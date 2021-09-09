today's howtos
ZFS Woes, or how ZFS Saved Me From Data Corruption
I’ve been using ZFS for years on my Linux storage server. Recently I upgraded from Alpine 3.12 to 3.14, which included a ZFS 0.8 to ZFS 2.0 update. Not soon after, I started getting random file corruption issues. I didn’t see any SMART errors on the drives, but still assumed that my hard drive could be going bad. My storage had outgrown my previous backup drive anyway, so I purchased an additional drive. When I attempted to sync snapshots to the new device, I started to see I/O errors and kernel panics. I took a long journey through ZFS bug reports, attempted to switch to Btrfs and even migrated my storage to a different computer. In the end, ZFS saved me from what could have been disastrous amounts of data corruption due to faulty hardware.
-
Two different worldviews of version control systems
I've come to think that there are two broad ways of viewing the world that are used by most common version control systems. Although the end result can be the same, these worldviews lead to different places and can give people different attitudes, and I happen to think that one is a better representation of reality than the other.
-
Years since 1900 + seven bits = breakage in 2028
Last November, I put up a list of a bunch of "magic numbers" including some years in which time/date stuff is likely to break. There's 2036 for the NTP era rollover, 2038 for time_t requiring 32 bits in January *and* another GPS week rollover in November.
It turns out we have another one coming up far sooner, too: 2028!
-
How to rsync files between two remotes?
When syncing with a remote host, rsync invokes ssh to spawn a remote rsync --server process. It interacts with it through its standard input and output. The idea is to recreate the same setup using SSH tunnels and socat, a versatile tool to establish bidirectional data transfers.
-
SSH through a proxy
Networks are partitioned, and this is a Good Thing. Sometimes it’s possible to overcome some of the restrictions, which is good to know (it’s at least good to know the limits of the fences that are in place, anyway).
In this case, we’re assuming that all traffic to the outside is allowed through a web proxy, with the clear intent to allow… web traffic only.
Now Alice wants to connect with her laptop in the inside network to her server in the outside network, using SSH. Which is, as we saw, forbidden because all ports are forbidden for direct access.
In this case, Alice can try to convince the proxy to let her through with a little effort and some help from a few programs.
The gist of this technique is to make the SSH client “proxy aware” by means of a helper program, by means of the ProxyCommand option. Let’s see some examples.
-
The yearly backup restore test
In my calendar there is a yearly recurring item named 'backup restore test'. This is an article on my backup scheme and the yearly restore test, covering all aspects, such as data validation, backup scheme, time and cost involved. I started doing personal restore tests each year around 2012, when I did them for my first job. At work back then, the restore test was monthly, for my own backups I decided that yearly was okay enough, since the backup scheme, software and provider do not change. I'm using Azure cold storage for my (locally encrypted) personal backups, since it's both cheap and supported by my local NAS.
Have you done your backup restore test recently?
-
Exploring fff part 2 - get_ls_colors
In part 1 I took a first look at fff, “a simple file manager written in Bash”, focusing on the main function, and learned a lot. In this part I take a look at the first function called from main, and that is get_ls_colors. I’m continuing to use the same commit reference as last time, i.e. the state of fff here.
-
How to Install GNOME Shell Extensions Easily and Quickly
In this article I will demonstrate you how to easily install GNOME extensions directly from your browser.
GNOME Shell is one of the most widely used desktop environment for Linux. Probably the most standout aspect of GNOME is that it looks nothing like anything you have experienced before.
Going one step further, GNOME has various extensions that offer additional customization options. Once installed, they will help you add extra functionality to your GNOME Shell desktop and help modify existing features.
-
How to force Apache to use HTTPS - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hi guys ! In this tutorial, we will show, how to forcefully redirect apache HTTP to HTTPS
If you are a website owner or system administrator, chances are that you’re dealing with Apache on a regular basis. One of the most common tasks you’ll likely perform is redirecting the HTTP traffic to the secured (HTTPS) version of your website.
Unlike HTTP, where requests and responses are sent and returned in plaintext, HTTPS uses TLS/SSL to encrypt the communication between the client and the server.
-
How to increase the requests timeout on Nginx - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello, friends. Nginx is one of the most used web servers in the world along with Apache. So it is possible to find a lot of tricks on the internet to help us with that. In this post, I will show you a very convenient and useful one like increasing the timeout of the requests on Nginx. This will allow you more flexibility when configuring Nginx and adapting it to the needs of the various applications or websites you have.
-
How the Kubernetes ReplicationController works | Opensource.com
Have you ever wondered what is responsible for supervising and managing just the exact number of pods running inside the Kubernetes cluster? Kubernetes can do this in multiple ways, but one common approach is using ReplicationController (rc). A ReplicationController is responsible for managing the pod lifecycle and ensuring that the specified number of pods required are running at any given time. On the other hand, it is not responsible for the advanced cluster capabilities like performing auto-scaling, readiness and liveliness probes, and other advanced replication capabilities. Other components within the Kubernetes cluster better perform those capabilities.
-
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Linux kernel 5.15 is out with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.15 kernel release further improves the support for AMD CPUs and GPUs, Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs, and brings new features like NTFS3, KSMBD (CIFS/SMB3), and further Apple M1 support, amongst many other changes and additions.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest 5.15 Linux Kernel on Debian 11 Bullseye using the Debian Experimental repository with APT pinning. In time, unstable (sid) and testing (bookworm) will receive the 5.15 kernel, much like the previous 5.14 did as well.
The tutorial will be updated to reflect the changes when this change of repositories occurs.
-
How to Install and Configure FreeIPA on Rocky Linux/Centos 8 – Citizix
In this guide, you will learn how to install and configure FreeIPA server on Rocky Linux/Centos 8. This guide also works on RHEL 8 and other derivatives like Oracle Linux and Alma Linux.
FreeIPA is a centralized authentication, authorization, and account information system. FreeIPA stands for Free Identity, Policy, Audit and it is an open-source identity management solution based on an LDAP directory and Kerberos with optional components such as DNS server, certification authority, and more. It can manage a domain with users, computers, policies, and trust relationships. It is similar to Microsoft Active Directory.
FreeIPA can also set up a forest-to-forest trust with existing Active Directory forests and even live in a DNS zone below a zone managed by Active Directory, as long as they do not overlap. It consists of a web interface and command-line administration tools.
-
How to change forgotten Linux password - Invidious
This goes over resetting ANY Linux password and two methods of doing so.
-
How to create and configure VirtualHost to the OpenLiteSpeed server - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
In the previous article, we have seen how to install openlitespeed server on ubuntu. In this tutorial, we will see how to add VirtualHost to the server.
-
How to find the CPU information in HP-UX
Finding hardware information on HPUX is always easy when you use the right commands.
In this guide, we will show you how to check the CPU details of the server such as sockets, cores and logical processors.
The following commands are not limited to show only CPU information and shows most of the hardware information about the HP-UX server.
-
How to install Nginx on Fedora 35 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial i will show you how to install Nginx on Fedora 35.
Nginx is a fast and lightweight web, http load balancer, reverse proxy and http cache server. Its scalability and efficiency makes Nginx both suitable for small and high traffic servers. It can also function as a proxy server for email IMAP,POP3 and SMTP.
Nginx has proved to be ideal web server for many web task because it can handle a high volume of connections. Nginx is frequently placed between clients and a second server to serve as an SSL/TLS terminator or web accelerator. Dynamic sites build with languages like PHP, node.js deploy Nginx as content cache and reverse proxy to reduce load on application servers and make the most effective use of the underlying hardware.
-
How to install an open-source kanban board in your data center in minutes - TechRepublic
If you've read my take on kanban boards, you might be at a place where you're anxious to start making use of this amazingly efficient task management tool. If you want to deploy a kanban solution to your data center, you have options ... lots of them. Some of those options are even open-source. And that's what I want to look at today, an open-source kanban solution that you can deploy to your data center and have your teams using in no time.
-
