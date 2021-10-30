Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 9th of November 2021 10:50:43 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • Destination Linux 251: Why We Became Linux Enthusiasts

    This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we are going to discuss what made us Linux Enthusiasts! Then we’re going to discuss some good news with Firefox’s latest release . . . it seems that the have been listening to DL. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.

    A new cheap Pi and a new version of Raspberry Pi OS, Firefox gets pretty new colours, a management shakeup at GitHub, Red Hat’s new dev hiring policy, KDE Korner, and more. With guest host Jim Salter from 2.5 Admins.

16 Best Compression Tools in Linux

Compressing and decompressing files is a day-to-day activity of the system administrator and normal Linux users. Compression not only saves disk space but reduces data transmission and bandwidth. Most of the time, it is really hard to find a compression tool that really meets your requirements. You can find all the best compression tools in almost all Linux distributions. Performance of compression tools is measured based on compression ratio, compression speed, and decompression speed. Read more

Why I Wrote the Linux Cookbook, Second Edition

Once upon a time, way back in 2003, I had an idea. “Hey,” I said to myself, “I should write a Linux book. It will be for Linux users, rather than coders. It will cover the basic tasks that Linux users want to know about.” I was so enchanted by this idea that I reviewed the notes I had collected during my Linux adventures and started writing an outline. I pitched it to O’Reilly Media, and wonder of wonders, they said yes. The writing process was long and horrible, because I had no idea how to write a book, but my editors were patient and amazing. Read more

New Libreboot release soon: ETA November 15th, 2021

Rapid progress is being made on the next release of Libreboot. The overall goal of this upcoming release is stability; development was intentionally frozen after the Libreboot 20210522 testing release, to allow time for people to submit lots of bug reports. Sure enough, people submitted reports. I’ve been fixing bugs and polishing up what’s there, ready for another release. You can already build Libreboot from the latest Git repository, and it’s known to be stable on all currently supported laptops. Desktops still require a bit more polishing and tweaking. Read more

Tor Browser 11 Anonymous Web Browser Released with New Look and Feel

More than a year in the works, Tor Browser 11 web browser is finally here, ready to be used by those who want to protect their privacy by staying anonymous online while surfing the World Wide Web. Based on the Mozilla Firefox 91 ESR (Extended Support Release) web browser series and the Tor 0.4.6.8 open-source and free software for enabling anonymous communications, Tor Browser 11 introduces a brand-new look borrowed from Firefox 91. Read more

