Minigalaxy, a simple and open source GOG client for Linux version 1.1 is out

Linux
After many months a fresh release of the rather good Minigalaxy is out. It's a free and open source client for GOG, helping you manage your game library from the DRM-free store. Yet again, the community building what a company won't for Linux, since GOG still have no clear plan for Galaxy on Linux officially.

Minigalaxy version 1.1 is the biggest yet, including numerous needed enhancements to make it go from good to great.

