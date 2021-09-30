Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Red Hat
Red Hat
  • Welcoming Phlyt’s team of cloud-native development experts to Red Hat

    We are pleased to share that the team from Phlyt, experts in cloud-native development, has joined Red Hat to enable us to help even more customers with digital transformation initiatives. Red Hat already equips customers across industries with the people, process, and technology needed for an era when every CIO is a cloud operator. With the addition of the Phlyt team and their expertise, we’re scaling Red Hat Consulting’s efforts to help customers who want to bring modern technologies to enterprise environments.

    Phlyt is a Toronto-based consulting company that provides expertise, products and toolkits to help organizations adopt cloud-native technologies. The Phlyt team is focused on developing cloud-native applications and helping organizations to deliver software more effectively and with a faster time to market.

    We believe that cloud-native technologies like Linux containers and Kubernetes are at the foundation of digital transformation. However, according to 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, 88% of organizations reported deficits in cloud expertise.1 As the IT landscape continues to grow in complexity and scale, cloud-native skills play a critical role in helping organizations modernize their IT infrastructure and development tools.

  • Test-driven development with Quarkus

    Want to learn more about developing applications with Quarkus? Download our free e-book Quarkus for Spring Developers, which helps Java developers familiar with Spring make a quick and easy transition.

    Many development teams today have adopted test-driven development (TDD). Continuous testing support in Quarkus enables developers to take advantage of this practice. When running Quarkus Dev Mode, you can enable continuous testing with the press of a key, empowering Quarkus to automatically rerun tests affected by a code change in the background.

    Quarkus understands which tests are affected by classes and methods within the application. As you make code changes, you get immediate feedback if the change passes your existing test suite. This capability is integrated directly into Quarkus—no IDE or special tooling is required. The future of developer productivity and joy is now!

    This article walks you through a TDD approach to building an application and highlights the benefits that Quarkus brings. The completed example you should have after completing the steps in this article can be found in this GitHub repository.

  • Optimize Node.js images with the UBI 8 Node.js minimal image

    Node.js 14 is available as a UBI (Universal Base Image) minimal image on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Minimal images are typically used in conjunction with a larger build image. The larger builder image contains all the dependencies and tools needed for your application’s build process, whereas the smaller runtime image contains just the dependencies needed to run your application.

    The UBI minimal images minimize what is included in the image to reduce their size. For example, the full Node.js 14 UBI image is about 225MB (610MB uncompressed), whereas the slim image is about 70MB (189MB uncompressed), less than a third the size. A smaller image means less code in production, which in turn reduces your deployment’s potential attack surface and potentially speeds up your builds. You can read more about UBI minimal images in its documentation.

    You can deploy the Node.js minimal image through various deployment methods. This article shows you how to use the images through Dockerfiles and through chained builds on Red Hat OpenShift.

  • Transformational leadership: 4 key behaviors of transformational leaders

    It’s pure joy to be in the presence of transformational leadership. The air and light around you takes on a different quality – the world seems clear, and exciting, and yours for the taking. You believe you can do anything – and you’re excited to see where that leader will go next.

    Conversely – and sadly, we’ve all been here – it’s soul-destroying to be around transactional leaders. Whether you’re watching in disgust as a leader painfully works their way down a checklist of inane tasks with an exhausted group, or you’re holding the phone away from your ear as an irate manager rants incoherently about some imagined mis-step, it’s easy to completely lose the sense of purpose that, according to Mercer research, is the unmet need common across all generations in the workplace.

  • Burnout busters: 7 ways leaders can protect and energize teams

    Two years ago, the World Health Organization officially added burnout to the International Classification of Diseases, citing it as an occupational phenomenon. The pandemic put additional strain on workers across industries, and while the worst of the global crisis may be over, employee well-being remains a major concern across industries and functions. Burnout rose by almost nine percent between April and July 2021, according to the Glint Employee Well-Being Report – a 12 percent increase from the prior July.

    Gallup recently announced plans to launch a Worldwide Stress Index, following what it found was the most stressful year in history.
    Stress overall has become such an important topic that Gallup recently announced plans to launch a Worldwide Stress Index, following what it found was the most stressful year in history. A record-high 40 percent of adults surveyed said they had experienced a lot of stress the previous day during Gallup’s 2020 research – a five percent jump over the prior year.

    For IT organizations charged with meeting relentless demands for digital transformation, the risk of burnout is a significant concern. “There are three underlying reasons for potential burnout: a shrinking window of transformation opportunity; paradigm shifts across all industries in business models post-COVID; and the fact that we are still in a recessionary environment due to drops in consumption and stress in global supply chains meaning [IT organizations must] ‘do more with less,’” says Sri Manchala, author of Crossing the Digital Fault Line: 10 Rules of Highly Successful Leaders in Digitalization and CEO of digital transformation services firm Trianz. “Burnout is clearly a concern on the global technology workforce. Some of [the impacted professionals] could be yours and some could be your tech service providers.”

What Can You Do With a Raspberry Pi 400?

Can you really buy a full-fledged personal computer for $70? Yes you can. With an all-in-one design reminiscent of classic 1980s/1990s home computers, Raspberry Pi 400 is built into a keyboard and can be connected to any monitor or TV with an HDMI socket. Based on the same quad-core system-on-chip as the Raspberry Pi 4, it can run a host of desktop applications in the official Raspberry Pi OS based on Debian Linux. Let’s take a closer look at the Pi 400’s capabilities and what you can use it for. Read more

LXD 4.20 has been released

The LXD team is very excited to announce the release of LXD 4.20! This is one very busy release with a lot of new features. VM users will be happy to see the initial implementation of live migration and core scheduling support. Container users are getting new configuration keys to set sysctls. Then the bulk of the new features are all network related with peer network relationships, network zones for auto-generated DNS and SR-IOV accelerated OVN networks. And lastly, on the clustering front, it's now possible to better control what servers will be receiving new workloads. Read more

Hardware and GNU/Linux Devices

  • Flip-Chip KiCad Templates | Hackaday

    We like retro-computing and we like open source standards that allow easy project sharing. Vintage DEC computer enthusiast [Jay Logue] combines both of these in his recent project on GitHub, where he shares several KiCad templates for making your own Flip-Chip modules. Although named after the semiconductor packaging technique we are familiar with today, DEC Flip-Chips were introduced in 1964 as a modular electronics packaging system. These were used in many of DEC’s Programmable Data Processor (PDP) computers, beginning with the PDP-8 in 1965. DEC also had a Digital Laboratory Module family, which was a roll-your-own custom electronic system. The 1968 Digital Logic Handbook shows the available modules, and has the look and feel of the TTL Cookbook book which would come along six years later.

  • Adding Brakes To Actuated Fingers | Hackaday

    Building exoskeletons for people is a rapidly growing branch of robotics. Whether it’s improving the natural abilities of humans with added strength or helping those with disabilities, the field has plenty of room for new inventions for the augmentation of humans. One of the latest comes to us from a team out of the University of Chicago who recently demonstrated a method of adding brakes to a robotic glove which gives impressive digital control (PDF warning).

  • The Raspberry Pi CM4 Begets A Form Factor | Hackaday

    It has become the norm for single-board computers to emerge bearing more than a passing resemblance to the Raspberry Pi, as the board from Cambridge sets the hardware standard for its many competitors. This trend has taken an interesting new turn, as a new board has emerged that doesn’t sport the familiar 40-pin connector of the Pi Model B, but the more compact from factor of the Compute Module 4. The Radxa CM3 sports a Rockchip RK3566 quad core Cortex-A55 running at 2.0 GHz, and is to be made available in a variety of memory specifications topping out at 8 MB. It is hardware compatible with the Pi CM4, and should be usable with carrier boards made for that module. We’ve looked at the CM4 as the exciting face of the Raspberry Pi because the traditional boards have largely settled into the same-but-faster progression of models since the original B+ in 2014. The compute module offers an accessible way to spin your own take on Raspberry Pi hardware, and it seems that this new board will only serve to broaden those opportunities. Radxa are the company behind the Rock Pi series of more conventional Raspberry Pi clones, so there seems every chance that it will reach the market as promised.

  • SOQuartz - Raspberry Pi CM4 compatible Rockchip RK3566 SoM launched for $35 and up - CNX Software

    Radxa CM3 Raspberry Pi 4 alternative was just introduced yesterday, but today, Pine64 SOQuartz Compute Module has just become available for $34.99 and up. Pine64 announced the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 compatible Rockchip RK3566 system-on-module (SoM) last June, and today the company/community launched three SOQuartz models with a wireless module and equipped with either 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB RAM.

today's leftovers

  • This Week in Linux 174: Linux 5.15, Fedora 35, RHEL 9, LXQt 1.0, NVIDIA 495, MS Edge for Linux - TuxDigital

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, Linux Kernel 5.15 Released, Fedora Linux 35 Released, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 Beta Released, LXQt 1.0 Released, NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released, KDE Connect for iPhone Users, Microsoft Edge for Linux Released, Valve News: (Steam Deck, Anniversary, Anti-Cheat), Linux Gamers Are Most Helpful To Devs, TUXEDO Nano Pro Announced, Humble Bundles: Sonic The Hedgehog, Aspyr 25th. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • PostgreSQL: DynamoDB fdw 1.0.0 released

    DynamoDB FDW 1.0.0 is newly released.

  • PostgreSQL: PostgreSQL Weekly News - November 7, 2021

    PG Build 2021 will be held online on 30 November and 1 December 2021 09:00-17:00 GMT. Details. [...] PostgresDAC 3.11, a direct access component suite for PostgreSQL, released. http://microolap.com/products/connectivity/postgresdac/download/ JDBC 42.3.1 released. ODB C++ ORM version 2.5.0-b.21 released. DynamoDB FDW 1.0.0 released. Babelfish, a MS SQL Server compatibility layer for PostgreSQL, released.

  • Outline: An Open-source modern Wiki engine for teams and communities

    The Outline app is a free self-hosted wiki engine and collaborative knowledge base for teams. Wiki engines are built to ease collaborative content creation for teams, organizations, and communities. However, many current open-source wiki engines are old, Outline and some others are new modern recreation of the experience for professional teams and enterprises.

  • 6 Excellent Free Books to Learn Coq - LinuxLinks

    Coq is a dependently typed language. This means that the types of the language may depend on the values of variables. In this respect, it is similar to other related languages such as Agda, Idris, F*, Lean, and others. Via the Curry-Howard correspondence, programs, properties and proofs are formalized in the same language. Coq is developed in OCaml and shares some syntactic and conceptual similarity with it. Coq is a language containing many fascinating but difficult topics. Here’s our recommended free books to learn Coq.

