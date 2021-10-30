New Libreboot release soon: ETA November 15th, 2021
Rapid progress is being made on the next release of Libreboot. The overall goal of this upcoming release is stability; development was intentionally frozen after the Libreboot 20210522 testing release, to allow time for people to submit lots of bug reports. Sure enough, people submitted reports.
I’ve been fixing bugs and polishing up what’s there, ready for another release. You can already build Libreboot from the latest Git repository, and it’s known to be stable on all currently supported laptops. Desktops still require a bit more polishing and tweaking.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 407 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Server: Kubernetes Steering Committee Election, OpenShift, Identity Management (IM), and More Kubernetes
today's leftovers
Operating Systems: Ubuntu, Slackware, NemoMobile, Sailfish OS
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 42 sec ago
8 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
10 hours 39 min ago
18 hours 5 min ago
18 hours 6 min ago
18 hours 11 min ago
20 hours 6 min ago