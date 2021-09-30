Mozilla: SpiderMonkey, Spying, Mobile, and the Firefox Exodus
SpiderMonkey Newsletter (Firefox 94-95)
SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in Mozilla Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the JavaScript and WebAssembly work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 94 and 95 Nightly release cycles.
Data@Mozilla: Detecting Internet Outages with Mozilla Telemetry Data
Whenever an internet connection is cut in a country or city, the safety and security of millions of people may be at stake. Documenting outages helps internet access defenders understand when and where they took place even when authorities or service providers may deny them.
When large numbers of Firefox users experience connection failures for any reason, this produces an anomaly in the recorded telemetry data. At the country or city level, this can provide a corroborative signal of whether an outage or intentional shutdown occurred.
Several large technology companies, including Google and Cloudflare, publicly share data about outages of consumer-facing products in different ways. But researchers and journalists can usually only hone in on the exact nature of an outage by combining data from multiple sources.
[Repost] 8 Firefox pro tips and tricks for Android and iOS (plus a few more)
With something like 15 billion mobile phones in the world, our collective thumbs are getting a workout from swiping and tapping tiny screens all day. Check out some of our favorite pro tips and tricks for getting the most out of Firefox on your phone and tablet that might also give your thumbs and your brain a break.
I'm leaving Firefox, and this is the browser I picked... - Invidious
Let's start with why I want to switch from Firefox to something else. First, Firefox is adding ads in the browser. Firefox has telemetry enabled out of the box
Welcome Eric Muhlheim, our incoming Chief Financial Officer
Eric started his career at The Walt Disney Company, where he held various leadership roles over more than 15 years, including spending three years as an expatriate in China managing the expansion of Disney English, the company’s China-based learning center business. Following his tenure at Disney, Eric was CFO at Helix Education, a provider of technologies and services to power data-driven higher education growth, and at the programmatic advertising exchange OpenX Technologies.
Tips to Enhance Linux Security
In recent years, the usage of linux operating systems has increased a bit. Though, not at that impressive rate, there have been more users shifting towards Linux based systems. And around 50% of the internet users are running some sort of Linux flavor on their systems. There was a time when Linux users would consider themselves as the lucky souls who were not afraid of cyber-attacks or other kinds of vulnerabilities. But it is no secret that the Linux server has become one of today’s most desirable targets. The past few years have seen emerging malware strains that demonstrate new and dangerous tactics for spreading, remaining undetected on your machine – Cloud Snooper, EvilGnome just to name a couple! This post is going to elaborate you with some knowledge on how Linux servers are being targeted by malware, rootkits and other malicious attacks. And above all what are the sure shot ways to improve security of Linux systems.
Here come the Raspberry Pi Compute Module pseudo-clones
Pine64 launched an RPi CM4-like “SOQuartz” module for $35 (2GB) to $75 (8GB) with WiFi/BT and SATA support. Meanwhile, Radxa revealed a similarly RK3566-equipped “Radxa CM3” that also adds USB 3.0. Both modules can use CM4 carriers. In June, when Pine64 launched its Quartz64 model-A SBC, the company revealed preliminary details for a SOQuartz compute module, which similarly runs Linux or Android on the quad-core, Cortex-A55 Rockchip RK3566. Aimed initially at developers, the SOQuartz has now launched in 2GB LPDDR4 ($40), 4GB ($50), and 8GB ($75) variants, which are priced the same as equivalent RPI CM4 modules. The module has dual 100-pin B2B connectors like the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, enabling users to plug into a CM4 carrier board, much like Antmicro’s upcoming, RISC-V based (StarFive 71×0) ARVSOM module.
Android Leftovers
What Can You Do With a Raspberry Pi 400?
Can you really buy a full-fledged personal computer for $70? Yes you can. With an all-in-one design reminiscent of classic 1980s/1990s home computers, Raspberry Pi 400 is built into a keyboard and can be connected to any monitor or TV with an HDMI socket. Based on the same quad-core system-on-chip as the Raspberry Pi 4, it can run a host of desktop applications in the official Raspberry Pi OS based on Debian Linux. Let’s take a closer look at the Pi 400’s capabilities and what you can use it for.
