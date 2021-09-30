Operating Systems: Ubuntu, Slackware, NemoMobile, Sailfish OS Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 708 Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 708 for the week of October 31 – November 6, 2021.

October ’21 updates for OpenJDK 7 and 8 | Alien Pastures The newly released icedtea 2.6.28 and 3.21.0 build OpenJDK 7u321_b01 and OpenJDK 8u312_b07 respectively. These releases include the October 2021 security fixes for Java 7 and 8 from Oracle. [...] My Java 7 and Java 8 packages (e.g. openjdk7 and openjdk… or openjre7 and openjre) can not co-exist on your computer because they use the same installation directory. You must install either Java 7 or Java 8. Remember that I release packages for the JRE (runtime environment) and the JDK (development kit) simultaneously, but you only need to install one of the two. The JRE is sufficient if you only want to run Java programs (including Java web plugins). Only in case where you’d want to develop Java programs and need a Java compiler, you are in need of the JDK package.

Secure Boot support landed in liveslak 1.5.0 Secure Boot is part of the UEFI specification and first appeared in the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) 2.3.1 specification (Errata C). It is meant to prevent the execution of unauthorized code upon boot of a computer. Most modern Personal Computers will have a way of enabling Secure Boot in UEFI, but it is common to leave it disabled if you are not running a Microsoft OS on it since Microsoft controls Secure Boot. For dual-boot scenario’s the story is different however. Microsoft Windows 8 and 10 advise to have Secure Boot enabled but don’t enforce it, but as far as I know, for Microsoft Windows 11 enabling Secure Boot will be a requirement to get full upgrade support.

Nemomobile in November/2021 NemoMobile 0.6 was released. Horay! What else? We have new boot splash, reworked device lock, new policy kit agent and old-new package manager, updates of bluetooth, pulse audio, the translations was updated. PineTab initial support.

[Release notes] Suomenlinna 4.3.0 Jolla Phone is not supported anymore. OS release 3.4.0 was the last one for this device launched 7 years ago. The lowest supported kernel version of Sailfish 4 in the remaining Sailfish OS devices is 3.10. It is in Jolla C, Jolla Tablet and Xperia X. The instructions for installing Sailfish OS to Sony Xperia X, Xperia XA2, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 II (mark 2) devices are here - covering Windows, Linux, and macOS computers.

UML, Apache, and Programming Leftovers Umple: Open-source UML editor Umple is a cross-platform open-source model-oriented programming system that enables the developer to create UML models without breaking a sweat.

The Apache News Round-up: week ending 5 November 2021 Welcome November --we've closed October with another great week. Here are the latest updates on the Apache community's activities...

What Is the Difference Between GUI and CLI? There is no specific answer to this question, as the GUI and CLI both have pros and cons. Choosing an interface to use depends on what task you need to execute on your computer. Although the GUI is easy to learn and popular, learning the basics of the command-line interface is useful, whether you end up using it as your go-to interface option.

Linux Fu: Automatic Header File Generation | Hackaday I’ve tried a lot of the “newer” languages and, somehow, I’m always happiest when I go back to C++ or even C. However, there is one thing that gets a little on my nerves when I go back: the need to have header files with a declaration and then a separate file with almost the same information duplicated. I constantly make a change and forget to update the header, and many other languages take care of that for you. So I went looking for a way to automate things. Sure, some IDEs will automatically insert declarations but I’ve never been very happy with those for a variety of reasons. I wanted something lightweight that I could use in lots of different toolsets. I found an older tool, however, that does a pretty good job, although there are a few limitations. The tool seems to be a little obscure, so I thought I’d show you what makeheaders — part of the Fossil software configuration management system. The program dates back to 1993 when [Dwayne Richard Hipp] — the same guy that wrote SQLite — created it for his own use. It isn’t very complex — the whole thing lives in one fairly large C source file but it can scan a directory and create header files for everything. In some cases, you won’t need to make big changes to your source code, but if you are willing, there are several things you can do.

Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.45 Two Commas With only being a few hours late to make it to last week’s Rakudo Weekly News, Oleksandr Kyriukhin was nonetheless glad to be able to announce another release of the Comma IDE for subscribers, as well as a new free Comma Community Edition! Check out the changes! And if you don’t know about Comma, check out the FAQ!