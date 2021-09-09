today's leftovers
Project seeks Candidates for openSUSE Board Election
The openSUSE Project is seeking nominations and applications for openSUSE Board candidacy. The projecct also looks to gain more members leading up to the elections.
A notice was sent by the election committee informing project members of the timeline for the election process.
There are two seats open for this election cycle. The call for nominations and applications will continue until Monday, Nov. 22. If you would like to nominate a member from the openSUSE community or declare yourself as a candidate, please send an email to the election committee at election-officials@opensuse.org.
Lesser Known PostgreSQL Features
Office is not unique in this sense. Most of us are not aware of all the features in tools we use on a daily basis, especially if it's big and extensive like PostgreSQL. With PostgreSQL 14 released just a few weeks ago, what a better opportunity to shed a light on some lesser known features that already exist in PostgreSQL, but you may not know.
Perl Weekly: Issue #537 - 2021-11-08 - How do you spend your free time?
So how do you spend your free time? Do you write more code? Do you try to explain what you wrote, how you wrote and why? Or do you spend your time on some other activities? I, for examples started to read a lot more than I did in the recent years. And sure, I'll even share my recommendations with you. (See below.)
Don’t fear losing Elsevier access, California negotiator tells UK
UK universities should not fear being cut off from Elsevier journals if the stand-off over a new deal with the publisher continues into next year, according to the University of California’s lead negotiator.
They were well placed to cope with not having access for an extended period, said Jeff MacKie-Mason, who co-chaired California’s task force when it walked away from negotiations with the Dutch publishing giant in 2019, leading to nearly two years without direct access to Elsevier content until an open access deal was struck in March 2021.
“If UK universities prepare, as we did, they should be able to sustain as long, or longer, a subscription stand-off,” Professor MacKie-Mason told Times Higher Education.
Creating a Campaign to Increase Open Access to Research on Climate Science and Biodiversity: A joint initiative of Creative Commons, EIFL and SPARC
Open Science No Text. By: Greg Emmerich. CC BY-SA 3.0
Tales of Grace Hopper
Communications of the ACM, November 2021, Vol. 64 No. 11, Page 7 10.1145/3485446
My career started when I joined Kodak in the U.K. in 1959, where I was taught to program by Conway Berners-Lee, father of Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the WWW inventor. At that time, we only knew of about 300 stored program computers in the world, although there were probably 300 more in 'secret' places like the military or government.
Grace Hopper, Minicomputers, and Megabytes: It's a Fun Career
After a dinner in 1973, she asked if we would like to see the new computer Univac had loaned her. She dived into her handbag and brought out an object the size of a cigarette packet. We all stared, amazed, as she opened the box and picked up an even smaller object. Grace proceeded to tell us the impossibly small computer had a 64-kilobyte COBOL complier. We wanted to see it in action, so someone brought over a teletype with a printer, and from the side of the device Grace pulled out a fine cable the width of a human hair and a transformer with an adaptor for the fine cable to plug into as the power supply.
The group watched as Grace ran a simple COBOL program. We didn't know it then, but we had just witnessed an early silicon chip-based computer. In Grace's opinion, the mainframe was dead and would be replaced by 'multitudes of minicomputers' that would be linked by telephone lines, all working together. It was quite possible she had seen a demonstration of the U.S. Department of Defense's ARPANET, the precursor of the Internet.
Openpower Summit 2021
When talking about POWER I’m sometimes accused that I’m beating a dead horse. As you can see from just a small selection of talks at the OpenPOWER Summit 2021, the community around POWER is quite lively. Curriculum, new instructions and various new hardware are under development. If all goes well, POWER will be a lot more accessible to users and developers hopefully already next year!
Original Apple Built by Jobs and Wozniak to be Auctioned
What makes it even rarer is the fact it is encased in koa wood -- a richly patinated wood native to Hawaii. Only a handful of the original 200 were made in this way.
Apple-1s were mostly sold as component parts by Jobs and Wozniak. One computer shop that took delivery of around 50 units decided to encase some of them in wood, the auction house said
"This is kind of the holy grail for vintage electronics and computer tech collectors," Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen told the Los Angeles Times. "That really makes it exciting for a lot of people."
Android Leftovers
ClonerAlliance UHD Pro Video Capture Box Unboxing & Review
Today, we’re going to be taking a look at the ClonerAlliance UHD Pro video capture box which was sent to me by the team at ClonerAlliance to review and share with you. I often get asked on my Raspberry Pi tutorial videos why I’ve used the full desktop version of Raspberry Pi OS when the project is intended to be run without a monitor or external display connected once it has been set up. There’s actually quite a simple answer. I use a screen recording utility, typically SimpleScreenRecorder, running in the background to capture the screen contents for the tutorial.
My three-month-long elementary OS 6 upgrade adventure in three parts. (Part 1: Catts)
I feel elementary OS would be far more usable in general – not to mention more familiar for folks just coming over from macOS or Windows – if we were to replace the default task switcher with Catts. [...] To cut a long story short, Catts was brought into elementary OS as the default Window Switcher last week and should be in November’s operating system updates.
Games: Dragon Evo, Fallout 4, ChimeraOS 27, and GOG
