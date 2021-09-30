today's howtos
-
How to Install Xubuntu Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04
One of the wonderful things about the Linux operating system is its vast array of customization options. If you are using a system with a graphical user interface, you can tweak almost anything – the desktop background, wallpaper, icons, and even installing a different desktop environment to have a change in the look-and-feel.
You can have multiple Desktop environments installed on your Linux system or you can decide to remove others and remain with one. The choice is usually entirely up to you.
One of the desktop environments that you can use to add some oomph and improve your user experience is the Xubuntu desktop environment. Xubuntu is stable and relatively lightweight compared to the GNOME desktop environment which ships with Ubuntu 18.04 and later versions.
It’s highly customizable and is kind on the computing resources such as CPU and RAM. Xubuntu is, therefore, an ideal environment to turn to if you want to speed up your PC particularly if you are running a system with low computing specifications.
-
20 Basic Ubuntu Commands for Beginners - LinuxStoney
Ubuntu is one of the most customizable Linux distributions available today. Almost all Linux enthusiasts start with Ubuntu. And if you’re new to Ubuntu, then check out this list of basic commands that will help you get acquainted with the system.
The commands will help you to perform some basic actions in the operating system. To help you get off to a good start, here are the top 18 basic Ubuntu commands for beginners.
-
How to Check and Repair a File System in RHEL Linux
RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) is famed for its integration of file system administration utilities upon its installation. These utilities make it possible for the Linux file system to retain a healthy performance status.
The Linux file systems get scanned for any performance shortcoming and instantaneously get repaired through the help of toolkits like fsck (file system check). The Linux operating system automates the execution of this file scanning and repairing tool during system boot.
However, it is also possible for an RHEL user to manually invoke a terminal command associated with filesystem check and repair without rebooting the system.
-
How I build command-line apps in JavaScript | Opensource.com
Including options for your users is an important feature for any application, and Commander.js makes it easy to do. What's your favorite JavaScript command-line builder? Take our poll.
-
Live Debugging Techniques for the Linux Kernel, Part 2 of 3
-
Write your first CI/CD pipeline in Kubernetes with Tekton | Opensource.com
Tekton is a Kubernetes-native open source framework for creating continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) systems. It also helps to do end-to-end (build, test, deploy) application development across multiple cloud providers or on-premises systems by abstracting away the underlying implementation details.
-
Implement user auth in your project in minutes with SuperToken
Implementing a user authentication in a project, requires time, especially when it is created from scratch.
Many developers tend to use social login, built-in libraries or tend to create them from scratch.
With SuperToken, all you need to do is implement, test, and deploy.
SuperToken is an open-source, self-hosted solution that allows developers to implement user authentication in minutes. It features a full authentication workflow that takes the hassle out of the equation.
-
Playing Mario on Linux (Ubuntu, Manjaro, Fedora) - LinuxH2O
This guide is pretty straightforward, it allows you to play your favorite retro game Mario on your Linux distribution. It doesn’t matter which distro you are using – Ubuntu, Mint, Fedora, Manjaro or many be Debian. All you have to do is just follow along and you will be able to live your childhood again.
Mario is one of the first games that became viral back in the day. The games have grown far more advanced and sophisticated, but Mario’s essence is still in our hearts. We all wanted to save the queen from the monster. We played the game so many times that it has been encoded in our brain permanently and there is nothing that can erase or replace Mario.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 472 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Official Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”
The latest Raspberry Pi OS release, dated October 30th, 2021, is the first to switch bases from the old-stable Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” to the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series, and it uses the Linux 5.10.63 LTS kernel by default. But the Debian Bullseye rebase is just the cherry on top, as the newest Raspberry Pi OS release features all of its desktop components and applications build against the GTK+ 3 open-source application framework for the in-house built PIXEL desktop environment based on LXDE.
Variscite and Hailo Partner to Provide Out-of-the-Box, Full-Scale, Edge AI SolutionsVariscite's i.MX 8 System on Modules, combined with Hailo's Mini PCIe AI module, enables enterprises to run full-scale deep learning (DL)-based applications more efficiently and sustainably while significantly lowering costs Tel Aviv, Israel, November 08, 2021 - Variscite, a leading global provider of trusted Systems on Module (SoM) solutions for the embedded market, today announced its partnership with leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker Hailo to launch a ready-to-use reference platform enabling high-performance and scalable AI capabilities at the edge. The joint, complete edge AI solution will combine Variscite's i.MX 8 platforms with Hailo's Mini PCIe AI module to enable enterprises to run full-scale deep learning (DL)-based applications more efficiently and sustainably while significantly lowering their costs. Variscite's DART-MX8M-PLUS and VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS are based on NXP's i.MX 8M Plus SoC with integrated AI capabilities up to 2.3 tera-operations per second (TOPS). These products, combined with the Hailo-8TM AI processor , which provides up to 26 TOPS and significantly outperforms other AI edge processors in the market, deliver high-performance, scalable edge AI solutions for industries including Industry 4.0, smart cities, smart retail, automotive and more. Moreover, Hailo's AI accelerator modules can be mounted on additional Variscite SoM platforms, including processors from the i.MX 8 series that have no integrated AI engine, such as the i.MX 8M and i.MX 8M Mini. "Our joint partnership with leading AI company such as Hailo allows us to expand access to AI and deep learning at the edge to a wider range of customers and applications, while upgrading our product offering with a higher-performance solution", said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales at Variscite."We are excited to offer our customers advanced AI at the edge solutions, enabling them to power applications across the various industries they are in with a more scalable and higher performance solution". Variscite's System on Modules, integrated with the Hailo's mPCIe AI module and with the compatible Basler camera, delivers 30 Frames Per Second (FPS) while running YOLOv5m in Full High Definition (FHD) resolution with minimal power consumption. "Our partnership with leading SoM vendor Variscite brings the performance capabilities of customers' edge devices to a new level", said Liran Bar, VP Business Development of Hailo. "This joint solution significantly boosts the AI capabilities for anyone using Variscite's System on Modules, enabling a broader range of deep learning-based applications in industries across the board. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Variscite to help bolster the power of edge devices everywhere." The Hailo-8™ Mini PCIe AI acceleration module is fully integrated with Variscite's i.MX 8 platforms, providing customers with state-of-the-art AI capabilities integrated directly into their connected edge devices. About Variscite Variscite is a worldwide leading System on Module provider, setting the bar for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality modules. The company provides the vastest ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market with a wide range of configuration options covering an entire embedded product and application range, from entry-level to high-performance solutions. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with the strict medical ISO13485 and ISO9001 standards. Along with the company's ongoing online documentation and personal support, as well as the generous longevity, the company's customers are enjoying consistent, reliable products and services from the earliest development stages throughout the end product life-cycle. For more information, visit https://www.variscite.com/ Press Contacts Variscite sales@variscite.com +972 (9) 9562910 www.variscite.com About Hailo Hailo, an AI-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized AI processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's processor is the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors, including automotive, Industry 4.0, smart cities, smart homes, and retail. For more information, visit https://hailo.ai/ Press Contacts Hailo Garrett Krivicich Headline Media garrett@headline.media +1 786 233 7684
Variscite and Hailo Partner to Provide Out-of-the-Box, Full-Scale, Edge AI SolutionsVariscite's i.MX 8 System on Modules, combined with Hailo's Mini PCIe AI module, enables enterprises to run full-scale deep learning (DL)-based applications more efficiently and sustainably while significantly lowering costs Tel Aviv, Israel, November 08, 2021 - Variscite, a leading global provider of trusted Systems on Module (SoM) solutions for the embedded market, today announced its partnership with leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker Hailo to launch a ready-to-use reference platform enabling high-performance and scalable AI capabilities at the edge. The joint, complete edge AI solution will combine Variscite's i.MX 8 platforms with Hailo's Mini PCIe AI module to enable enterprises to run full-scale deep learning (DL)-based applications more efficiently and sustainably while significantly lowering their costs. Variscite's DART-MX8M-PLUS and VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS are based on NXP's i.MX 8M Plus SoC with integrated AI capabilities up to 2.3 tera-operations per second (TOPS). These products, combined with the Hailo-8TM AI processor , which provides up to 26 TOPS and significantly outperforms other AI edge processors in the market, deliver high-performance, scalable edge AI solutions for industries including Industry 4.0, smart cities, smart retail, automotive and more. Moreover, Hailo's AI accelerator modules can be mounted on additional Variscite SoM platforms, including processors from the i.MX 8 series that have no integrated AI engine, such as the i.MX 8M and i.MX 8M Mini. "Our joint partnership with leading AI company such as Hailo allows us to expand access to AI and deep learning at the edge to a wider range of customers and applications, while upgrading our product offering with a higher-performance solution", said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales at Variscite."We are excited to offer our customers advanced AI at the edge solutions, enabling them to power applications across the various industries they are in with a more scalable and higher performance solution". Variscite's System on Modules, integrated with the Hailo's mPCIe AI module and with the compatible Basler camera, delivers 30 Frames Per Second (FPS) while running YOLOv5m in Full High Definition (FHD) resolution with minimal power consumption. "Our partnership with leading SoM vendor Variscite brings the performance capabilities of customers' edge devices to a new level", said Liran Bar, VP Business Development of Hailo. "This joint solution significantly boosts the AI capabilities for anyone using Variscite's System on Modules, enabling a broader range of deep learning-based applications in industries across the board. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Variscite to help bolster the power of edge devices everywhere." The Hailo-8™ Mini PCIe AI acceleration module is fully integrated with Variscite's i.MX 8 platforms, providing customers with state-of-the-art AI capabilities integrated directly into their connected edge devices. About Variscite Variscite is a worldwide leading System on Module provider, setting the bar for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality modules. The company provides the vastest ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market with a wide range of configuration options covering an entire embedded product and application range, from entry-level to high-performance solutions. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with the strict medical ISO13485 and ISO9001 standards. Along with the company's ongoing online documentation and personal support, as well as the generous longevity, the company's customers are enjoying consistent, reliable products and services from the earliest development stages throughout the end product life-cycle. For more information, visit https://www.variscite.com/ Press Contacts Variscite sales@variscite.com +972 (9) 9562910 www.variscite.com About Hailo Hailo, an AI-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized AI processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's processor is the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors, including automotive, Industry 4.0, smart cities, smart homes, and retail. For more information, visit https://hailo.ai/ Press Contacts Hailo Garrett Krivicich Headline Media garrett@headline.media +1 786 233 7684
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 36 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 3 min ago
8 hours 23 min ago
8 hours 55 min ago
21 hours 3 min ago
22 hours 24 min ago