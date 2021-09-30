Android Leftovers
-
Android Users have been urged to obliterate the Chrome browser promptly amid the concerns of the personal data for being acquired and misused / Digital Information World
-
ALERT: AbstractEmu malware completely takes over your Android devices, NCC warns Nigerians | TheCable
-
Reduce Telco Headaches With Cloud-Based Android TV Device Management - TechNative
-
Oppo Android 12 (ColorOS 12) update tracker: Eligible devices, release...
-
The Samsung Galaxy S20 gets a taste of Android 12 with first One UI 4 beta
-
Tasker lets you force resize Android 12's AOD clock - 9to5Google
-
You told us: Here's who makes the best-looking Android phones
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 433 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Canonical Releases New Ubuntu Linux Kernel Security Updates to Fix 13 Vulnerabilities
Available for Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and the Ubuntu 16.04 and 14.04 ESM (Extended Security Maintenance) release, the new security updates address CVE-2021-3759, a vulnerability that could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion). This flaw is affecting all supported Ubuntu releases.
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, and Microsoft Killing Things
Android Leftovers
16 Best Compression Tools in Linux
Compressing and decompressing files is a day-to-day activity of the system administrator and normal Linux users. Compression not only saves disk space but reduces data transmission and bandwidth. Most of the time, it is really hard to find a compression tool that really meets your requirements. You can find all the best compression tools in almost all Linux distributions. Performance of compression tools is measured based on compression ratio, compression speed, and decompression speed.
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
5 hours 1 min ago
6 hours 1 min ago
13 hours 41 min ago
13 hours 46 min ago
14 hours 23 min ago
15 hours 40 min ago
23 hours 6 min ago
23 hours 7 min ago