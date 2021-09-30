Ruby 3.1.0 Preview 1 Released
Ruby 3.1 merges YJIT, a new in-process JIT compiler developed by Shopify.
Since Ruby 2.6 introduced MJIT in 2018, its performance greatly improved, and finally we achieved Ruby3x3 last year. But even though Optcarrot has shown impressive speedups, the JIT hasn’t benefited real world business applications.
Recently Shopify contributed many Ruby improvements to speed up their Rails application. YJIT is an important contribution, and aims to improve the performance of Rails applications.
Though MJIT is a method-based JIT compiler and uses an external C compiler, YJIT uses Basic Block Versioning and includes JIT compiler inside it. With Lazy Basic Block Versioning (LBBV) it first compiles the beginning of a method, and incrementally compiles the rest when the type of arguments and variables are dynamically determined. See YJIT: a basic block versioning JIT compiler for CRuby for a detailed introduction.
With this technology, YJIT achieves both fast warmup time and performance improvements on most real-world software, up to 22% on railsbench, 39% on liquid-render.
YJIT is still an experimental feature, and as such, it is disabled by default. If you want to use this, specify the --yjit command-line option to enable YJIT. It is also limited to macOS & Linux on x86-64 platforms for now.
KDE Plasma 5.23.3 Further Improves the Wayland Session, Ports Plasma 5.24’s Focus Ring Feature
Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 5.23.2, the KDE Plasma 5.23.3 point release is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session by making the Mozilla Firefox web browser more responsive to files that are being dragged and dropped, fix the panel’s auto-hide animation, address a Plasma crash that occurred when turning an external display off and back on again, as well as to fix a Plasma hang that occurred when hovering the Digital Clock applet to view the tooltip.
We are happy to announce a record-breaking performance with NVIDIA in the STAC-A2 benchmark, affirming Red Hat OpenShift's ability to run compute heavy, high performance workloads. The Securities Technology Analysis Center (STAC®) facilitates a large group of financial firms and technology vendors that produces benchmark standards which enable high-value technology research and testing software for multiple financial applications.
Red Hat and NVIDIA collaborated to create this latest STAC-A2 entrant, and STAC performed an independent, third-party audit. These are the first public STAC-A2 results using Red Hat OpenShift. Compared to all other publicly reported results to-date, this solution based on Red Hat OpenShift and NVIDIA DGX A100 set several new records for performance metrics and energy efficiency...
Performance is important when it comes to security features such as SELinux. While the performance impact of typical workloads has been long known to be small for most workloads (see for example the SELinux benchmarks of Fedora 31 by Phoronix), certain specific operations are slower than they could be.
In addition, there are also memory and disk space usage issues, which can lead to unnecessarily large virtual machine images or minimum memory requirements.
In this post, I will present some of these gaps that I found and fixed upstream. Together, these improvements:
Providing users with secure, convenient authentication that doesn't rely solely on passwords is a challenge for many application developers and administrators. Passwords can be compromised through leaks, or cracked by malicious intruders, and strong passwords may be too complex for users to remember.
WebAuthn support in version 7.5 of Red Hat's single sign-on technology (SSO) makes it possible to use biometric data for user authentication. With WebAuthn, users can authenticate using a fingerprint scanner or face recognition, features available in most modern smartphones and laptops.
This article shows you how to configure Red Hat's SSO to use WebAuthn for biometric user authentication. Our example is based on a JavaScript application built using the React framework, along with the Google WebAuthn emulator.
This article is part of a series of hands-on guides to using Cryostat 2.0, or JDK Flight Recorder for containers. This article introduces Cryostat's new API for automated rules. We'll walk through two use cases highlighting the API's compact but powerful rule definitions. You'll see how to use rule definitions to specify a match expression for one or more target Java applications, and how to configure the type of flight recording you want to start on these targets.
Once you've created a rule, Cryostat immediately matches it against all existing discovered targets and starts your flight recording. Cryostat will also apply the rule to newly discovered targets that match its definition. You can create multiple rules to match different subsets of targets or to layer different recording options for your needs.
The automated rules API is brand new in Cryostat 2.0, and we haven't yet developed the user interface (UI) for it. For now, we'll use curl to interact with the Cryostat HTTP API directly.
The pandemic brought a lot of change in the way teams interact with each other. Along with many workers being forced into home office setups came new challenges – with communication, remote workstation access, and cybersecurity (now of heightened importance). Hopefully, by now your organization has figured out a way to support remote work. But this isn’t temporary; a more distributed and remote-capable workforce is where things are headed.
As IT leaders think about remote and hybrid models of work for teams, and adopt tools for virtual meetings and file sharing, it’s vital to consider the individual needs of a valuable team role - the developer. Here are a four factors to consider:
IT continues to be one of the fastest-growing employment sectors. However, as remote work environments become increasingly common and technology becomes further intertwined with other business functions, the role of the IT professional is evolving.
As today’s IT professionals engage with more colleagues throughout the business, their skills must extend well beyond technical expertise. Over 40 percent of respondents to a recent study by West Monroe admitted encountering IT professionals who struggle with collaboration, hampering productivity. As a result, hiring managers are looking for IT prospects with comprehensive soft skills to add greater value to their business.
The openSUSE Project is seeking nominations and applications for openSUSE Board candidacy. The projecct also looks to gain more members leading up to the elections.
A notice was sent by the election committee informing project members of the timeline for the election process.
There are two seats open for this election cycle. The call for nominations and applications will continue until Monday, Nov. 22. If you would like to nominate a member from the openSUSE community or declare yourself as a candidate, please send an email to the election committee at election-officials@opensuse.org.
Office is not unique in this sense. Most of us are not aware of all the features in tools we use on a daily basis, especially if it's big and extensive like PostgreSQL. With PostgreSQL 14 released just a few weeks ago, what a better opportunity to shed a light on some lesser known features that already exist in PostgreSQL, but you may not know.
So how do you spend your free time? Do you write more code? Do you try to explain what you wrote, how you wrote and why? Or do you spend your time on some other activities? I, for examples started to read a lot more than I did in the recent years. And sure, I'll even share my recommendations with you. (See below.)
UK universities should not fear being cut off from Elsevier journals if the stand-off over a new deal with the publisher continues into next year, according to the University of California’s lead negotiator.
They were well placed to cope with not having access for an extended period, said Jeff MacKie-Mason, who co-chaired California’s task force when it walked away from negotiations with the Dutch publishing giant in 2019, leading to nearly two years without direct access to Elsevier content until an open access deal was struck in March 2021.
“If UK universities prepare, as we did, they should be able to sustain as long, or longer, a subscription stand-off,” Professor MacKie-Mason told Times Higher Education.
My career started when I joined Kodak in the U.K. in 1959, where I was taught to program by Conway Berners-Lee, father of Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the WWW inventor. At that time, we only knew of about 300 stored program computers in the world, although there were probably 300 more in 'secret' places like the military or government.
After a dinner in 1973, she asked if we would like to see the new computer Univac had loaned her. She dived into her handbag and brought out an object the size of a cigarette packet. We all stared, amazed, as she opened the box and picked up an even smaller object. Grace proceeded to tell us the impossibly small computer had a 64-kilobyte COBOL complier. We wanted to see it in action, so someone brought over a teletype with a printer, and from the side of the device Grace pulled out a fine cable the width of a human hair and a transformer with an adaptor for the fine cable to plug into as the power supply.
The group watched as Grace ran a simple COBOL program. We didn't know it then, but we had just witnessed an early silicon chip-based computer. In Grace's opinion, the mainframe was dead and would be replaced by 'multitudes of minicomputers' that would be linked by telephone lines, all working together. It was quite possible she had seen a demonstration of the U.S. Department of Defense's ARPANET, the precursor of the Internet.
When talking about POWER I’m sometimes accused that I’m beating a dead horse. As you can see from just a small selection of talks at the OpenPOWER Summit 2021, the community around POWER is quite lively. Curriculum, new instructions and various new hardware are under development. If all goes well, POWER will be a lot more accessible to users and developers hopefully already next year!
What makes it even rarer is the fact it is encased in koa wood -- a richly patinated wood native to Hawaii. Only a handful of the original 200 were made in this way.
Apple-1s were mostly sold as component parts by Jobs and Wozniak. One computer shop that took delivery of around 50 units decided to encase some of them in wood, the auction house said
"This is kind of the holy grail for vintage electronics and computer tech collectors," Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen told the Los Angeles Times. "That really makes it exciting for a lot of people."
