Canonical Releases New Ubuntu Linux Kernel Security Updates to Fix 13 Vulnerabilities
Available for Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and the Ubuntu 16.04 and 14.04 ESM (Extended Security Maintenance) release, the new security updates address CVE-2021-3759, a vulnerability that could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion). This flaw is affecting all supported Ubuntu releases.
