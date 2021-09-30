today's howtos
-
How to Install Contao on Ubuntu 20.04 | RoseHosting
Contao is a powerful open source content management system (CMS) that is easy to use, intuitive, and versatile and it allows you to create websites in multiple languages and themes. Contao can also be integrated into a regular Symfony application. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Contao on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
Install HPLIP 3.21.10 In Ubuntu 21.04 / Debian / Zorion | Tips On UNIX
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install HPLIP 3.21.10 in Ubuntu 21.04, DEBIAN 11, and Zorion OS 16 & 15.
HPLIP – HP Linux Image and Printing, developed by HP for Printing, scanning, and faxing with HP inkjet and laser-based printers in Linux platforms.
The latest version of HPLIP 3.21.10 contains new printer support and added support to the new Distro’s and the hplip installer is available for download from SourceForge.
-
How to install Varnish Cache for Nginx on CentOS 8/Almalinux 8 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Varnish cache is also known as a caching HTTP reverse proxy. Varnish cache will boost your server to load web pages very fast, and this is the one of the key factor by Google to rank higher. It is an open-source, high-performance HTTP accelerator designed for speeding up web servers.
Hi guys ! In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to Install Varnish Cache for Nginx on CentOS 8. Varnish cache is used to increase the speed or accelerate web servers to serve the web pages. So, Varnish cache is a free web application accelerator. Varnish cache saves the web pages in-memory so that every time when a user request/access any web pages it will be loaded from in-memory instead of a refresh.
Varnish is an HTTP accelerator designed for content-heavy dynamic web sites as well as APIs. In contrast to other web accelerators, such as Squid, which began life as a client-side cache, or Apache and nginx, which are primarily origin servers,
We will go with Nginx in this tutorial. Let’s begin !
-
How to install OpenLitespeed server with php8 for Debain11/Ubuntu21 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
OpenLiteSpeed is an easy-to-use, open-source web server. It offers unbeatable features and performance to your sites along with top-notch security. The server understands all the apache rewrite rules and has intelligent cache acceleration features that let you implement the fastest caching on your server. In this tutorial, we will install & access the openlitespeed GUI. We have used 21.10 server
-
How to Add a User to Sudoers in AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux
Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux are the top replacement Operating system for CentOS. This project came into existence once CentOS moved from an enterprise-stable operating system to an upstream development branch of RHEL.
Sudo stands for "substitute user do" or "super user do". This gives a current user to run programs with security privileges temporarily, by default the root user. The sudoers file is located at /etc/sudoers which contains the security policy for system users and groups to determine sudo privileges.
In this tutorial learn how to add a user to sudoers in AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux.
-
How to Use getopts in Bash - ByteXD
In Linux, tasks can be automated by writing several commands in one script and then executing the script whenever the same set of commands are needed. These scripts accept a variety of command-line arguments, which are often passed collectively when the script is executed.
The good thing is that a built-in function (called getopts) is available in Linux that is used to parse these command-line arguments. In this tutorial, you will learn about the getopts function in detail and how to use it to handle command-line arguments very effectively. This is explained with the help of several examples.
The getopts function is used to parse the arguments that are passed to a script through the command line. In other words, getopts look for all the options that your script might take in. Keep in mind that when the options are passed to a script, they are passed using a dash (-). This is analogous to using options when you use Linux commands. For instance, you can consider the example of ls or cd commands which take a variety of options to provide different outputs (e.g., ls -l).
-
How To Install VS Codium on Fedora 35 Workstation – Citizix
VS Codium is a binary releases of VS Code without MS branding, telemetry andlicensing. It is a source-code editor made by Microsoft for Windows, Linux and macOS. The VSCodium project exists so that you don’t have to download+build from source. This project includes special build scripts that clone Microsoft’s vscode repo, run the build commands, and upload the resulting binaries for you to GitHub releases. These binaries are licensed under the MIT license. Telemetry is disabled.
It is a streamlined code editor with support for development operations like debugging, task running, and version control. It aims to provide just the tools a developer needs for a quick code-build-debug cycle and leaves more complex workflows to fuller featured IDEs, such as Visual Studio IDE.
-
How to install Steam in KDE neon
Installing Steam in a Linux distro should be easy, right? Well. Even though, technically, it ought to be a simple one mouse click or one-liner in a terminal window, things aren't always quite as trivial. A while back, I had issues with missing 32-bit libraries for Steam (and some other programs) in Linux Mint. The likes of Fedora or AlmaLinux need third-party repositories. I had issues with Steam not running under Nouveau. Manjaro had different versions of Steam available, and they didn't always work perfectly.
With KDE neon, just recently, I encountered a new problem. When I search for Steam on the command line, I get no results. It would appear that Steam isn't there. Which is strange, because neon is based on Ubuntu, and Steam has been in the repos since day one. All right, let's analyze and fix this issue.
-
Installing Arch Linux Plus DTOS - Invidious
Short tutorial showing how to install Steam in KDE neon by adding 32-bit architecture support
-
Deploying Ubuntu Instances with MAAS - Invidious
MAAS (Metal as a Service) gives you the ability to provision physical and virtual servers via an easy to use web console. You can use MAAS to deploy Ubuntu with ease, and it even supports PXE boot in order to provide you with a full deployment solution. In this video, you'll get an overview of MAAS and how to set it up. Thanks to Linode for sponsoring this tutorial.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 447 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: WinnerMicro, Adafruit, and Arduino
The future of Python build systems and Gentoo
Over the years, the distutils stdlib module has been used to build setup.py scripts for Python packages. In addition to the baseline functions providing a build system CLI for the package, it provided the ability to easily extend the build system. This led both to growth of heavily customized setup.py scripts as part of some packages, as well as third-party build systems based on distutils, most notably setuptools. This eventually led to deprecation of distutils themselves (see: PEP 632). Python 3.10 is already warning of distutils deprecation, and the current plan is to remove it in Python 3.12. Ahead of that, the development has moved to a dedicated pypa/distutils repository, and the copy of that is bundled within setuptools. setuptools still uses the stdlib distutils by default. However, some packages already switch to the bundled copy, and upstream plans on using it by default in the future (see: Porting from Distutils). At this point, I don’t think there is an explicit need for Gentoo to act here. However, it seems reasonable to avoid using distutils as the build system for Gentoo projects. Since the setuptools copy of distutils is different from the one included in CPython (and PyPy) and at the moment it does not carry the full set of historical Gentoo patches, it probably makes sense to test package compatibility with it nevertheless.
Recent comments
27 min 16 sec ago
1 hour 43 min ago
9 hours 9 min ago
9 hours 11 min ago
9 hours 15 min ago
11 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 37 min ago
15 hours 56 min ago
16 hours 28 min ago