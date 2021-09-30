Canonical Makes It Easier to Run Ubuntu VMs on Apple M1 Macs with Multipass

The company behind Ubuntu have updated Multipass to verison 1.8, a release that introduces support for setting up and running Ubuntu virtual machines on Apple M1 MacBook devices with minimal effort. In fact, Multipass promises to offer Apple M1 MacBook developers interesting in developing apps for the Linux/Ubuntu desktop the fastest way to run Linux cross-platform, running a Ubuntu VM in as little as 20 seconds.

Minigalaxy, a simple and open source GOG client for Linux version 1.1 is out

After many months a fresh release of the rather good Minigalaxy is out. It's a free and open source client for GOG, helping you manage your game library from the DRM-free store. Yet again, the community building what a company won't for Linux, since GOG still have no clear plan for Galaxy on Linux officially. Minigalaxy version 1.1 is the biggest yet, including numerous needed enhancements to make it go from good to great.