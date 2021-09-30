Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 8th of November 2021 05:07:00 PM

Filed under

Two very significant changes this time: firstly, both SeaMonkey and Firefox in the build, and secondly, have moved from an ALSA-only system to Pulseaudio, with Pipewire included in the build (but Pulseaudio set as the default).

I would have liked to bump the version to 3.2, but the move to Pulseaudio is bound to have issues that I have not yet discovered. So, we need one or two releases to find and fix these.

Well, there are other significant changes, not just those two. The kernel is now 5.10.77 and has been compiled with the 'wireguard' module, and the 'wireguard-tools' package is in the build.

Firefox can be run on the main desktop or in a container -- you will find "www" icons on the desktop for both of these. They are both very secure, as on the main desktop Firefox runs as user 'firefox' in its own sandbox.

Firefox supports automatic updating, but I have set it to ask first. You can do it manually: if you go to "Settings" and scroll down, there is a button to update.

A very curious thing: Firefox running on the main desktop, requires the "Restart to update Firefox" button to be clicked-on twice -- after the first restart, scroll down in "Settings" and you have to click that button again.

However, running in a container, the restart button only has to be clicked-on once. Very odd.