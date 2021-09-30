EasyOS version 3.1.9 released
Two very significant changes this time: firstly, both SeaMonkey and Firefox in the build, and secondly, have moved from an ALSA-only system to Pulseaudio, with Pipewire included in the build (but Pulseaudio set as the default).
I would have liked to bump the version to 3.2, but the move to Pulseaudio is bound to have issues that I have not yet discovered. So, we need one or two releases to find and fix these.
Well, there are other significant changes, not just those two. The kernel is now 5.10.77 and has been compiled with the 'wireguard' module, and the 'wireguard-tools' package is in the build.
Firefox can be run on the main desktop or in a container -- you will find "www" icons on the desktop for both of these. They are both very secure, as on the main desktop Firefox runs as user 'firefox' in its own sandbox.
Firefox supports automatic updating, but I have set it to ask first. You can do it manually: if you go to "Settings" and scroll down, there is a button to update.
A very curious thing: Firefox running on the main desktop, requires the "Restart to update Firefox" button to be clicked-on twice -- after the first restart, scroll down in "Settings" and you have to click that button again.
However, running in a container, the restart button only has to be clicked-on once. Very odd.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 519 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
What Can You Do With a Raspberry Pi 400?
Can you really buy a full-fledged personal computer for $70? Yes you can. With an all-in-one design reminiscent of classic 1980s/1990s home computers, Raspberry Pi 400 is built into a keyboard and can be connected to any monitor or TV with an HDMI socket. Based on the same quad-core system-on-chip as the Raspberry Pi 4, it can run a host of desktop applications in the official Raspberry Pi OS based on Debian Linux. Let’s take a closer look at the Pi 400’s capabilities and what you can use it for.
LXD 4.20 has been released
The LXD team is very excited to announce the release of LXD 4.20! This is one very busy release with a lot of new features. VM users will be happy to see the initial implementation of live migration and core scheduling support. Container users are getting new configuration keys to set sysctls. Then the bulk of the new features are all network related with peer network relationships, network zones for auto-generated DNS and SR-IOV accelerated OVN networks. And lastly, on the clustering front, it’s now possible to better control what servers will be receiving new workloads. Also: LXD 4.20 released
Hardware and GNU/Linux Devices
today's leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 45 min ago
3 hours 46 min ago
3 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 46 min ago
6 hours 51 min ago
7 hours 12 min ago
10 hours 32 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
23 hours 11 min ago
1 day 32 min ago