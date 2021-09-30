UML, Apache, and Programming Leftovers
Umple: Open-source UML editor
Umple is a cross-platform open-source model-oriented programming system that enables the developer to create UML models without breaking a sweat.
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 5 November 2021
Welcome November --we've closed October with another great week. Here are the latest updates on the Apache community's activities...
What Is the Difference Between GUI and CLI?
There is no specific answer to this question, as the GUI and CLI both have pros and cons. Choosing an interface to use depends on what task you need to execute on your computer. Although the GUI is easy to learn and popular, learning the basics of the command-line interface is useful, whether you end up using it as your go-to interface option.
Linux Fu: Automatic Header File Generation | Hackaday
I’ve tried a lot of the “newer” languages and, somehow, I’m always happiest when I go back to C++ or even C. However, there is one thing that gets a little on my nerves when I go back: the need to have header files with a declaration and then a separate file with almost the same information duplicated. I constantly make a change and forget to update the header, and many other languages take care of that for you. So I went looking for a way to automate things. Sure, some IDEs will automatically insert declarations but I’ve never been very happy with those for a variety of reasons. I wanted something lightweight that I could use in lots of different toolsets.
I found an older tool, however, that does a pretty good job, although there are a few limitations. The tool seems to be a little obscure, so I thought I’d show you what makeheaders — part of the Fossil software configuration management system. The program dates back to 1993 when [Dwayne Richard Hipp] — the same guy that wrote SQLite — created it for his own use. It isn’t very complex — the whole thing lives in one fairly large C source file but it can scan a directory and create header files for everything. In some cases, you won’t need to make big changes to your source code, but if you are willing, there are several things you can do.
gfldex: 2nd class join
Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.45 Two Commas
With only being a few hours late to make it to last week’s Rakudo Weekly News, Oleksandr Kyriukhin was nonetheless glad to be able to announce another release of the Comma IDE for subscribers, as well as a new free Comma Community Edition! Check out the changes! And if you don’t know about Comma, check out the FAQ!
Operating Systems: Ubuntu, Slackware, NemoMobile, Sailfish OS
Linux 5.16 Roundup and Patch
Tiger Lake-H module enables 2.5GbE with TSN and up to 8K displays
Portwell’s Linux-ready “PCOM-B657VGL” Basic Type 6 module runs on an 11th Gen H-series CPU with up to 64GB DDR4, quad and 8K display support, 2.5GbE, 4x SATA, PCIe Gen4 x16, 8x PCIe Gen3, and 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2. Portwell announced a COM Express Basic Type 6 module equipped with Intel’s 11th Gen H-series (Tiger Lake-H) processors. The PCOM-B657VGL is designed for mission critical use conditions and AI edge computing applications in industrial automation, machine vision, communication, IoT, edge computing, medical equipment, transportation, and automated test equipment. The module is also suitable for graphic-intensive applications including gaming, digital signage, smart retail, and more.
