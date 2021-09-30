Security and DRM Leftovers
Nessus 10 is out, with Raspberry Pi support - Help Net Security
Tenable has released Nessus 10 and extended supported platforms to include Raspberry Pi, allowing penetration testers, consultants, security teams and students to deploy the power of Nessus anywhere.
Reproducible Builds: Reproducible Builds in October 2021
Welcome to the October 2021 report from the Reproducible Builds project!
This month Samanta Navarro posted to the oss-security security mailing on a novel category of exploit in the .tar archive format, where a single .tar file contains different contents depending on the tar utility being used.
Intel is shutting down DirectX 12 support for some older processors
Tom’s Hardware spotted the update, which states that DirectX 12 support will end for the affected CPU/GPU combos starting with Intel graphics driver version 15.40.44.5107. The affected processor lines and their integrated graphics pairings debuted in 2013, generally coming off the market the following year, though desktops and laptops with those CPUs may have been sold for several more. For a sense of perspective, most of these machines would have been sold running Windows 8, like the Lenovo G50-45 above.
Intel Disables DirectX 12 for Some CPUs Due to Security Flaw
Starting from Intel's graphics driver version 15.40.44.5107, applications that run exclusively on DirectX 12 API no longer work with GPUs integrated into Intel's 4th Generation Core processors as well as Celeron and Pentium chips powered by the Haswell architecture. The GPUs in question are based on Intel's Gen7 architecture.
LibreWolf: An Open-Source Firefox Fork Without the Telemetry
Firefox is one of the best web browsers for Linux. However, some users do not appreciate the presence of telemetry. In addition to that, some prefer a browser that’s tuned for the best possible privacy and security out-of-the-box, even if Firefox offers one of the best customization capabilities. LibreWolf is the answer for all those users if you do not want distracting features of Firefox and want a private web experience without tweaking anything from your side.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Premiere Pro
Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 22,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, and the Portable Document Format (PDF). The products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the real issue is Adobe Creative Cloud does not support Linux. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.
today's leftovers
