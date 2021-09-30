IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Welcoming Phlyt’s team of cloud-native development experts to Red Hat
We are pleased to share that the team from Phlyt, experts in cloud-native development, has joined Red Hat to enable us to help even more customers with digital transformation initiatives. Red Hat already equips customers across industries with the people, process, and technology needed for an era when every CIO is a cloud operator. With the addition of the Phlyt team and their expertise, we’re scaling Red Hat Consulting’s efforts to help customers who want to bring modern technologies to enterprise environments.
Phlyt is a Toronto-based consulting company that provides expertise, products and toolkits to help organizations adopt cloud-native technologies. The Phlyt team is focused on developing cloud-native applications and helping organizations to deliver software more effectively and with a faster time to market.
We believe that cloud-native technologies like Linux containers and Kubernetes are at the foundation of digital transformation. However, according to 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, 88% of organizations reported deficits in cloud expertise.1 As the IT landscape continues to grow in complexity and scale, cloud-native skills play a critical role in helping organizations modernize their IT infrastructure and development tools.
Test-driven development with Quarkus
Want to learn more about developing applications with Quarkus? Download our free e-book Quarkus for Spring Developers, which helps Java developers familiar with Spring make a quick and easy transition.
Many development teams today have adopted test-driven development (TDD). Continuous testing support in Quarkus enables developers to take advantage of this practice. When running Quarkus Dev Mode, you can enable continuous testing with the press of a key, empowering Quarkus to automatically rerun tests affected by a code change in the background.
Quarkus understands which tests are affected by classes and methods within the application. As you make code changes, you get immediate feedback if the change passes your existing test suite. This capability is integrated directly into Quarkus—no IDE or special tooling is required. The future of developer productivity and joy is now!
This article walks you through a TDD approach to building an application and highlights the benefits that Quarkus brings. The completed example you should have after completing the steps in this article can be found in this GitHub repository.
Optimize Node.js images with the UBI 8 Node.js minimal image
Node.js 14 is available as a UBI (Universal Base Image) minimal image on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Minimal images are typically used in conjunction with a larger build image. The larger builder image contains all the dependencies and tools needed for your application’s build process, whereas the smaller runtime image contains just the dependencies needed to run your application.
The UBI minimal images minimize what is included in the image to reduce their size. For example, the full Node.js 14 UBI image is about 225MB (610MB uncompressed), whereas the slim image is about 70MB (189MB uncompressed), less than a third the size. A smaller image means less code in production, which in turn reduces your deployment’s potential attack surface and potentially speeds up your builds. You can read more about UBI minimal images in its documentation.
You can deploy the Node.js minimal image through various deployment methods. This article shows you how to use the images through Dockerfiles and through chained builds on Red Hat OpenShift.
Transformational leadership: 4 key behaviors of transformational leaders
It’s pure joy to be in the presence of transformational leadership. The air and light around you takes on a different quality – the world seems clear, and exciting, and yours for the taking. You believe you can do anything – and you’re excited to see where that leader will go next.
Conversely – and sadly, we’ve all been here – it’s soul-destroying to be around transactional leaders. Whether you’re watching in disgust as a leader painfully works their way down a checklist of inane tasks with an exhausted group, or you’re holding the phone away from your ear as an irate manager rants incoherently about some imagined mis-step, it’s easy to completely lose the sense of purpose that, according to Mercer research, is the unmet need common across all generations in the workplace.
Burnout busters: 7 ways leaders can protect and energize teams
Two years ago, the World Health Organization officially added burnout to the International Classification of Diseases, citing it as an occupational phenomenon. The pandemic put additional strain on workers across industries, and while the worst of the global crisis may be over, employee well-being remains a major concern across industries and functions. Burnout rose by almost nine percent between April and July 2021, according to the Glint Employee Well-Being Report – a 12 percent increase from the prior July.
Gallup recently announced plans to launch a Worldwide Stress Index, following what it found was the most stressful year in history.
Stress overall has become such an important topic that Gallup recently announced plans to launch a Worldwide Stress Index, following what it found was the most stressful year in history. A record-high 40 percent of adults surveyed said they had experienced a lot of stress the previous day during Gallup’s 2020 research – a five percent jump over the prior year.
For IT organizations charged with meeting relentless demands for digital transformation, the risk of burnout is a significant concern. “There are three underlying reasons for potential burnout: a shrinking window of transformation opportunity; paradigm shifts across all industries in business models post-COVID; and the fact that we are still in a recessionary environment due to drops in consumption and stress in global supply chains meaning [IT organizations must] ‘do more with less,’” says Sri Manchala, author of Crossing the Digital Fault Line: 10 Rules of Highly Successful Leaders in Digitalization and CEO of digital transformation services firm Trianz. “Burnout is clearly a concern on the global technology workforce. Some of [the impacted professionals] could be yours and some could be your tech service providers.”
What Can You Do With a Raspberry Pi 400?
Can you really buy a full-fledged personal computer for $70? Yes you can. With an all-in-one design reminiscent of classic 1980s/1990s home computers, Raspberry Pi 400 is built into a keyboard and can be connected to any monitor or TV with an HDMI socket. Based on the same quad-core system-on-chip as the Raspberry Pi 4, it can run a host of desktop applications in the official Raspberry Pi OS based on Debian Linux. Let’s take a closer look at the Pi 400’s capabilities and what you can use it for.
LXD 4.20 has been released
The LXD team is very excited to announce the release of LXD 4.20! This is one very busy release with a lot of new features. VM users will be happy to see the initial implementation of live migration and core scheduling support. Container users are getting new configuration keys to set sysctls. Then the bulk of the new features are all network related with peer network relationships, network zones for auto-generated DNS and SR-IOV accelerated OVN networks. And lastly, on the clustering front, it’s now possible to better control what servers will be receiving new workloads. Also: LXD 4.20 released
Hardware and GNU/Linux Devices
today's leftovers
