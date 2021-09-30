Kernel: More Linux 5.16 Features and Background
KVM Changes Land In Linux 5.16: RISC-V Hypervisor Support, AMD PSF Control Bit - Phoronix
Last week the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) feature patches were sent out and subsequently merged for Linux 5.16.
Arguably most notable for KVM with Linux 5.16 is the introduction of the RISC-V architecture code for the Kernel-based Virtual Machine. The KVM RISC-V hypervisor support depends upon the RISC-V ISA's hypervisor extension, which was recently frozen. Now to wait for RISC-V processors to market that are performant and supporting the extension...
What is the Linux kernel?
For casual users and less experienced fans, Linux is an open source operating system. For purists, however, the title “Linux” is reserved for the kernel that powers the operating system. If you’re curious about what the Linux kernel is, let’s answer that question, with a focus on more non-expert users.
[...]
Every operating system has a kernel. Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Chrome OS and Linux each have a low-level system that is responsible for interfacing all software with the computer’s physical hardware. Without the kernel, none of your applications would be able to use the physical computer; applications like Firefox, Chrome, LibreOffice, MS Office or Outlook would not work. The kernel is also responsible for allowing processes to exchange information using what is called Inter-Process Communication (IPC).
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Supported By Mainline Linux 5.16 - Phoronix
Linux 5.16 is an action-packed kernel with a ton of exciting additions and improvements. Adding to the growing list of changes to look forward to with v5.16 is mainline support for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4.
Released just over one year ago was the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 as their system-on-module variant of the Raspberry Pi 4.
What Can You Do With a Raspberry Pi 400?
Can you really buy a full-fledged personal computer for $70? Yes you can. With an all-in-one design reminiscent of classic 1980s/1990s home computers, Raspberry Pi 400 is built into a keyboard and can be connected to any monitor or TV with an HDMI socket. Based on the same quad-core system-on-chip as the Raspberry Pi 4, it can run a host of desktop applications in the official Raspberry Pi OS based on Debian Linux. Let’s take a closer look at the Pi 400’s capabilities and what you can use it for.
LXD 4.20 has been released
The LXD team is very excited to announce the release of LXD 4.20! This is one very busy release with a lot of new features. VM users will be happy to see the initial implementation of live migration and core scheduling support. Container users are getting new configuration keys to set sysctls. Then the bulk of the new features are all network related with peer network relationships, network zones for auto-generated DNS and SR-IOV accelerated OVN networks. And lastly, on the clustering front, it’s now possible to better control what servers will be receiving new workloads. Also: LXD 4.20 released
