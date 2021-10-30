Language Selection

Why I Wrote the Linux Cookbook, Second Edition

Tuesday 9th of November 2021
Linux

Once upon a time, way back in 2003, I had an idea. “Hey,” I said to myself, “I should write a Linux book. It will be for Linux users, rather than coders. It will cover the basic tasks that Linux users want to know about.”

I was so enchanted by this idea that I reviewed the notes I had collected during my Linux adventures and started writing an outline. I pitched it to O’Reilly Media, and wonder of wonders, they said yes. The writing process was long and horrible, because I had no idea how to write a book, but my editors were patient and amazing.

Server: Kubernetes Steering Committee Election, OpenShift, Identity Management (IM), and More Kubernetes

  • Kubernetes: Announcing the 2021 Steering Committee Election Results

    The 2021 Steering Committee Election is now complete. The Kubernetes Steering Committee consists of 7 seats, 4 of which were up for election in 2021. Incoming committee members serve a term of 2 years, and all members are elected by the Kubernetes Community. This community body is significant since it oversees the governance of the entire Kubernetes project. With that great power comes great responsibility. You can learn more about the steering committee’s role in their charter.

  • CRN recognizes Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux as Tech Innovators

    Red Hat has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, as a winner of the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Red Hat OpenShift came out on top in the Container Technology category, with Red Hat Enterprise Linux honored as a finalist for Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure. This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 47 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity and ability to address customer and partner needs.

  • History of Open Source Identity Management (part 1) | Ubuntu

    Few computing concepts are as ubiquitous as identity and access management. There isn’t a single day that goes by without us being asked for credentials, passwords or pin codes. Yet very few know the origins and the evolution of the technologies behind them. This is the first of two blog posts where we will look at the history of open-source identity management. We will cover the main open-source protocols and standards that shaped it, from its origins to the modern days. This post will focus on the origins and the two major “legacy” protocols: Kerberos and LDAP.

  • Common Kubernetes terminology you should know

    Kubernetes has become the de facto system for organizations to manage their Linux containers. It works across multiple cloud environments, and you can use it to manage microservices and deploy applications. This list of ubiquitous Kubernetes terminology can prepare you to work with Kubernetes and help you to better understand how exactly this popular container management platform functions.

today's leftovers

  • Zap: Package Manager For Your AppImage Needs - Invidious

    AppImages certainly don't need a package manager to function but there are some advantages such as easier management that can be offered by them so today we're looking at Zap to see what it an do to help.

  • LHS Episode #439: OLF 2021 Deep Dive

    In this deep dive episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, we talk to Beth Lynn Eicher from the upcoming Ohio Linux Fest. We go over a bit of the history of OLF and then Beth Lynn gives our listeners the low down on everything that's going to happen at this year's event. The pandemic has made in-person conferences difficult but this time around it sounds like it's going to be a lot of fun with both a local and virtual presence. So if you're going to be around Columbus, Ohio on December 3-4 or you have some free time to visit online, make sure to come by the show.

  • Linux Foundation and Graviti Announce Project OpenBytes to Make Open Data More Accessible to All

    Linux Foundation Membership Summit — The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the new Project OpenBytes spearheaded by Graviti. Project OpenBytes is dedicated to making open data more available and accessible through the creation of data standards and formats.

  • Endless Orange Week: Hack content creators platform

    This week (Nov 8 – 12) I am participating in Endless Orange Week, a program where the entire Endless team engages in projects designed to grow our collective learning related to our skills, work and mission. We propose a project, that could be anything, and then work during the whole week, without distraction. I've choosed to work on the Hack project, that's a really nice project that needs some love, because since the past year, we have other priorities, so there's no time to improve the Hack app.

  • A good next step – Mantoh Nasah Kuma

    Some months back (in March to be precise), I completed an amazing outreachy internship at GNOME. The months after that have been full of activity. In July I had the opportunity of presenting at the first open source conference I ever attended- GNOME’s Annual Developer Conference (GUADEC). Here I shared the contributions I made to the community by working on GNOME’s JavaScript Debugger where I wrote JavaScript code, improved on some areas of the documentation and helped new contributors find their way when I could.

Operating Systems: Ubuntu, Slackware, NemoMobile, Sailfish OS

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 708

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 708 for the week of October 31 – November 6, 2021.

  • October ’21 updates for OpenJDK 7 and 8 | Alien Pastures

    The newly released icedtea 2.6.28 and 3.21.0 build OpenJDK 7u321_b01 and OpenJDK 8u312_b07 respectively. These releases include the October 2021 security fixes for Java 7 and 8 from Oracle. [...] My Java 7 and Java 8 packages (e.g. openjdk7 and openjdk… or openjre7 and openjre) can not co-exist on your computer because they use the same installation directory. You must install either Java 7 or Java 8. Remember that I release packages for the JRE (runtime environment) and the JDK (development kit) simultaneously, but you only need to install one of the two. The JRE is sufficient if you only want to run Java programs (including Java web plugins). Only in case where you’d want to develop Java programs and need a Java compiler, you are in need of the JDK package.

  • Secure Boot support landed in liveslak 1.5.0

    Secure Boot is part of the UEFI specification and first appeared in the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) 2.3.1 specification (Errata C). It is meant to prevent the execution of unauthorized code upon boot of a computer. Most modern Personal Computers will have a way of enabling Secure Boot in UEFI, but it is common to leave it disabled if you are not running a Microsoft OS on it since Microsoft controls Secure Boot. For dual-boot scenario’s the story is different however. Microsoft Windows 8 and 10 advise to have Secure Boot enabled but don’t enforce it, but as far as I know, for Microsoft Windows 11 enabling Secure Boot will be a requirement to get full upgrade support.

  • Nemomobile in November/2021

    NemoMobile 0.6 was released. Horay! What else? We have new boot splash, reworked device lock, new policy kit agent and old-new package manager, updates of bluetooth, pulse audio, the translations was updated. PineTab initial support.

  • [Release notes] Suomenlinna 4.3.0

    Jolla Phone is not supported anymore. OS release 3.4.0 was the last one for this device launched 7 years ago. The lowest supported kernel version of Sailfish 4 in the remaining Sailfish OS devices is 3.10. It is in Jolla C, Jolla Tablet and Xperia X. The instructions for installing Sailfish OS to Sony Xperia X, Xperia XA2, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 II (mark 2) devices are here - covering Windows, Linux, and macOS computers.

