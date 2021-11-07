today's howtos
-
How to Installl OpenShift 4.9 on Bare Metal (UPI)
Hello Techies, as you know Openshift provides container platform and can installed on onprem or in public cloud using different methods like IPI (Installer Provisioned Installer), UPI (User Provisioned Infrastructure) and Assisted Bare Metal installer.
In this post, we will demonstrate how to install Openshift 4.9 on bare metal nodes with UPI approach.
For the demonstration purpose, I am using KVM virtual machines. Following are my lab setup details,
Total Virtual Machines: 7
-
How to Configure Jenkins with SSL Behind Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04
Jenkins is an open-source tool automation tool to set up the entire software delivery pipeline -continuous delivery. This enables developers to manage and control software delivery processes throughout the entire lifecycle such as to reliably build, test, and deploy their software.
Jenkins has an extensible and vibrant, active community. It is written in Java. Generally, Jenkins runs as a standalone built-in Java servlet application. It is also possible to run in Java servlet containers such as Apache Tomcat or GlassFish.
In this tutorial, we learn how to configure Jenkins with SSL behind Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
Install and configure OwnCloud on Ubuntu 21 / Debian 11 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
OwnCloud is a self-hosted file sync and share server. It provides access to your data through a web interface, sync clients or WebDAV while providing a platform to view, sync and share across devices easily—all under your control. OwnCloud’s open architecture is extensible via a simple but powerful API for applications and plugins and it works with any storage.
-
Install ClamAV Antivirus in Debian 11 Bullseye and Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxStoney
ClamAV is an open-source Antivirus tool available for Linux distributions. It integrates Mail servers to scan attachments received. In addition to scanning mail attachments, it provides protection to corporate networks. Other functions also include web scanning.
In this article, we would discuss how to install ClamAV Antivirus in Debian 11 Bullseye and Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How to setup Network after Rocky Linux 8 / CentOS 8 minimal installation - LinuxStoney
After installing Rocky Linux 8/ AlmaLinux 8 / RHEL / CentOS 7 minimal, You may not able to connect network in that machine. This will happen because Ethernet interfaces are not enabled by default.
This guide explain you to setup network on Rocky Linux 8 / AlmaLinux 8 / RHEL/CentOS 7.
-
How to Solve Missing Kernel Headers Issue on Rocky Linux 8 / CentOS 8 - LinuxStoney
You may face some problem on your Rocky Linux 8 and CentOS 8 machine when running cloud server inside it. Like the issues we have found recently, where my Rocky Linux 8 / CentOS 8 machine facing missing Linux kernel-headers issue. Well, on this today guide I will show you on how to solve that issues. This very easy to solve the issue, so simply take your time for moments to fix the issue.
-
Installing NextCloud « etbe - Russell Coker
Some time ago I tried OwnCloud, it wasn’t a positive experience for me. Since that time I’ve got a server with a much faster CPU, a faster Internet connection, and the NextCloud code is newer and running on a newer version of PHP, I didn’t make good notes so I’m not sure which factors were most responsible for having a better experience this time. According to the NextCloud Wikipedia page [1] the fork of NextCloud from the OpenCloud base happened in 2016 so it’s obviously been a while since I tried it, it was probably long before 2016.
-
Live Debugging Techniques for the Linux Kernel, Part 1 of 3
-
