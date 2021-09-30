Operating Systems: Ubuntu, Slackware, NemoMobile, Sailfish OS
-
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 708
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 708 for the week of October 31 – November 6, 2021.
-
October ’21 updates for OpenJDK 7 and 8 | Alien Pastures
The newly released icedtea 2.6.28 and 3.21.0 build OpenJDK 7u321_b01 and OpenJDK 8u312_b07 respectively. These releases include the October 2021 security fixes for Java 7 and 8 from Oracle.
[...]
My Java 7 and Java 8 packages (e.g. openjdk7 and openjdk… or openjre7 and openjre) can not co-exist on your computer because they use the same installation directory. You must install either Java 7 or Java 8.
Remember that I release packages for the JRE (runtime environment) and the JDK (development kit) simultaneously, but you only need to install one of the two. The JRE is sufficient if you only want to run Java programs (including Java web plugins). Only in case where you’d want to develop Java programs and need a Java compiler, you are in need of the JDK package.
-
Secure Boot support landed in liveslak 1.5.0
Secure Boot is part of the UEFI specification and first appeared in the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) 2.3.1 specification (Errata C). It is meant to prevent the execution of unauthorized code upon boot of a computer. Most modern Personal Computers will have a way of enabling Secure Boot in UEFI, but it is common to leave it disabled if you are not running a Microsoft OS on it since Microsoft controls Secure Boot.
For dual-boot scenario’s the story is different however. Microsoft Windows 8 and 10 advise to have Secure Boot enabled but don’t enforce it, but as far as I know, for Microsoft Windows 11 enabling Secure Boot will be a requirement to get full upgrade support.
-
Nemomobile in November/2021
NemoMobile 0.6 was released. Horay! What else? We have new boot splash, reworked device lock, new policy kit agent and old-new package manager, updates of bluetooth, pulse audio, the translations was updated. PineTab initial support.
-
[Release notes] Suomenlinna 4.3.0
Jolla Phone is not supported anymore. OS release 3.4.0 was the last one for this device launched 7 years ago. The lowest supported kernel version of Sailfish 4 in the remaining Sailfish OS devices is 3.10. It is in Jolla C, Jolla Tablet and Xperia X.
The instructions for installing Sailfish OS to Sony Xperia X, Xperia XA2, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 II (mark 2) devices are here - covering Windows, Linux, and macOS computers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 415 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Operating Systems: Ubuntu, Slackware, NemoMobile, Sailfish OS
UML, Apache, and Programming Leftovers
Linux 5.16 Roundup and Patch
Tiger Lake-H module enables 2.5GbE with TSN and up to 8K displays
Portwell’s Linux-ready “PCOM-B657VGL” Basic Type 6 module runs on an 11th Gen H-series CPU with up to 64GB DDR4, quad and 8K display support, 2.5GbE, 4x SATA, PCIe Gen4 x16, 8x PCIe Gen3, and 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2. Portwell announced a COM Express Basic Type 6 module equipped with Intel’s 11th Gen H-series (Tiger Lake-H) processors. The PCOM-B657VGL is designed for mission critical use conditions and AI edge computing applications in industrial automation, machine vision, communication, IoT, edge computing, medical equipment, transportation, and automated test equipment. The module is also suitable for graphic-intensive applications including gaming, digital signage, smart retail, and more.
Recent comments
1 hour 19 min ago
1 hour 24 min ago
2 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
10 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 45 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 45 min ago
13 hours 50 min ago
14 hours 11 min ago