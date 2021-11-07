LibreWolf 94 is a Firefox variant with a focus on privacy and security
The LibreWolf 94 web browser is available , which is a rebuild of Firefox 94 with changes to improve security and privacy. The project is being developed by a community of enthusiasts. Changes are published under the MPL 2.0 license (Mozilla Public License). Builds are generated for Linux (Debian, Fedora, Gentoo, Ubuntu, Arch, Flatpak, AppImage), macOS and Windows.
