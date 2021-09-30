today's leftovers
Zap: Package Manager For Your AppImage Needs - Invidious
AppImages certainly don't need a package manager to function but there are some advantages such as easier management that can be offered by them so today we're looking at Zap to see what it an do to help.
LHS Episode #439: OLF 2021 Deep Dive
In this deep dive episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, we talk to Beth Lynn Eicher from the upcoming Ohio Linux Fest. We go over a bit of the history of OLF and then Beth Lynn gives our listeners the low down on everything that's going to happen at this year's event. The pandemic has made in-person conferences difficult but this time around it sounds like it's going to be a lot of fun with both a local and virtual presence. So if you're going to be around Columbus, Ohio on December 3-4 or you have some free time to visit online, make sure to come by the show.
Linux Foundation and Graviti Announce Project OpenBytes to Make Open Data More Accessible to All
Linux Foundation Membership Summit — The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the new Project OpenBytes spearheaded by Graviti. Project OpenBytes is dedicated to making open data more available and accessible through the creation of data standards and formats.
Endless Orange Week: Hack content creators platform
This week (Nov 8 – 12) I am participating in Endless Orange Week, a program where the entire Endless team engages in projects designed to grow our collective learning related to our skills, work and mission.
We propose a project, that could be anything, and then work during the whole week, without distraction. I've choosed to work on the Hack project, that's a really nice project that needs some love, because since the past year, we have other priorities, so there's no time to improve the Hack app.
A good next step – Mantoh Nasah Kuma
Some months back (in March to be precise), I completed an amazing outreachy internship at GNOME. The months after that have been full of activity. In July I had the opportunity of presenting at the first open source conference I ever attended- GNOME’s Annual Developer Conference (GUADEC). Here I shared the contributions I made to the community by working on GNOME’s JavaScript Debugger where I wrote JavaScript code, improved on some areas of the documentation and helped new contributors find their way when I could.
Operating Systems: Ubuntu, Slackware, NemoMobile, Sailfish OS
UML, Apache, and Programming Leftovers
Linux 5.16 Roundup and Patch
Tiger Lake-H module enables 2.5GbE with TSN and up to 8K displays
Portwell’s Linux-ready “PCOM-B657VGL” Basic Type 6 module runs on an 11th Gen H-series CPU with up to 64GB DDR4, quad and 8K display support, 2.5GbE, 4x SATA, PCIe Gen4 x16, 8x PCIe Gen3, and 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2. Portwell announced a COM Express Basic Type 6 module equipped with Intel’s 11th Gen H-series (Tiger Lake-H) processors. The PCOM-B657VGL is designed for mission critical use conditions and AI edge computing applications in industrial automation, machine vision, communication, IoT, edge computing, medical equipment, transportation, and automated test equipment. The module is also suitable for graphic-intensive applications including gaming, digital signage, smart retail, and more.
