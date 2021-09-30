IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Automation for the win: How I accidentally built a serverless application
As a developer advocate, one of the largest challenges I face is how to teach people to use our company’s products. To do this well, you need to create workshops and disposable environments so your students can get their hands on the actual technology. As an IBM employee, I use the IBM Cloud, but it is designed for long-term production usage, not the ephemeral infrastructures that a workshop requires.
We often create systems to work around the limitations. Recently in updating the deployment process of such a system, I realized I had created a full serverless stack — completely by accident. This blog post details how I accidentally built an automated serverless automation and introduces you to the technology I used.
Last of original SCO v IBM Linux lawsuit settled | ZDNet
While at the Linux Foundation Members Summit in Napa, California, I was bemused to find that an open-source savvy intellectual property attorney had never heard of SCO vs. IBM. You know, the lawsuit that at one time threatened to end Linux in the cradle? Well, at least some people thought so anyway. More fool they. But now, after SCO went bankrupt; court after court dismissing SCO's crazy copyright claims; and closing in on 20-years into the saga, the U.S. District Court of Utah has finally put a period to the SCO vs. IBM lawsuit.
New ways to contribute: From public accountant to quality engineer
Red Hat's Products and Technologies organization is doing game-changing work in the IT industry, so we're taking a closer look at some of the talented Red Hatters from around the world who are enabling our continued evolution. In showcasing their unique stories, it's clear that there's no one path to finding success as a Red Hatter. For each of us, it's about open collaboration and building something together.
Associate Software Quality Engineer Dita Stehlikova has seen the enablement that comes with open source technology firsthand. "I've had my laptop since my university days, and it constantly had recurring problems. I’d get anxious with every update. Is this going to be the fix for my problem? But each time the issues would come right back. It was quite stressful. So I switched my operating system to Fedora, and it was like a miracle. Those recurring issues just stopped. That laptop still runs like clockwork to this day.
"Looking back, it’s a small thing, but that really was when I saw how incredible the open source model could be. It’s a good system that allows everyone to contribute to making things better. That’s when I fell in love with the concept of open source, and it’s been a big part of my career ever since."
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Beta Features Enhanced Web Console Performance Metrics, Enhanced Security And More
Red Hat has announced the beta release of the next major update to its Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) platform. Based on upstream kernel version 5.14, RHEL 9 Beta is designed for demanding hybrid multicloud deployments that range from physical, on-premises, public cloud to edge.
RHEL 9 Beta will run on four different hardware architectures: Intel/AMD64 (x86_64), ARM 64-bit (aarch64), IBM Power LE (ppc64le) and IBM Z (s390x).
It features enhanced web console performance metrics allowing you to better identify the potential causes of performance bottlenecks; Kernel live patching via the web console; and several image builder improvements, including the ability to build RHEL 8 and RHEL 9 images via a single build node, better support for customized file systems (non-LVM mount points) and bare metal deployments.
