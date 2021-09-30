today's leftovers
-
This Week in Linux 174: Linux 5.15, Fedora 35, RHEL 9, LXQt 1.0, NVIDIA 495, MS Edge for Linux - TuxDigital
On this episode of This Week in Linux, Linux Kernel 5.15 Released, Fedora Linux 35 Released, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 Beta Released, LXQt 1.0 Released, NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released, KDE Connect for iPhone Users, Microsoft Edge for Linux Released, Valve News: (Steam Deck, Anniversary, Anti-Cheat), Linux Gamers Are Most Helpful To Devs, TUXEDO Nano Pro Announced, Humble Bundles: Sonic The Hedgehog, Aspyr 25th. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
-
PostgreSQL: DynamoDB fdw 1.0.0 released
DynamoDB FDW 1.0.0 is newly released.
-
PostgreSQL: PostgreSQL Weekly News - November 7, 2021
PG Build 2021 will be held online on 30 November and 1 December 2021 09:00-17:00 GMT. Details.
[...]
PostgresDAC 3.11, a direct access component suite for PostgreSQL, released. http://microolap.com/products/connectivity/postgresdac/download/
JDBC 42.3.1 released.
ODB C++ ORM version 2.5.0-b.21 released.
DynamoDB FDW 1.0.0 released.
Babelfish, a MS SQL Server compatibility layer for PostgreSQL, released.
-
Outline: An Open-source modern Wiki engine for teams and communities
The Outline app is a free self-hosted wiki engine and collaborative knowledge base for teams.
Wiki engines are built to ease collaborative content creation for teams, organizations, and communities. However, many current open-source wiki engines are old, Outline and some others are new modern recreation of the experience for professional teams and enterprises.
-
6 Excellent Free Books to Learn Coq - LinuxLinks
Coq is a dependently typed language. This means that the types of the language may depend on the values of variables. In this respect, it is similar to other related languages such as Agda, Idris, F*, Lean, and others. Via the Curry-Howard correspondence, programs, properties and proofs are formalized in the same language.
Coq is developed in OCaml and shares some syntactic and conceptual similarity with it. Coq is a language containing many fascinating but difficult topics.
Here’s our recommended free books to learn Coq.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 407 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
What Can You Do With a Raspberry Pi 400?
Can you really buy a full-fledged personal computer for $70? Yes you can. With an all-in-one design reminiscent of classic 1980s/1990s home computers, Raspberry Pi 400 is built into a keyboard and can be connected to any monitor or TV with an HDMI socket. Based on the same quad-core system-on-chip as the Raspberry Pi 4, it can run a host of desktop applications in the official Raspberry Pi OS based on Debian Linux. Let’s take a closer look at the Pi 400’s capabilities and what you can use it for.
LXD 4.20 has been released
The LXD team is very excited to announce the release of LXD 4.20! This is one very busy release with a lot of new features. VM users will be happy to see the initial implementation of live migration and core scheduling support. Container users are getting new configuration keys to set sysctls. Then the bulk of the new features are all network related with peer network relationships, network zones for auto-generated DNS and SR-IOV accelerated OVN networks. And lastly, on the clustering front, it’s now possible to better control what servers will be receiving new workloads. Also: LXD 4.20 released
Hardware and GNU/Linux Devices
today's leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 45 min ago
3 hours 46 min ago
3 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 46 min ago
6 hours 51 min ago
7 hours 12 min ago
10 hours 32 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
23 hours 11 min ago
1 day 32 min ago