (Installer Provisioned Installer), UPI (User Provisioned Infrastructure) and Assisted Bare Metal installer.

    In this post, we will demonstrate how to install Openshift 4.9 on bare metal nodes with UPI approach.

    For the demonstration purpose, I am using KVM virtual machines. Following are my lab setup details,

    Total Virtual Machines: 7

  • How to Configure Jenkins with SSL Behind Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04

    Jenkins is an open-source tool automation tool to set up the entire software delivery pipeline -continuous delivery. This enables developers to manage and control software delivery processes throughout the entire lifecycle such as to reliably build, test, and deploy their software.

    Jenkins has an extensible and vibrant, active community. It is written in Java. Generally, Jenkins runs as a standalone built-in Java servlet application. It is also possible to run in Java servlet containers such as Apache Tomcat or GlassFish.

    In this tutorial, we learn how to configure Jenkins with SSL behind Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Install and configure OwnCloud on Ubuntu 21 / Debian 11 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    OwnCloud is a self-hosted file sync and share server. It provides access to your data through a web interface, sync clients or WebDAV while providing a platform to view, sync and share across devices easily—all under your control. OwnCloud’s open architecture is extensible via a simple but powerful API for applications and plugins and it works with any storage.

  • Install ClamAV Antivirus in Debian 11 Bullseye and Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxStoney

    ClamAV is an open-source Antivirus tool available for Linux distributions. It integrates Mail servers to scan attachments received. In addition to scanning mail attachments, it provides protection to corporate networks. Other functions also include web scanning.
    In this article, we would discuss how to install ClamAV Antivirus in Debian 11 Bullseye and Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to setup Network after Rocky Linux 8 / CentOS 8 minimal installation - LinuxStoney

    After installing Rocky Linux 8/ AlmaLinux 8 / RHEL / CentOS 7 minimal, You may not able to connect network in that machine. This will happen because Ethernet interfaces are not enabled by default.
    This guide explain you to setup network on Rocky Linux 8 / AlmaLinux 8 / RHEL/CentOS 7.

  • How to Solve Missing Kernel Headers Issue on Rocky Linux 8 / CentOS 8 - LinuxStoney

    You may face some problem on your Rocky Linux 8 and CentOS 8 machine when running cloud server inside it. Like the issues we have found recently, where my Rocky Linux 8 / CentOS 8 machine facing missing Linux kernel-headers issue. Well, on this today guide I will show you on how to solve that issues. This very easy to solve the issue, so simply take your time for moments to fix the issue.

  • Installing NextCloud « etbe - Russell Coker

    Some time ago I tried OwnCloud, it wasn’t a positive experience for me. Since that time I’ve got a server with a much faster CPU, a faster Internet connection, and the NextCloud code is newer and running on a newer version of PHP, I didn’t make good notes so I’m not sure which factors were most responsible for having a better experience this time. According to the NextCloud Wikipedia page [1] the fork of NextCloud from the OpenCloud base happened in 2016 so it’s obviously been a while since I tried it, it was probably long before 2016.

  • Live Debugging Techniques for the Linux Kernel, Part 1 of 3
»

More in Tux Machines

7 Free and Open Source Plotting Tools [For Maths and Stats]

We live in a world where almost everything we have generates data. Data, which can be analyzed and visualized thanks to tools that create graphs showing the relation between variables. These tools are famously called “plotting apps”. They can be used for basic maths task in school to professional scientific projects. They can also be used for adding stats and data to presentations. There are plenty of free and open source plotting apps available for Linux. But in this article, I am listing some of the best plotting apps I have come across. Read more

ODROID-N2+ review with Ubuntu 21.10 using Wayland and Panfrost

In summary, ODROID-N2+ is fast for an Arm platform. For perfectly smooth video playback in YouTube better use 720p at this time. Firefox uses H.264 video decoding limited to 1080p, while Chromium supports up to 4K using VP9, but it’s unwatchable. The WebGL aquarium demo renders at 16-17 fps in Firefox with 500 fish, but only 3 fps in Chromium, probably because GPU acceleration is not supported/enabled? SuperTuxKart plays OK in full-screen mode, but it’s not as smooth as I would like. I tried Super Mario Sunshine in the Dolphin emulator, and it worked very well. I had an issue with white text on white background in the Dolphin emulator, and the workaround was to switch to the dark theme in Ubuntu’s Appearance Settings. Read more

Review: MX Linux 21

There is no reason why MX Linux 21, the newest version of yet another of Linux's seemingly infinite number of community-based operating systems, should be this well done. This is, after all, a mostly volunteer operation, just like all the other of Linux's seemingly infinite number of community-based operating systems. But it is that well done. That MX 21, codenamed Wildflower, is such a joy to use speaks volumes about Linux and its potential on the desktop, the dedication of its users, and why so many of us never want to boot a Big Tech operating system ever again. It's not so much that MX 21 just works, but that its developers have made a serious effort to identify what would make it work even better. Read more

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 7th, 2021

This week has been great for fans of the Fedora Linux distribution (yes, that includes me) and the GNOME desktop environment (that also includes me) as we saw the release of Fedora Linux 35 with the latest GNOME 41.1 desktop environment, and GNOME 40 folks were also updated to the 40.5 point release. But there were many awesome Linux news this week, starting with the release of the LXQt 1.0 desktop environment and Mozilla Firefox 94 web browser, and continuing with the GNU Linux-libre 5.15 kernel, LibreOffice 7.1.7 office suite, and HPLIP 3.21.10 printer/scanner drivers. Read more

