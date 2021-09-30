Games: Dragon Evo, Fallout 4, ChimeraOS 27, and GOG Early Access arrives soon for the fantasy competitive card battler Dragon Evo | GamingOnLinux After having a few early releases available on the web and itch.io, Dragon Evo is entering the next stage of its life as a free to play competitive card battler on Steam and itch.io in Early Access. "Dragon Evo is a unique tactical card game blending a touch of RTS with the thrill of RPGs and the best of deck building games. With our favourite elements from role playing, strategy and deck building / card games, it's a game like no other - a truly unique experience spanning across genres."

Fallout 4 apparently uses Windows Media Audio, and this creates issues with Wine. – BaronHK's Rants Windows Media Audio…. The proprietary competitor to Ogg Vorbis and MP3 from 20 years ago that you figured you’d never hear about again, apparently actually is used in some Windows games. At least Fallout 4. When I tried to get it working in Wine 6.19, it would crash with assertion failed and mention something about FAudio (which, itself, apparently reimplements some DirectX audio APIs), but specifically that it couldn’t play back WMA audio. It would make it through the launcher and then crash as soon as it got to the main menu. It seems that it generally runs okay in the “Glorious Eggroll” version of Wine 6.16 as provided in a Lutris package. I made a Wine prefix for it, and everything works. I noticed that in the Wine 6.21 news that they made some changes to FAudio in relation to some video games, including Skyrim SE, another Bethesda title, which uses the same engine as Fallout 4. So I ran the game in Wine 6.21. The performance is a little better, but there is no music or “radio” on the PIP Boy. This seemed like the missing GStreamer MP3 codec problem that occurs in Fallout 3, New Vegas, and TES: Oblivion, except I know I have codecs for WMA installed. They should be part of “gstreamer1.0-libav”, which is now using ffmpeg, which I know has a WMA codec.

ChimeraOS 27 is out with touch-screen improvements for the AYA NEO | GamingOnLinux ChimeraOS (previously called GamerOS) is a Linux distribution aimed at full-screen devices and console styled couch-gaming, much in the same way that SteamOS is. In the years since Valve stopped updating SteamOS 2, ChimeraOS has plugged a rather nice gap for such devices and the developer continues to make improvements. ChimeraOS 27 just rolled out with the usual assortment of main software tech upgrades including Linux 5.14.15, Mesa 21.2.4, NVIDIA 495.44, RetroArch 1.9.11 and more.

GOG's Made in Poland sale has lots of goodies going cheap again | GamingOnLinux Celebrating Polish creativity in gaming, GOG's Made in Poland sale is live and it's yet another chance to save lots of pennies on some great games.

Denuvo-Protected Games Rendered Unplayable After Domain Expires Last evening the web was alive with angry players who couldn't play their games due to an unexpected error. While the situation is still not completely clear, it appears that someone allowed a domain used by Denuvo's anti-piracy technology to expire, meaning that players of some big games couldn't enjoy what they had paid for.

Canonical Makes It Easier to Run Ubuntu VMs on Apple M1 Macs with Multipass The company behind Ubuntu have updated Multipass to verison 1.8, a release that introduces support for setting up and running Ubuntu virtual machines on Apple M1 MacBook devices with minimal effort. In fact, Multipass promises to offer Apple M1 MacBook developers interesting in developing apps for the Linux/Ubuntu desktop the fastest way to run Linux cross-platform, running a Ubuntu VM in as little as 20 seconds.