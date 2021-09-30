Red Hat has announced the beta release of the next major update to its Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) platform. Based on upstream kernel version 5.14, RHEL 9 Beta is designed for demanding hybrid multicloud deployments that range from physical, on-premises, public cloud to edge. RHEL 9 Beta will run on four different hardware architectures: Intel/AMD64 (x86_64), ARM 64-bit (aarch64), IBM Power LE (ppc64le) and IBM Z (s390x). It features enhanced web console performance metrics allowing you to better identify the potential causes of performance bottlenecks; Kernel live patching via the web console; and several image builder improvements, including the ability to build RHEL 8 and RHEL 9 images via a single build node, better support for customized file systems (non-LVM mount points) and bare metal deployments.

Red Hat's Products and Technologies organization is doing game-changing work in the IT industry, so we're taking a closer look at some of the talented Red Hatters from around the world who are enabling our continued evolution. In showcasing their unique stories, it's clear that there's no one path to finding success as a Red Hatter. For each of us, it's about open collaboration and building something together. Associate Software Quality Engineer Dita Stehlikova has seen the enablement that comes with open source technology firsthand. "I've had my laptop since my university days, and it constantly had recurring problems. I’d get anxious with every update. Is this going to be the fix for my problem? But each time the issues would come right back. It was quite stressful. So I switched my operating system to Fedora, and it was like a miracle. Those recurring issues just stopped. That laptop still runs like clockwork to this day. "Looking back, it’s a small thing, but that really was when I saw how incredible the open source model could be. It’s a good system that allows everyone to contribute to making things better. That’s when I fell in love with the concept of open source, and it’s been a big part of my career ever since."

While at the Linux Foundation Members Summit in Napa, California, I was bemused to find that an open-source savvy intellectual property attorney had never heard of SCO vs. IBM. You know, the lawsuit that at one time threatened to end Linux in the cradle? Well, at least some people thought so anyway. More fool they. But now, after SCO went bankrupt; court after court dismissing SCO's crazy copyright claims; and closing in on 20-years into the saga, the U.S. District Court of Utah has finally put a period to the SCO vs. IBM lawsuit.

As a developer advocate, one of the largest challenges I face is how to teach people to use our company’s products. To do this well, you need to create workshops and disposable environments so your students can get their hands on the actual technology. As an IBM employee, I use the IBM Cloud, but it is designed for long-term production usage, not the ephemeral infrastructures that a workshop requires. We often create systems to work around the limitations. Recently in updating the deployment process of such a system, I realized I had created a full serverless stack — completely by accident. This blog post details how I accidentally built an automated serverless automation and introduces you to the technology I used.

The previous article covered Managing Users. Administrators need to be able to not only manage new and existing users, but also the Groups that the users can belong to on a system. Keep in mind that these skills are more beneficial in a larger network in a domain-style environment than on a single system. If you worked in a corporation with multiple departments then it is much easier to place all users in a department into a single Group for that department. Once you assign permissions to the Group then all users have the same permissions. Of course, if you assign more permissions to specific Users, then those Users will have more permissions above the Group permissions.

The libvirt and qemu versions in Debian Bullseye support a new feature that allows for easier backup and recovery of virtual machines. Instead of using snapshots for backup operation, its now possible to enable dirty bitmaps. Other hypervisors tend to call this “changed block tracking”. Using the new backup begin approach, its not only possible to create live full backups (without having to create an snapshot) but also track the changes between so called checkpoints, which is very useful for incremental backups. Over the course of the last few months, i have been working on a simple backup and recovery utility called virtnbdbackup

The Ubuntu Software app in Ubuntu 21.10 Impish has an ugly font rendering on default Wayland. The text in the app looks a bit pixelated. I found the issue firstly when Impish was in beta stage. The issue was reported to also affect LibreOffice, Chromium, and other Snap apps, though most of them has been updated with it fixed.

In this tutorial, we’ll explore the dirname command and how to use dirname $0 to get the location of the running bash script. Furthermore, we will discuss how to retrieve an absolute path using the dirname command.

Open Hardware/Modding: WinnerMicro, Adafruit, and Arduino WinnerMicro W806 240 MHz MCU finds it way into a $2 development board - CNX Software I’ve just been notified about an inexpensive board (HLK-W806) based on WinnerMicro W806 32-bit XT804 (XuanTie E804) microcontroller clocked at up to 240 MHz and equipped with 1MB flash and 288KB RAM. XuanTie is the microcontroller family from Alibaba’s subsidiary T-Head Semiconductor, notably XuanTie RISC-V cores, but I’ve just learned not all XuanTie cores are based on the RISC-V architecture, and as we’ll see below, Xuantie E804 core appears to be based on the C-Sky architecture. It may still be interesting, as it’s in the STM32 board price range (pre-2020), but with a much higher frequency, so let’s have a look.

Adafruit AVRProg Grows UPDI Interface Support | Hackaday Making a small number of things with an embedded application is pretty straightforward, you usually simply plug in a programmer or debugger dongle (such as an AVRISP2) into your board with an appropriate adaptor cable, load your code into whatever IDE tool is appropriate for the device and hit the program button. But when you scale up a bit to hundreds or thousands of units, this way of working just won’t cut it. Add in any functional or defect-oriented testing you need, and you’re going to need a custom programming rig. Adafruit have a fair bit of experience with building embedded boards and dealing with the appropriate testing and programming, and now they’ve updated their AVR Programming library to support the latest devices which have moved to the UPDI (Unified Programming and Debug Interface) programming interface. UPDI is a single-wire bidirectional asynchronous serial interface which enables programming and debugging of embedded applications on slew of the new AVR branded devices from Microchip. An example would be the AVR128DAxx which this scribe has been tinkering with lately because it is cheap, has excellent capacitive touch support, and is available in a prototype-friendly 28-pin SOIC package, making it easy peasy to solder.

Connect Arduino Cloud to LoRaWAN and The Things Stack The Things Stack (TTS) and Arduino Cloud are now fully interfaced and open up a world of connected opportunities. When you configure a LoRaWAN device now, it’ll automatically be registered on The Things Stack platform, too.