Eagle's Path: Modifying the Debian resolution process (2021-11-07)
I have been working on a draft GR to modify the process used by the Technical Committee and for General Resolutions to prepare a ballot for vote, with a goal of fixing several issues that were uncovered by recent votes. My plan is to propose this formally as a GR on November 13th.
For those reading my journal who are Debian Developers or who are interested in Debian process, you may want to read the draft resolution and the previous discussion. Constitutional changes require a 3:1 majority, so my goal is to reach as broad of a consensus in the project on these changes as possible. All feedback welcome, and also let me know if there is a reason to postpone making this a formal GR and thus starting the discussion period clock.
Halloween Hack Requires Minimum Code, Produces Maximum Fun | Hackaday
Rather than take the electronics-only route, which would undoubtedly include a few 555 timers and some other classics, [Conor] elected to stick with higher-level embedded boards, including fan-favorites such as an ESP32 and a Raspberry Pi, while still trying to keep code to a minimum. Thanks to the visual languages Espruino Blockly and NODE-RED, he only needed to write a couple lines of “traditional code,” as he calls it: a simple JavaScript HTTP request. The project itself consisted of an ultrasonic sensor hooked up to an ESP32, which would detect when children approached the door. The ESP32 used Espruino visual scripting to notify a Raspberry Pi when it sensed motion. The Raspberry Pi would play some spooky sounds, and coordinate with some old conference badges to turn on some lights and trigger a fog machine. The Pi also used a service called Tines to send a door notification via Telegram.
Preparing for the new needs of edge computing [Ed: SUSE prepares for buzzwords, not substance. SUSE is also shilling the frauds and charlatans from Gartner Group.]
Linux Action News 214
Significant changes at GitHub, Ubuntu starts work on a new desktop tool, why WirePlumber is a big deal, and we bust some Red Hat FUD.
Josh Bressers: Episode 296 – Is Trojan Source a vulnerability?
Josh and Kurt talk about the new Trojan Source bug. We don’t always agree on if this is a vulnerability (it’s not), but by the end we come to an agreement that ASCII is out, Unicode is in. We don’t live in a world where you can make a realistic suggestion to return to using only ASCII. There are a lot of weird moving parts with this one.
LibreWolf: An Open-Source Firefox Fork Without the Telemetry
Firefox is one of the best web browsers for Linux. However, some users do not appreciate the presence of telemetry. In addition to that, some prefer a browser that’s tuned for the best possible privacy and security out-of-the-box, even if Firefox offers one of the best customization capabilities. LibreWolf is the answer for all those users if you do not want distracting features of Firefox and want a private web experience without tweaking anything from your side.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Premiere Pro
Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 22,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, and the Portable Document Format (PDF). The products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the real issue is Adobe Creative Cloud does not support Linux. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.
