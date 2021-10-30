Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, and Microsoft Killing Things
-
Destination Linux 251: Why We Became Linux Enthusiasts
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we are going to discuss what made us Linux Enthusiasts! Then we’re going to discuss some good news with Firefox’s latest release . . . it seems that the have been listening to DL. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 150
A new cheap Pi and a new version of Raspberry Pi OS, Firefox gets pretty new colours, a management shakeup at GitHub, Red Hat’s new dev hiring policy, KDE Korner, and more. With guest host Jim Salter from 2.5 Admins.
-
Too bad Microsoft killed off Paint - Invidious
-
