The LXD team is very excited to announce the release of LXD 4.20! This is one very busy release with a lot of new features. VM users will be happy to see the initial implementation of live migration and core scheduling support. Container users are getting new configuration keys to set sysctls. Then the bulk of the new features are all network related with peer network relationships, network zones for auto-generated DNS and SR-IOV accelerated OVN networks. And lastly, on the clustering front, it's now possible to better control what servers will be receiving new workloads.

Can you really buy a full-fledged personal computer for $70? Yes you can. With an all-in-one design reminiscent of classic 1980s/1990s home computers, Raspberry Pi 400 is built into a keyboard and can be connected to any monitor or TV with an HDMI socket. Based on the same quad-core system-on-chip as the Raspberry Pi 4, it can run a host of desktop applications in the official Raspberry Pi OS based on Debian Linux. Let’s take a closer look at the Pi 400’s capabilities and what you can use it for.