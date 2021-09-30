Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 8th of November 2021 04:52:11 PM
HowTos
  • How To Install KVM on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KVM on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is an open-source full virtualization solution for Linux Systems running on x86 hardware with virtualization extensions (Intel VT or AMD-V). You can use KVM to run multiple operating systems such as Windows, *BSD, Linux distribution using virtual machines. Each virtual machine has its private disk, graphics card, network card, and more.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the KVM virtualization on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How to Install the Etherpad Collaborative Web Editor on Rocky Linux 8

    Etherpad is an open-source online editor providing collaborative editing in real-time in the browser. It is written in Node.js and can be self-hosted to work with various platforms like WordPress, Drupal, Odoo, Discourse, Joomla, etc.

    In this tutorial, we will install Etherpad on a Rocky Linux 8 server, using the MariaDB database to store our data. We will also use Nginx as a reverse proxy for the application and install an SSL certificate using Let's Encrypt to enable HTTPS connections to our Etherpad instance.

  • How to Install OpenEMR Medical Office Workflow Software on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX

    A medical office’s workflow can be a tangled mess of electronic documents, including insurance forms and appointments. In order to streamline the process for both patients and staff members, it is necessary that they have access to efficient software – which offers all necessities from scheduling weeks in advance with no reminders around receptionists’ availability slots or how much inventory each pharmacy has on hand at any given moment.

    Are you looking for a medical practice that can fit your needs? Many options are available, including proprietary software. However, there is another option: open source solutions. The OpenEMR project offers an easy way to get started with this type of digital health innovation.
    In this guide, we will walk you through the process of installing OpenEMR on an Ubuntu Server 20.04.

  • How to Install Gradle Build Tool on Debian

    Gradle is a build automation tool that is built on the ideas of Apache Ant and Apache Maven. Gradle replaces the XML form used by Apache Maven for defining the project settings with a Groovy-based domain-specific language (DSL).

    Gradle is using a Groovy-based DSL, which is more convenient for developers. This DSL also provides for dependency management, automatic downloading and documentation. It can be used to compile the source code, run tests and generate reports on the same project in a single command-line.

    While Gradle is primarily a build tool, it can also be used as a general-purpose task runner. It provides the ability to create native software packages in Windows EXE installer, and dmg packages.

    Gradle does not provide dependency management since it can load plugins to support various source code management tools, but Gradle has a rich API that allows you to create custom tasks or even new plugins. There are also various community-provided plugins available for different types of dependency management.

    The Gradle tool is written in Java, but it can work with any language as long as there are plugins available for the respective language.

    Linux users will be happy to know that Gradle is available natively for Linux. Gradle has many advantages over Maven, including faster incremental builds due to the use of Ivy dependency management, which actually makes it possible for developers to avoid using maven-release-plugins. The release process itself becomes less painful.

  • How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Beta from 21.10 - LinuxCapable

    The new Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is fast approaching, with it recently receiving its official codename Jammy Jellyfish. For now, the schedule is set for release on April 21, 2022, but this may change in the future at a moment’s notice.

  • Use Cloudformation to create an RDS MySql Instance on AWS

    The AWS Relational Database Service (RDS AWS) is a web service that makes it easier to set up & operate a relational database in the cloud. To understand more about RDS search for "How to setup an RDS MySql (Relation Database MySql ) instance on AWS" article.

    AWS CloudFormation allows us to use programming languages (yaml/json) or a simple text file to model and provision all the resources needed for our applications. This gives us a single source of truth for our AWS resources.

    In this article, we will see the steps to create an RDS MySql Instance using Cloudformation Stack.

  • Add, Delete And Grant Sudo Privileges To Users In Fedora - OSTechNix

    Using sudo program, we can elevate the ability of a normal user to run administrative tasks, without giving away the root user's password in Linux operating systems. This guide explains how to add, delete and grant sudo privileges to users in Fedora 35 desktop and server editions.

    I've divided this guide in three sections. The first section teaches you how to create a new user. In the second section, you'll learn how to give sudo access to the existing user. And in the last section, you will know how to remove sudo access from a user. I've also provided example commands in each section, so you can understand it better.

    First, we will start with giving sudo access to a new user.

  • Using RHEL System Roles to manage Linux at scale

    One such RHEL management tool to consider is RHEL System Roles, a collection of supported Ansible roles and modules providing consistent and abstracted configuration interfaces to manage RHEL at scale. There are a large variety of roles that cover many aspects of RHEL management.

    RHEL System Roles are currently distributed as an RPM in RHEL and as a collection on Ansible Automation Hub (available for Ansible subscribers).

    Ansible also supports a new format called execution environments, which are packaged as container images. RHEL System Roles doesn't currently have an execution environment container image, but the upstream Linux System Roles project does. During our recent presentation Secure and monitor RHEL: Using the Linux System Roles execution environment with Ansible Automation Controller at AnsibleFest 2021, we covered how you could use this upstream execution environment and Ansible Automation Controller to help secure and monitor RHEL.

  • How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on AlmaLinux 8

    Linux kernel 5.15 is out with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.15 kernel release further improves the support for AMD CPUs and GPUs, Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs, and brings new features like NTFS3, KSMBD (CIFS/SMB3), and further Apple M1 support, amongst many other changes and additions.

»

More in Tux Machines

What Can You Do With a Raspberry Pi 400?

Can you really buy a full-fledged personal computer for $70? Yes you can. With an all-in-one design reminiscent of classic 1980s/1990s home computers, Raspberry Pi 400 is built into a keyboard and can be connected to any monitor or TV with an HDMI socket. Based on the same quad-core system-on-chip as the Raspberry Pi 4, it can run a host of desktop applications in the official Raspberry Pi OS based on Debian Linux. Let’s take a closer look at the Pi 400’s capabilities and what you can use it for. Read more

LXD 4.20 has been released

The LXD team is very excited to announce the release of LXD 4.20! This is one very busy release with a lot of new features. VM users will be happy to see the initial implementation of live migration and core scheduling support. Container users are getting new configuration keys to set sysctls. Then the bulk of the new features are all network related with peer network relationships, network zones for auto-generated DNS and SR-IOV accelerated OVN networks. And lastly, on the clustering front, it’s now possible to better control what servers will be receiving new workloads. Read more Also: LXD 4.20 released

Hardware and GNU/Linux Devices

  • Flip-Chip KiCad Templates | Hackaday

    We like retro-computing and we like open source standards that allow easy project sharing. Vintage DEC computer enthusiast [Jay Logue] combines both of these in his recent project on GitHub, where he shares several KiCad templates for making your own Flip-Chip modules. Although named after the semiconductor packaging technique we are familiar with today, DEC Flip-Chips were introduced in 1964 as a modular electronics packaging system. These were used in many of DEC’s Programmable Data Processor (PDP) computers, beginning with the PDP-8 in 1965. DEC also had a Digital Laboratory Module family, which was a roll-your-own custom electronic system. The 1968 Digital Logic Handbook shows the available modules, and has the look and feel of the TTL Cookbook book which would come along six years later.

  • Adding Brakes To Actuated Fingers | Hackaday

    Building exoskeletons for people is a rapidly growing branch of robotics. Whether it’s improving the natural abilities of humans with added strength or helping those with disabilities, the field has plenty of room for new inventions for the augmentation of humans. One of the latest comes to us from a team out of the University of Chicago who recently demonstrated a method of adding brakes to a robotic glove which gives impressive digital control (PDF warning).

  • The Raspberry Pi CM4 Begets A Form Factor | Hackaday

    It has become the norm for single-board computers to emerge bearing more than a passing resemblance to the Raspberry Pi, as the board from Cambridge sets the hardware standard for its many competitors. This trend has taken an interesting new turn, as a new board has emerged that doesn’t sport the familiar 40-pin connector of the Pi Model B, but the more compact from factor of the Compute Module 4. The Radxa CM3 sports a Rockchip RK3566 quad core Cortex-A55 running at 2.0 GHz, and is to be made available in a variety of memory specifications topping out at 8 MB. It is hardware compatible with the Pi CM4, and should be usable with carrier boards made for that module. We’ve looked at the CM4 as the exciting face of the Raspberry Pi because the traditional boards have largely settled into the same-but-faster progression of models since the original B+ in 2014. The compute module offers an accessible way to spin your own take on Raspberry Pi hardware, and it seems that this new board will only serve to broaden those opportunities. Radxa are the company behind the Rock Pi series of more conventional Raspberry Pi clones, so there seems every chance that it will reach the market as promised.

  • SOQuartz - Raspberry Pi CM4 compatible Rockchip RK3566 SoM launched for $35 and up - CNX Software

    Radxa CM3 Raspberry Pi 4 alternative was just introduced yesterday, but today, Pine64 SOQuartz Compute Module has just become available for $34.99 and up. Pine64 announced the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 compatible Rockchip RK3566 system-on-module (SoM) last June, and today the company/community launched three SOQuartz models with a wireless module and equipped with either 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB RAM.

today's leftovers

  • This Week in Linux 174: Linux 5.15, Fedora 35, RHEL 9, LXQt 1.0, NVIDIA 495, MS Edge for Linux - TuxDigital

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, Linux Kernel 5.15 Released, Fedora Linux 35 Released, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 Beta Released, LXQt 1.0 Released, NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released, KDE Connect for iPhone Users, Microsoft Edge for Linux Released, Valve News: (Steam Deck, Anniversary, Anti-Cheat), Linux Gamers Are Most Helpful To Devs, TUXEDO Nano Pro Announced, Humble Bundles: Sonic The Hedgehog, Aspyr 25th. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • PostgreSQL: DynamoDB fdw 1.0.0 released

    DynamoDB FDW 1.0.0 is newly released.

  • PostgreSQL: PostgreSQL Weekly News - November 7, 2021

    PG Build 2021 will be held online on 30 November and 1 December 2021 09:00-17:00 GMT. Details. [...] PostgresDAC 3.11, a direct access component suite for PostgreSQL, released. http://microolap.com/products/connectivity/postgresdac/download/ JDBC 42.3.1 released. ODB C++ ORM version 2.5.0-b.21 released. DynamoDB FDW 1.0.0 released. Babelfish, a MS SQL Server compatibility layer for PostgreSQL, released.

  • Outline: An Open-source modern Wiki engine for teams and communities

    The Outline app is a free self-hosted wiki engine and collaborative knowledge base for teams. Wiki engines are built to ease collaborative content creation for teams, organizations, and communities. However, many current open-source wiki engines are old, Outline and some others are new modern recreation of the experience for professional teams and enterprises.

  • 6 Excellent Free Books to Learn Coq - LinuxLinks

    Coq is a dependently typed language. This means that the types of the language may depend on the values of variables. In this respect, it is similar to other related languages such as Agda, Idris, F*, Lean, and others. Via the Curry-Howard correspondence, programs, properties and proofs are formalized in the same language. Coq is developed in OCaml and shares some syntactic and conceptual similarity with it. Coq is a language containing many fascinating but difficult topics. Here’s our recommended free books to learn Coq.

