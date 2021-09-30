Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 9th of November 2021 12:46:54 PM

After many months a fresh release of the rather good Minigalaxy is out. It's a free and open source client for GOG, helping you manage your game library from the DRM-free store. Yet again, the community building what a company won't for Linux, since GOG still have no clear plan for Galaxy on Linux officially.

Minigalaxy version 1.1 is the biggest yet, including numerous needed enhancements to make it go from good to great.