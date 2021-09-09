Language Selection

Proprietary Software and Security Issues

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 9th of November 2021 05:13:08 PM
Microsoft
Security
  • Targeted Attack Campaign Against ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus Delivers Godzilla Webshells, NGLite Trojan and KdcSponge Stealer [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Both Godzilla and NGLite were developed with Chinese instructions and are publicly available for download on GitHub. We believe threat actors deployed these tools in combination as a form of redundancy to maintain access to high-interest networks. Godzilla is a functionality-rich webshell that parses inbound HTTP POST requests, decrypts the data with a secret key, executes decrypted content to carry out additional functionality and returns the result via a HTTP response. This allows attackers to keep code likely to be flagged as malicious off the target system until they are ready to dynamically execute it.

  • [Crackers] breach nine global organizations in ongoing espionage campaign [iophk: Windows TCO]

    A [cracking] group with potential ties to China has breached nine global organizations as part of an ongoing espionage effort mostly targeting the defense sector, findings made public Sunday revealed.

    According to a report from cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks, the [crackers] targeted at least 370 organizations running potentially vulnerable Zoho servers in the U.S. alone, successfully compromising at least one, as part of a wider global campaign.

  • International coalition arrests [crackers] linked to thousands of ransomware attacks [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Europol on Monday announced the arrests, which took place Thursday, saying that the two individuals arrested are alleged to be behind more than 5,000 cyberattacks and are accused of having gained more than half a million Euros in ransomware payments made by victims.

    The arrests were the latest in a string of operations pursued by a coalition of international partners against REvil, with Europol saying Monday that three other individuals associated with REvil, along with two others associated with a linked cyber crime group, have been arrested since February.

  • REvil Ransom Arrest, $6M Seizure, and $10M Reward

    The U.S. Department of Justice today announced the arrest of Ukrainian man accused of deploying ransomware on behalf of the REvil ransomware gang, a Russian-speaking cybercriminal collective that has extorted hundreds of millions from victim organizations. The DOJ also said it had seized $6.1 million in cryptocurrency sent to another REvil affiliate, and that the U.S. Department of State is now offering up to $10 million for the name or location any key REvil leaders, and up to $5 million for information on REvil affiliates.

  • DOJ charges 2 men allegedly behind REvil ransomware attacks [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Yaroslav Vasinskyi, a Ukrainian national arrested last month in Poland, and Yevgeniy Polyanin, a Russian national who remains at large, face charges of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. Vasinskyi was charged in connection with his alleged role in carrying out the devastating July 4 ransomware attack against the software firm Kaseya, which in turn affected hundreds of companies within the U.S.

  • 77% Indian organisations faced downtime due to cyber risk during festive season [iophk: Windows TCO]

    New Delhi, During peak festive season in the last 18 months 77 per cent of organisations in India experienced downtime due to cybersecurity risk, while 81 per cent of global organisations experienced increased cyber threats during Covid-19, a new report revealed on Tuesday.

    According to McAfee Enterprise and FireEye's report titled 'Cybercrime in a Pandemic World: The Impact of Covid-19', the top three most threatening cyber risks that were detected are malware attacks (47 per cent), data breaches (43 per cent), ransomware and cloud jacking (33 per cent each), over 30 per cent of the IT professionals also experienced vulnerabilities in their 'Internet of Things' devices.

  • SolarWinds investors sue company over supply chain attacks [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The attacks came to light in December 2020 when American cyber security firm FireEye announced that it had identified a global campaign to compromise public and private sector bodies through corruption of software supply chains.

    FireEye is now known as Mandiant, taking on the name of a company that it acquired some years ago after selling its network, email and cloud security products, as well as the FireEye name, in June this year.

  • McAfee Corp to be taken private in $14-billion deal

    The investor group will acquire all outstanding shares of McAfee common stock for $26 per share in an all-cash deal that values McAfee at about $12 billion on an equity basis.

  • npm install is curl | bash

    npm (and yarn) will execute arbitrary code when you install a package via install scripts. A valid use-case is to build native code on installation, or do some other environment-specific setup, though these scripts have also been used to show ads and, of course, as an attack vector. In fact, install scripts were the most popular route for malware as of 20192.

    Installing a single malicious package is enough to get reasonably pwned. The risk is mitigated by npm’s moderation of the registry — they’re quick to remove malware once discovered. This works pretty well, though I worry about the day someone uses this to publish a self-replicating worm.

    This attack vector isn’t unique to npm. Other package managers like pip and RubyGems allow for the same thing. As developers, we’re not as cautious when installing packages from these registries as when we use curl | bash, though we should be3.

  • New DDoS attack vectors may spell trouble in future: Kaspersky

    Researchers at the Universities of Maryland and Colorado Boulder were credited with the TCP development, while the second was credited to security firm NexusGuard and named Black Storm.

    The TCP attack targets devices between a client and a server: firewalls, load balancers, network address translators, and deep packet inspection tools, many of which could interfere with a TCP connection.

Android Leftovers

ClonerAlliance UHD Pro Video Capture Box Unboxing & Review

Today, we’re going to be taking a look at the ClonerAlliance UHD Pro video capture box which was sent to me by the team at ClonerAlliance to review and share with you. I often get asked on my Raspberry Pi tutorial videos why I’ve used the full desktop version of Raspberry Pi OS when the project is intended to be run without a monitor or external display connected once it has been set up. There’s actually quite a simple answer. I use a screen recording utility, typically SimpleScreenRecorder, running in the background to capture the screen contents for the tutorial. Read more

My three-month-long elementary OS 6 upgrade adventure in three parts. (Part 1: Catts)

I feel elementary OS would be far more usable in general – not to mention more familiar for folks just coming over from macOS or Windows – if we were to replace the default task switcher with Catts. [...] To cut a long story short, Catts was brought into elementary OS as the default Window Switcher last week and should be in November’s operating system updates. Read more

Games: Dragon Evo, Fallout 4, ChimeraOS 27, and GOG

  • Early Access arrives soon for the fantasy competitive card battler Dragon Evo | GamingOnLinux

    After having a few early releases available on the web and itch.io, Dragon Evo is entering the next stage of its life as a free to play competitive card battler on Steam and itch.io in Early Access. "Dragon Evo is a unique tactical card game blending a touch of RTS with the thrill of RPGs and the best of deck building games. With our favourite elements from role playing, strategy and deck building / card games, it's a game like no other - a truly unique experience spanning across genres."

  • Fallout 4 apparently uses Windows Media Audio, and this creates issues with Wine. – BaronHK's Rants

    Windows Media Audio…. The proprietary competitor to Ogg Vorbis and MP3 from 20 years ago that you figured you’d never hear about again, apparently actually is used in some Windows games. At least Fallout 4. When I tried to get it working in Wine 6.19, it would crash with assertion failed and mention something about FAudio (which, itself, apparently reimplements some DirectX audio APIs), but specifically that it couldn’t play back WMA audio. It would make it through the launcher and then crash as soon as it got to the main menu. It seems that it generally runs okay in the “Glorious Eggroll” version of Wine 6.16 as provided in a Lutris package. I made a Wine prefix for it, and everything works. I noticed that in the Wine 6.21 news that they made some changes to FAudio in relation to some video games, including Skyrim SE, another Bethesda title, which uses the same engine as Fallout 4. So I ran the game in Wine 6.21. The performance is a little better, but there is no music or “radio” on the PIP Boy. This seemed like the missing GStreamer MP3 codec problem that occurs in Fallout 3, New Vegas, and TES: Oblivion, except I know I have codecs for WMA installed. They should be part of “gstreamer1.0-libav”, which is now using ffmpeg, which I know has a WMA codec.

  • ChimeraOS 27 is out with touch-screen improvements for the AYA NEO | GamingOnLinux

    ChimeraOS (previously called GamerOS) is a Linux distribution aimed at full-screen devices and console styled couch-gaming, much in the same way that SteamOS is. In the years since Valve stopped updating SteamOS 2, ChimeraOS has plugged a rather nice gap for such devices and the developer continues to make improvements. ChimeraOS 27 just rolled out with the usual assortment of main software tech upgrades including Linux 5.14.15, Mesa 21.2.4, NVIDIA 495.44, RetroArch 1.9.11 and more.

  • GOG's Made in Poland sale has lots of goodies going cheap again | GamingOnLinux

    Celebrating Polish creativity in gaming, GOG's Made in Poland sale is live and it's yet another chance to save lots of pennies on some great games.

  • Denuvo-Protected Games Rendered Unplayable After Domain Expires

    Last evening the web was alive with angry players who couldn't play their games due to an unexpected error. While the situation is still not completely clear, it appears that someone allowed a domain used by Denuvo's anti-piracy technology to expire, meaning that players of some big games couldn't enjoy what they had paid for.

