ncurses 6.3
Announcing ncurses 6.3 Overview The ncurses (new curses) library is a free software emulation of curses in System V Release 4.0 (SVr4), and more. It uses terminfo format, supports pads and color and multiple highlights and forms characters and function-key mapping, and has all the other SVr4-curses enhancements over BSD curses. SVr4 curses became the basis of X/Open Curses. In mid-June 1995, the maintainer of 4.4BSD curses declared that he considered 4.4BSD curses obsolete, and encouraged the keepers of unix releases such as BSD/OS, FreeBSD and NetBSD to switch over to ncurses. Since 1995, ncurses has been ported to many systems: * It is used in almost every system based on the Linux kernel (aside from some embedded applications). * It is used as the system curses library on OpenBSD, FreeBSD and MacOS. * It is used in environments such as Cygwin and MinGW. The first of these was EMX on OS/2 Warp. * It is used (though usually not as the system curses) on all of the vendor unix systems, e.g., AIX, HP-UX, IRIX64, SCO, Solaris, Tru64. * It should work readily on any ANSI/POSIX-conforming unix. The distribution includes the library and support utilities, including * captoinfo, a termcap conversion tool * clear, utility for clearing the screen * infocmp, the terminfo decompiler * tabs, set tabs on a terminal * tic, the terminfo compiler * toe, list (table of) terminfo entries * tput, utility for retrieving terminal capabilities in shell scripts * tset, to initialize the terminal Full manual pages are provided for the library and tools. The ncurses distribution is available at ncurses' homepage: ftp://ftp.invisible-island.net/ncurses/ or https://invisible-mirror.net/archives/ncurses/ . It is also available via anonymous FTP at the GNU distribution site ftp://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/ncurses/ .
Also: Ncurses 6.3 Released With Experimental Windows Terminal Driver
