Server: Kubernetes Steering Committee Election, OpenShift, Identity Management (IM), and More Kubernetes
Kubernetes: Announcing the 2021 Steering Committee Election Results
The 2021 Steering Committee Election is now complete. The Kubernetes Steering Committee consists of 7 seats, 4 of which were up for election in 2021. Incoming committee members serve a term of 2 years, and all members are elected by the Kubernetes Community.
This community body is significant since it oversees the governance of the entire Kubernetes project. With that great power comes great responsibility. You can learn more about the steering committee’s role in their charter.
CRN recognizes Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux as Tech Innovators
Red Hat has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, as a winner of the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Red Hat OpenShift came out on top in the Container Technology category, with Red Hat Enterprise Linux honored as a finalist for Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure.
This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 47 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity and ability to address customer and partner needs.
History of Open Source Identity Management (part 1) | Ubuntu
Few computing concepts are as ubiquitous as identity and access management. There isn’t a single day that goes by without us being asked for credentials, passwords or pin codes. Yet very few know the origins and the evolution of the technologies behind them.
This is the first of two blog posts where we will look at the history of open-source identity management. We will cover the main open-source protocols and standards that shaped it, from its origins to the modern days. This post will focus on the origins and the two major “legacy” protocols: Kerberos and LDAP.
Common Kubernetes terminology you should know
Kubernetes has become the de facto system for organizations to manage their Linux containers. It works across multiple cloud environments, and you can use it to manage microservices and deploy applications.
This list of ubiquitous Kubernetes terminology can prepare you to work with Kubernetes and help you to better understand how exactly this popular container management platform functions.
Operating Systems: Ubuntu, Slackware, NemoMobile, Sailfish OS
UML, Apache, and Programming Leftovers
Linux 5.16 Roundup and Patch
Tiger Lake-H module enables 2.5GbE with TSN and up to 8K displays
Portwell’s Linux-ready “PCOM-B657VGL” Basic Type 6 module runs on an 11th Gen H-series CPU with up to 64GB DDR4, quad and 8K display support, 2.5GbE, 4x SATA, PCIe Gen4 x16, 8x PCIe Gen3, and 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2. Portwell announced a COM Express Basic Type 6 module equipped with Intel’s 11th Gen H-series (Tiger Lake-H) processors. The PCOM-B657VGL is designed for mission critical use conditions and AI edge computing applications in industrial automation, machine vision, communication, IoT, edge computing, medical equipment, transportation, and automated test equipment. The module is also suitable for graphic-intensive applications including gaming, digital signage, smart retail, and more.
