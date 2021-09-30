Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 5.23.2, the KDE Plasma 5.23.3 point release is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session by making the Mozilla Firefox web browser more responsive to files that are being dragged and dropped, fix the panel’s auto-hide animation, address a Plasma crash that occurred when turning an external display off and back on again, as well as to fix a Plasma hang that occurred when hovering the Digital Clock applet to view the tooltip.

Ruby 3.1 merges YJIT, a new in-process JIT compiler developed by Shopify. Since Ruby 2.6 introduced MJIT in 2018, its performance greatly improved, and finally we achieved Ruby3x3 last year. But even though Optcarrot has shown impressive speedups, the JIT hasn’t benefited real world business applications. Recently Shopify contributed many Ruby improvements to speed up their Rails application. YJIT is an important contribution, and aims to improve the performance of Rails applications. Though MJIT is a method-based JIT compiler and uses an external C compiler, YJIT uses Basic Block Versioning and includes JIT compiler inside it. With Lazy Basic Block Versioning (LBBV) it first compiles the beginning of a method, and incrementally compiles the rest when the type of arguments and variables are dynamically determined. See YJIT: a basic block versioning JIT compiler for CRuby for a detailed introduction. With this technology, YJIT achieves both fast warmup time and performance improvements on most real-world software, up to 22% on railsbench, 39% on liquid-render. YJIT is still an experimental feature, and as such, it is disabled by default. If you want to use this, specify the --yjit command-line option to enable YJIT. It is also limited to macOS & Linux on x86-64 platforms for now. Also: Jakub Kadlčík: Rebuilding the entire RubyGems in Copr

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Red Hat collaborates with NVIDIA to deliver record-breaking STAC-A2 Market Risk benchmark We are happy to announce a record-breaking performance with NVIDIA in the STAC-A2 benchmark, affirming Red Hat OpenShift's ability to run compute heavy, high performance workloads. The Securities Technology Analysis Center (STAC®) facilitates a large group of financial firms and technology vendors that produces benchmark standards which enable high-value technology research and testing software for multiple financial applications. Red Hat and NVIDIA collaborated to create this latest STAC-A2 entrant, and STAC performed an independent, third-party audit. These are the first public STAC-A2 results using Red Hat OpenShift. Compared to all other publicly reported results to-date, this solution based on Red Hat OpenShift and NVIDIA DGX A100 set several new records for performance metrics and energy efficiency...

Improving the performance and space efficiency of SELinux Performance is important when it comes to security features such as SELinux. While the performance impact of typical workloads has been long known to be small for most workloads (see for example the SELinux benchmarks of Fedora 31 by Phoronix), certain specific operations are slower than they could be. In addition, there are also memory and disk space usage issues, which can lead to unnecessarily large virtual machine images or minimum memory requirements. In this post, I will present some of these gaps that I found and fixed upstream. Together, these improvements:

Biometric authentication with WebAuthn and SSO Providing users with secure, convenient authentication that doesn't rely solely on passwords is a challenge for many application developers and administrators. Passwords can be compromised through leaks, or cracked by malicious intruders, and strong passwords may be too complex for users to remember. WebAuthn support in version 7.5 of Red Hat's single sign-on technology (SSO) makes it possible to use biometric data for user authentication. With WebAuthn, users can authenticate using a fingerprint scanner or face recognition, features available in most modern smartphones and laptops. This article shows you how to configure Red Hat's SSO to use WebAuthn for biometric user authentication. Our example is based on a JavaScript application built using the React framework, along with the Google WebAuthn emulator.

Automating JDK Flight Recorder in containers This article is part of a series of hands-on guides to using Cryostat 2.0, or JDK Flight Recorder for containers. This article introduces Cryostat's new API for automated rules. We'll walk through two use cases highlighting the API's compact but powerful rule definitions. You'll see how to use rule definitions to specify a match expression for one or more target Java applications, and how to configure the type of flight recording you want to start on these targets. Once you've created a rule, Cryostat immediately matches it against all existing discovered targets and starts your flight recording. Cryostat will also apply the rule to newly discovered targets that match its definition. You can create multiple rules to match different subsets of targets or to layer different recording options for your needs. The automated rules API is brand new in Cryostat 2.0, and we haven't yet developed the user interface (UI) for it. For now, we'll use curl to interact with the Cryostat HTTP API directly.

4 realities IT leaders should know about remote developers now The pandemic brought a lot of change in the way teams interact with each other. Along with many workers being forced into home office setups came new challenges – with communication, remote workstation access, and cybersecurity (now of heightened importance). Hopefully, by now your organization has figured out a way to support remote work. But this isn’t temporary; a more distributed and remote-capable workforce is where things are headed. As IT leaders think about remote and hybrid models of work for teams, and adopt tools for virtual meetings and file sharing, it’s vital to consider the individual needs of a valuable team role - the developer. Here are a four factors to consider:

3 essential soft skills IT pros need IT continues to be one of the fastest-growing employment sectors. However, as remote work environments become increasingly common and technology becomes further intertwined with other business functions, the role of the IT professional is evolving. As today’s IT professionals engage with more colleagues throughout the business, their skills must extend well beyond technical expertise. Over 40 percent of respondents to a recent study by West Monroe admitted encountering IT professionals who struggle with collaboration, hampering productivity. As a result, hiring managers are looking for IT prospects with comprehensive soft skills to add greater value to their business.