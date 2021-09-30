What Can You Do With a Raspberry Pi 400?
Can you really buy a full-fledged personal computer for $70? Yes you can. With an all-in-one design reminiscent of classic 1980s/1990s home computers, Raspberry Pi 400 is built into a keyboard and can be connected to any monitor or TV with an HDMI socket.
Based on the same quad-core system-on-chip as the Raspberry Pi 4, it can run a host of desktop applications in the official Raspberry Pi OS based on Debian Linux.
Let’s take a closer look at the Pi 400’s capabilities and what you can use it for.
LXD 4.20 has been released
The LXD team is very excited to announce the release of LXD 4.20!
This is one very busy release with a lot of new features.
VM users will be happy to see the initial implementation of live migration and core scheduling support. Container users are getting new configuration keys to set sysctls.
Then the bulk of the new features are all network related with peer network relationships, network zones for auto-generated DNS and SR-IOV accelerated OVN networks.
And lastly, on the clustering front, it’s now possible to better control what servers will be receiving new workloads.
Hardware and GNU/Linux Devices
-
We like retro-computing and we like open source standards that allow easy project sharing. Vintage DEC computer enthusiast [Jay Logue] combines both of these in his recent project on GitHub, where he shares several KiCad templates for making your own Flip-Chip modules. Although named after the semiconductor packaging technique we are familiar with today, DEC Flip-Chips were introduced in 1964 as a modular electronics packaging system. These were used in many of DEC’s Programmable Data Processor (PDP) computers, beginning with the PDP-8 in 1965. DEC also had a Digital Laboratory Module family, which was a roll-your-own custom electronic system. The 1968 Digital Logic Handbook shows the available modules, and has the look and feel of the TTL Cookbook book which would come along six years later.
-
Building exoskeletons for people is a rapidly growing branch of robotics. Whether it’s improving the natural abilities of humans with added strength or helping those with disabilities, the field has plenty of room for new inventions for the augmentation of humans. One of the latest comes to us from a team out of the University of Chicago who recently demonstrated a method of adding brakes to a robotic glove which gives impressive digital control (PDF warning).
-
It has become the norm for single-board computers to emerge bearing more than a passing resemblance to the Raspberry Pi, as the board from Cambridge sets the hardware standard for its many competitors. This trend has taken an interesting new turn, as a new board has emerged that doesn’t sport the familiar 40-pin connector of the Pi Model B, but the more compact from factor of the Compute Module 4. The Radxa CM3 sports a Rockchip RK3566 quad core Cortex-A55 running at 2.0 GHz, and is to be made available in a variety of memory specifications topping out at 8 MB. It is hardware compatible with the Pi CM4, and should be usable with carrier boards made for that module.
We’ve looked at the CM4 as the exciting face of the Raspberry Pi because the traditional boards have largely settled into the same-but-faster progression of models since the original B+ in 2014. The compute module offers an accessible way to spin your own take on Raspberry Pi hardware, and it seems that this new board will only serve to broaden those opportunities. Radxa are the company behind the Rock Pi series of more conventional Raspberry Pi clones, so there seems every chance that it will reach the market as promised.
-
Radxa CM3 Raspberry Pi 4 alternative was just introduced yesterday, but today, Pine64 SOQuartz Compute Module has just become available for $34.99 and up.
Pine64 announced the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 compatible Rockchip RK3566 system-on-module (SoM) last June, and today the company/community launched three SOQuartz models with a wireless module and equipped with either 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB RAM.
today's leftovers
-
On this episode of This Week in Linux, Linux Kernel 5.15 Released, Fedora Linux 35 Released, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 Beta Released, LXQt 1.0 Released, NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released, KDE Connect for iPhone Users, Microsoft Edge for Linux Released, Valve News: (Steam Deck, Anniversary, Anti-Cheat), Linux Gamers Are Most Helpful To Devs, TUXEDO Nano Pro Announced, Humble Bundles: Sonic The Hedgehog, Aspyr 25th. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
-
DynamoDB FDW 1.0.0 is newly released.
-
PG Build 2021 will be held online on 30 November and 1 December 2021 09:00-17:00 GMT. Details.
[...]
PostgresDAC 3.11, a direct access component suite for PostgreSQL, released. http://microolap.com/products/connectivity/postgresdac/download/
JDBC 42.3.1 released.
ODB C++ ORM version 2.5.0-b.21 released.
DynamoDB FDW 1.0.0 released.
Babelfish, a MS SQL Server compatibility layer for PostgreSQL, released.
-
The Outline app is a free self-hosted wiki engine and collaborative knowledge base for teams.
Wiki engines are built to ease collaborative content creation for teams, organizations, and communities. However, many current open-source wiki engines are old, Outline and some others are new modern recreation of the experience for professional teams and enterprises.
-
Coq is a dependently typed language. This means that the types of the language may depend on the values of variables. In this respect, it is similar to other related languages such as Agda, Idris, F*, Lean, and others. Via the Curry-Howard correspondence, programs, properties and proofs are formalized in the same language.
Coq is developed in OCaml and shares some syntactic and conceptual similarity with it. Coq is a language containing many fascinating but difficult topics.
Here’s our recommended free books to learn Coq.
