today's howtos
What Is dirname $0 and Usage Examples - ByteXD
In this tutorial, we’ll explore the dirname command and how to use dirname $0 to get the location of the running bash script. Furthermore, we will discuss how to retrieve an absolute path using the dirname command.
[Workaround] Blurry / Pixelated Text Font in Ubuntu Software of Ubuntu 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook
The Ubuntu Software app in Ubuntu 21.10 Impish has an ugly font rendering on default Wayland. The text in the app looks a bit pixelated.
I found the issue firstly when Impish was in beta stage. The issue was reported to also affect LibreOffice, Chromium, and other Snap apps, though most of them has been updated with it fixed.
Libvirt/KVM Backup on Debian Bullseye – Michael Ablassmeier – ..
The libvirt and qemu versions in Debian Bullseye support a new feature that allows for easier backup and recovery of virtual machines. Instead of using snapshots for backup operation, its now possible to enable dirty bitmaps. Other hypervisors tend to call this “changed block tracking”.
Using the new backup begin approach, its not only possible to create live full backups (without having to create an snapshot) but also track the changes between so called checkpoints, which is very useful for incremental backups.
Over the course of the last few months, i have been working on a simple backup and recovery utility called virtnbdbackup
Enrico Zini: An educational debugging session
This morning we realised that a test case failed on Fedora 34 only (the link is in Italian) and we set to debugging.
How to install ONLYOFFICE on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install ONLYOFFICE on Elementary OS 6.0.
How to install Wizard101 on a Chromebook with Crossover 21
Today we are looking at how to install Wizard101 on a Chromebook with Crossover 21. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Configure OpenVPN Clients to use specific DNS Server - kifarunix.com
This is a quick tutorial on how to configure OpenVPN clients to use specific DNS server. OpenVPN server can be configured to enable the clients to use specific DNS server for hostname resolution.
LFCS - Managing Groups | Linux.org
The previous article covered Managing Users. Administrators need to be able to not only manage new and existing users, but also the Groups that the users can belong to on a system.
Keep in mind that these skills are more beneficial in a larger network in a domain-style environment than on a single system. If you worked in a corporation with multiple departments then it is much easier to place all users in a department into a single Group for that department. Once you assign permissions to the Group then all users have the same permissions. Of course, if you assign more permissions to specific Users, then those Users will have more permissions above the Group permissions.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: WinnerMicro, Adafruit, and Arduino
The future of Python build systems and Gentoo
Over the years, the distutils stdlib module has been used to build setup.py scripts for Python packages. In addition to the baseline functions providing a build system CLI for the package, it provided the ability to easily extend the build system. This led both to growth of heavily customized setup.py scripts as part of some packages, as well as third-party build systems based on distutils, most notably setuptools. This eventually led to deprecation of distutils themselves (see: PEP 632). Python 3.10 is already warning of distutils deprecation, and the current plan is to remove it in Python 3.12. Ahead of that, the development has moved to a dedicated pypa/distutils repository, and the copy of that is bundled within setuptools. setuptools still uses the stdlib distutils by default. However, some packages already switch to the bundled copy, and upstream plans on using it by default in the future (see: Porting from Distutils). At this point, I don’t think there is an explicit need for Gentoo to act here. However, it seems reasonable to avoid using distutils as the build system for Gentoo projects. Since the setuptools copy of distutils is different from the one included in CPython (and PyPy) and at the moment it does not carry the full set of historical Gentoo patches, it probably makes sense to test package compatibility with it nevertheless.
