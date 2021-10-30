Kubernetes has become the de facto system for organizations to manage their Linux containers. It works across multiple cloud environments, and you can use it to manage microservices and deploy applications. This list of ubiquitous Kubernetes terminology can prepare you to work with Kubernetes and help you to better understand how exactly this popular container management platform functions.

Few computing concepts are as ubiquitous as identity and access management. There isn’t a single day that goes by without us being asked for credentials, passwords or pin codes. Yet very few know the origins and the evolution of the technologies behind them. This is the first of two blog posts where we will look at the history of open-source identity management. We will cover the main open-source protocols and standards that shaped it, from its origins to the modern days. This post will focus on the origins and the two major “legacy” protocols: Kerberos and LDAP.

Red Hat has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, as a winner of the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Red Hat OpenShift came out on top in the Container Technology category, with Red Hat Enterprise Linux honored as a finalist for Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure. This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 47 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity and ability to address customer and partner needs.

The 2021 Steering Committee Election is now complete. The Kubernetes Steering Committee consists of 7 seats, 4 of which were up for election in 2021. Incoming committee members serve a term of 2 years, and all members are elected by the Kubernetes Community. This community body is significant since it oversees the governance of the entire Kubernetes project. With that great power comes great responsibility. You can learn more about the steering committee’s role in their charter.

Zap: Package Manager For Your AppImage Needs - Invidious AppImages certainly don't need a package manager to function but there are some advantages such as easier management that can be offered by them so today we're looking at Zap to see what it an do to help.

LHS Episode #439: OLF 2021 Deep Dive In this deep dive episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, we talk to Beth Lynn Eicher from the upcoming Ohio Linux Fest. We go over a bit of the history of OLF and then Beth Lynn gives our listeners the low down on everything that's going to happen at this year's event. The pandemic has made in-person conferences difficult but this time around it sounds like it's going to be a lot of fun with both a local and virtual presence. So if you're going to be around Columbus, Ohio on December 3-4 or you have some free time to visit online, make sure to come by the show.

Linux Foundation and Graviti Announce Project OpenBytes to Make Open Data More Accessible to All Linux Foundation Membership Summit — The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the new Project OpenBytes spearheaded by Graviti. Project OpenBytes is dedicated to making open data more available and accessible through the creation of data standards and formats.

Endless Orange Week: Hack content creators platform This week (Nov 8 – 12) I am participating in Endless Orange Week, a program where the entire Endless team engages in projects designed to grow our collective learning related to our skills, work and mission. We propose a project, that could be anything, and then work during the whole week, without distraction. I've choosed to work on the Hack project, that's a really nice project that needs some love, because since the past year, we have other priorities, so there's no time to improve the Hack app.

A good next step – Mantoh Nasah Kuma Some months back (in March to be precise), I completed an amazing outreachy internship at GNOME. The months after that have been full of activity. In July I had the opportunity of presenting at the first open source conference I ever attended- GNOME’s Annual Developer Conference (GUADEC). Here I shared the contributions I made to the community by working on GNOME’s JavaScript Debugger where I wrote JavaScript code, improved on some areas of the documentation and helped new contributors find their way when I could.