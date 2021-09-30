Canonical Releases New Ubuntu Linux Kernel Security Updates to Fix 13 Vulnerabilities Available for Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and the Ubuntu 16.04 and 14.04 ESM (Extended Security Maintenance) release, the new security updates address CVE-2021-3759, a vulnerability that could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion). This flaw is affecting all supported Ubuntu releases.

Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, and Microsoft Killing Things Destination Linux 251: Why We Became Linux Enthusiasts This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we are going to discuss what made us Linux Enthusiasts! Then we’re going to discuss some good news with Firefox’s latest release . . . it seems that the have been listening to DL. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.

Late Night Linux – Episode 150 A new cheap Pi and a new version of Raspberry Pi OS, Firefox gets pretty new colours, a management shakeup at GitHub, Red Hat’s new dev hiring policy, KDE Korner, and more. With guest host Jim Salter from 2.5 Admins.

