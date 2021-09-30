today's howtos
How To Install KVM on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KVM on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is an open-source full virtualization solution for Linux Systems running on x86 hardware with virtualization extensions (Intel VT or AMD-V). You can use KVM to run multiple operating systems such as Windows, *BSD, Linux distribution using virtual machines. Each virtual machine has its private disk, graphics card, network card, and more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the KVM virtualization on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to Install the Etherpad Collaborative Web Editor on Rocky Linux 8
Etherpad is an open-source online editor providing collaborative editing in real-time in the browser. It is written in Node.js and can be self-hosted to work with various platforms like WordPress, Drupal, Odoo, Discourse, Joomla, etc.
In this tutorial, we will install Etherpad on a Rocky Linux 8 server, using the MariaDB database to store our data. We will also use Nginx as a reverse proxy for the application and install an SSL certificate using Let's Encrypt to enable HTTPS connections to our Etherpad instance.
How to Install OpenEMR Medical Office Workflow Software on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX
A medical office’s workflow can be a tangled mess of electronic documents, including insurance forms and appointments. In order to streamline the process for both patients and staff members, it is necessary that they have access to efficient software – which offers all necessities from scheduling weeks in advance with no reminders around receptionists’ availability slots or how much inventory each pharmacy has on hand at any given moment.
Are you looking for a medical practice that can fit your needs? Many options are available, including proprietary software. However, there is another option: open source solutions. The OpenEMR project offers an easy way to get started with this type of digital health innovation.
In this guide, we will walk you through the process of installing OpenEMR on an Ubuntu Server 20.04.
How to Install Gradle Build Tool on Debian
Gradle is a build automation tool that is built on the ideas of Apache Ant and Apache Maven. Gradle replaces the XML form used by Apache Maven for defining the project settings with a Groovy-based domain-specific language (DSL).
Gradle is using a Groovy-based DSL, which is more convenient for developers. This DSL also provides for dependency management, automatic downloading and documentation. It can be used to compile the source code, run tests and generate reports on the same project in a single command-line.
While Gradle is primarily a build tool, it can also be used as a general-purpose task runner. It provides the ability to create native software packages in Windows EXE installer, and dmg packages.
Gradle does not provide dependency management since it can load plugins to support various source code management tools, but Gradle has a rich API that allows you to create custom tasks or even new plugins. There are also various community-provided plugins available for different types of dependency management.
The Gradle tool is written in Java, but it can work with any language as long as there are plugins available for the respective language.
Linux users will be happy to know that Gradle is available natively for Linux. Gradle has many advantages over Maven, including faster incremental builds due to the use of Ivy dependency management, which actually makes it possible for developers to avoid using maven-release-plugins. The release process itself becomes less painful.
How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Beta from 21.10 - LinuxCapable
The new Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is fast approaching, with it recently receiving its official codename Jammy Jellyfish. For now, the schedule is set for release on April 21, 2022, but this may change in the future at a moment’s notice.
Use Cloudformation to create an RDS MySql Instance on AWS
The AWS Relational Database Service (RDS AWS) is a web service that makes it easier to set up & operate a relational database in the cloud. To understand more about RDS search for "How to setup an RDS MySql (Relation Database MySql ) instance on AWS" article.
AWS CloudFormation allows us to use programming languages (yaml/json) or a simple text file to model and provision all the resources needed for our applications. This gives us a single source of truth for our AWS resources.
In this article, we will see the steps to create an RDS MySql Instance using Cloudformation Stack.
Add, Delete And Grant Sudo Privileges To Users In Fedora - OSTechNix
Using sudo program, we can elevate the ability of a normal user to run administrative tasks, without giving away the root user's password in Linux operating systems. This guide explains how to add, delete and grant sudo privileges to users in Fedora 35 desktop and server editions.
I've divided this guide in three sections. The first section teaches you how to create a new user. In the second section, you'll learn how to give sudo access to the existing user. And in the last section, you will know how to remove sudo access from a user. I've also provided example commands in each section, so you can understand it better.
First, we will start with giving sudo access to a new user.
Using RHEL System Roles to manage Linux at scale
One such RHEL management tool to consider is RHEL System Roles, a collection of supported Ansible roles and modules providing consistent and abstracted configuration interfaces to manage RHEL at scale. There are a large variety of roles that cover many aspects of RHEL management.
RHEL System Roles are currently distributed as an RPM in RHEL and as a collection on Ansible Automation Hub (available for Ansible subscribers).
Ansible also supports a new format called execution environments, which are packaged as container images. RHEL System Roles doesn't currently have an execution environment container image, but the upstream Linux System Roles project does. During our recent presentation Secure and monitor RHEL: Using the Linux System Roles execution environment with Ansible Automation Controller at AnsibleFest 2021, we covered how you could use this upstream execution environment and Ansible Automation Controller to help secure and monitor RHEL.
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on AlmaLinux 8
Linux kernel 5.15 is out with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.15 kernel release further improves the support for AMD CPUs and GPUs, Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs, and brings new features like NTFS3, KSMBD (CIFS/SMB3), and further Apple M1 support, amongst many other changes and additions.
What Can You Do With a Raspberry Pi 400?
Can you really buy a full-fledged personal computer for $70? Yes you can. With an all-in-one design reminiscent of classic 1980s/1990s home computers, Raspberry Pi 400 is built into a keyboard and can be connected to any monitor or TV with an HDMI socket. Based on the same quad-core system-on-chip as the Raspberry Pi 4, it can run a host of desktop applications in the official Raspberry Pi OS based on Debian Linux. Let’s take a closer look at the Pi 400’s capabilities and what you can use it for.
LXD 4.20 has been released
The LXD team is very excited to announce the release of LXD 4.20! This is one very busy release with a lot of new features. VM users will be happy to see the initial implementation of live migration and core scheduling support. Container users are getting new configuration keys to set sysctls. Then the bulk of the new features are all network related with peer network relationships, network zones for auto-generated DNS and SR-IOV accelerated OVN networks. And lastly, on the clustering front, it’s now possible to better control what servers will be receiving new workloads. Also: LXD 4.20 released
Hardware and GNU/Linux Devices
